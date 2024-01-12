The shrinking secular, democratic space in Malaysia

There’s little to cheer as court upholds a Hindu mother’s appeal to reverse her children's unilateral conversion to Islam

Loh Siew Hong (right) hugs her son next to her other children by a river in Gombak, in Malaysia's Selangor state. (Photo: AFP)

The Court of Appeal in Malaysia’s administrative capital Putrajaya on Jan. 10 declared invalid the conversion of three children to Islam as it happened without the consent of their Hindu mother, Loh Siew Hong.

Five years ago, the Muslim nation’s top court declared the conversion of children from one religion to another without the consent of both parents unconstitutional.

A change of religion with the permission of only one parent is known as unilateral conversion. However, 10 of the 13 Malaysian states continue to consider such conversions valid.

The latest case hit national headlines when Loh appealed against the decision of a lower court, which last year ruled in favor of her former Muslim husband, who initiated the conversion of their children.

The children, twins aged 11 and one aged nine, were converted in 2020 in the northern state of Perlis, where unilateral conversion to Islam is legal.

Loh and her husband were Hindus but he converted to Islam in 2020, and a few months later he also converted his children.

Loh, who is of Chinese-Indian parentage, has been fighting a legal battle ever since.

The case cannot be considered over yet. The defendants — the Registrar of Converts, the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, state mufti Asri Zainul Abidin and the Perlis state government — may take the matter to the apex court.

Cases of conversion, be it child or adult, are closely followed both by Muslims who fear secularism will erode the efficacy of Islamic laws and non-Muslims who fear that Islamization will become further entrenched and eat into their rights.

Concerns about socio-religious freedom began among non-Muslims in the 1980s when the government rolled out the Islamization plan for institutions and society, and over the years the fear has only grown.

Generations of non-Muslim Malaysians have grown up having it ingrained that any discussion on Islam and the rights of non-Muslims are sensitive topics and therefore should be avoided.

A non-Muslim lawmaker recently suggested that non-Muslim constitutional experts be appointed to a committee reviewing the Syariah courts’ jurisdiction. His suggestion backfired and escalated into a full-blown verbal attack on him in mainstream and social media, as well as several police reports being made against him.

In Malaysia today, society is segregated and ethno-religious boundaries are getting wider. The country is moving fast towards conservatism and discrimination, and there is little room for respect and tolerance.

The debate on conversion cases is an example of the growing conservatism and it is not something that started in recent years.

One of the earliest high-profile conversion cases was that of Lina Joy, who failed to get the word “Islam” removed from her identity card.

She was born into a Muslim-Malay family as Azlina Jailani but converted to Catholicism in 1990, was baptized in 1998, and got married to a Catholic that same year.

She could not get her marriage registered because, in the eyes of the government, she was still a Muslim.

Muslims are not allowed to register their marriage under civil law, and a marriage between a Muslim and a non-Muslim is not recognized.

She took the legal route but the apex court in 2007 declared that her conversion from Islam to Christianity was not valid and neither was her marriage.

There were shouts of Allahu Akhbar outside the courthouse when the judgment was read out. Muslims celebrated the decision, while non-Muslims felt individual rights were not respected.

In 2007, a Muslim-born woman, who was a practicing Hindu, got married to a Hindu man and they had a baby.

Revathi was charged with apostasy and shipped off to an Islamic rehabilitation camp. Her husband was forbidden to visit her, and her Muslim mother was granted custody of the baby.

This and many other conversion controversies over the years have fueled fear among non-Muslims who are also experiencing the effects of Sharia law.

There have been cases of businesses being made to comply with Sharia requirements, non-Muslims being chastised for wearing skirts to government offices, schools shutting down canteens during Ramadhan and depriving non-Muslim students of food, and many other such incidences

Ambiga Sreenevasan, a former Malaysian Bar Council president and human rights advocate, says cases of conversion (to Islam) do “impinge” and “go unsolved for many, many years.”

These conversion controversies come amid attempts since 2017 to amend a criminal law aiming to allow state-level Sharia courts to mete out heavier punishments for criminal violations.

The powerful Malaysian Islamic Party (Parti Islam Se-Malaysia or PAS) revived the bill, called Bill 355, in 2016. It was allowed to be tabled but it did not reach the debate stage. In 2021, the Perikatan Nasional government resurrected it.

But the bill could not be tabled because the parliament was dissolved in 2022 and Anwar Ibrahim came to power. There are no details available on the status of Bill 355 yet.

“This [bill] could pave the way for the prescription of hudud laws as instituted by the Quran and the Prophetic traditions,” said Ahmad Fauzi Abdul Hamid from University Sains Malaysia in a 2021 study.

So, is secular-democratic space in Malaysia increasingly shrinking? It looks that way as the religious minorities continue their silence in their teeming timidity.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

