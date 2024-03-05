News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

‘The Soul Imagines God,’ Contemplating and Praying with Images

We are invaded by advertising, social networks and “24/7 news channels,” as well as by fake news and images generated by artificial intelligence
‘The Soul Imagines God,’ Contemplating and Praying with Images

A group of people are seen praying with their hands held high. (Photo supplied)

Nicolas Steeves SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: March 05, 2024 10:15 AM GMT
Updated: March 05, 2024 11:33 AM GMT

“When enlightened by faith, the soul imagines God and contemplates him, as much as it can.” This is some of the guidance for imaginative prayer that Cyril of Jerusalem (315-387) gave to his catechumens 1,700 years ago.

At its heart is the “light of faith,” an image born of Sacred Scripture, particularly found where Jesus restores sight to the blind. A constant in the theological and mystical tradition, the image was revived by Pope Francis’ encyclical Lumen Fidei. 

According to Cyril, if this faithful and trusting light inhabits the soul, Christ’s disciples can imagine God, and thus contemplate God. Without imagination or images, there is no union with God.

However, we note in ourselves and around us that there is a real overwhelming of our imagination, causing damage and bewilderment. Waves of images impose themselves on us and obscure our vision of God, creation, others and ourselves.

We are invaded by advertising, social networks and “24/7 news channels,” as well as by fake news and images generated by artificial intelligence.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Often, unfortunately, these invasive images are all the more realistic the more they are fake.

Just think of the ephemeral and delusional success, in the spring of 2023, of a fake image of a fashionably dressed Pope Francis, bundled up in a long white puffer coat with a wide silk sash. If the attire was surreal, the stakes were very real; they concerned the credibility of the images we see and their impact on our ability to trust, and therefore, to have faith.

Read the complete article here.
 
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Paul Zengwei Ji of Chengdu, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Lumen Monteiro of Agartala , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Jigen Sun of Daming (Handan), China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Peter Lee Ki-heon of Uijeongbu, Korea
Read More...
Latest News
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
India’s pro-Hindu party's tokenism for Muslims, Christians
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
UN rights body’s ‘shameful silence’ on China decried
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Sri Lanka’s Buddhist prelates seek action against errant monk
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
Educator gets bail after India’s top court intervention
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.