The Spanish Church and social media: presence is not communication

A person uses a mobile phone while having coffee. (Photo: Mayara Caroline Mombelli/ Pexels)
This is the third installment of a four-part series. Click to read part one and part two.
In the two previous articles, I raised two questions: whether the Spanish Church has a communications problem and whether, to a large extent, that problem may be related to its language.
Read the full article on Global Catholic.
This article is presented by UCA News in association with "Global Catholic."
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As UCA News approaches 50 years of unwavering service to the Church in Asia, we reaffirm our promise to remain:
But to continue — and to grow stronger — we need your support.
Your contribution helps keep UCA News a beacon of truth, faith, and integrity for millions across Asia and beyond.