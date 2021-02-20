X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

Eight years after the skeletons of a former nun and her two babies were found on Flores, questions remain for the Church

Justin Wejak

Justin L. Wejak

Updated: February 20, 2021 07:40 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together

Feb 17, 2021
2

The bitter truth about caste in India

Feb 17, 2021
3

Pakistani court orders return of abducted Christian girl

Feb 17, 2021
4

Cambodia confirms first cases of UK variant of Covid-19

Feb 17, 2021
5

Indonesian police arrest Muslim teacher over rape claims

Feb 17, 2021
6

India asserts Dalit converts have no right to contest polls

Feb 18, 2021
7

Korean, Japanese bishops oppose discharge from Fukushima plant

Feb 17, 2021
8

It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos

Feb 18, 2021
9

Vietnam Catholics urged to live Lent spirit during pandemic

Feb 18, 2021
10

Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh

Feb 18, 2021
Support UCA News
The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

A procession carries a statue of the Baby Jesus to meet the Blessed Mother during a Holy Week festival in Larantuka on the Catholic-majority island of Flores in 2013. (Photo: Ryan Dagur/UCA News)

The people on Indonesia’s eastern island of Flores were shocked by the discovery of three human skeletons on Jan. 27, 2013. A DNA test result confirmed that the skeletons were those of a local 30-year-old woman and her two babies. The woman was a former Catholic nun.

They were killed, or abandoned to meet their death, some 10 to 12 years previously by a local Catholic priest, Herman Jumat Masan. The remains were repatriated to the woman’s home village and finally laid to rest according to proper burial customs on Feb. 5, 2013. The two babies were the product of an affair between the former nun and the priest.

The bodies of the victims had been buried in a rubbish pit outside the bedroom of the priest at the seminary in Flores. This was such a merciless and undignified end to the lives of a mother and her two babies.

The discovery was not a coincidence. A search had been organized by family members and police after a key witness had come forward with information. The witness happened to be an ex-girlfriend of the priest, the perpetrator. The final discovery of the bodies ended a long search for the woman, who had left her convent prior to her death.

One can only imagine the anguish of the victims’ family going through the prolonged ordeal of hope and expectations of news about their loved ones, only to be tortured by stories concerning their whereabouts.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Many rumors concerning the whereabouts of the woman were a cover-up fabricated by the perpetrator of the crime. The fabricated stories gave the woman’s parents a false hope that their beloved daughter was still alive, and that they would one day be reunited. To them, there was no reason to embark on a search for her whereabouts or enquire as to her true condition as this communication, albeit infrequent, did not raise immediate alarm that something was wrong.

The emotional and physical drain on the parents cannot be fully comprehended during the 10 or so years since their daughter “went missing” and, undoubtedly, any search would have been financially challenging given the false information as to her whereabouts.

The discovery not only shook but shamed the locals, who had been generally proud of their strong sense of attachment to Catholicism. Their religion and adat (customary law) both value life and respect for women and children. It was thus a shameful and tragic crime committed against a powerless woman and her innocent babies at the hands of a cold-blooded killer, the priest.

Masan surrendered to police in Maumere, Flores, on Feb. 4, 2013. He admitted his crime and was prepared to face the law. He was sentenced to death but later received a reduction to life imprisonment.

There is very dark undercurrent to these series of events. Undoubtedly, the woman and her killer were both Catholics. The killer left the priesthood long after the crime had taken place.

Related News

This case is interesting because Catholic priests are supposed to be celibate, which means sexual acts are considered haram or banned. However, the reality is different and these rules do not seem to be adhered to in practice. Many are found to have engaged in sexual acts, both heterosexual and homosexual.

The ideals that are the basis for the banning of heterosexual activity, as reflected in the religious vow of celibacy, are presumably due to the Catholic teaching of sexual intercourse as a means for procreation, and not for any other reason. 

Homosexual acts among the religious celibate actions are not necessarily banned precisely because it is assumed that homosexuality doesn’t exist, at least in Indonesia. Of course, the assumed absence of homosexuality in religious communities is nonsense.

Further, the discovery of the skeletons caused pain for the villagers because the vast majority of people in Flores are Catholics. They still generally see priests as their living symbols of religious piety to whom they are proudly attached. Like adat, religion still has a strong influence in the creation and recreation of the identity of Flores.

The locals are ashamed not only because the killing of a woman and her two babies took place, but moreover because the alleged perpetrator was then an active priest. Matters are made even worse when such acts desecrate the sacred grounds of the seminary compound, which strikes at the very heart of Catholic sanctity. 

Regardless of the outcome of the case for the perpetrator, there is fear that the event has put the reputation of the local Catholic Church under the spotlight. This reflects a profound crisis that shakes the foundations of the Church to its core. Clearly, the Church needs to do more in the wake of this shameful tragedy.

The sense of shame seems to be demonstrated in the reluctant coverage by some media outlets in Catholic-majority areas of Indonesia. Some reports did not even disclose the religious and priestly identity of the killer. This was not purely for legal considerations.  Understandably, this can be seen also as an attempt to avoid further damage to the reputation of the local Catholic Church.

There is strong suspicion that some Catholic clergy knew about the suspected killing a few years back. Yet due to fear and the secrecy of the sacrament of confession or reconciliation, the crime was kept under wraps. The criminal walked free within the community and was even well protected and fed by the Church. The killer was then still an active priest carrying out all his sacramental duties.

Clearly, this is not only an individual crime but could extend to the accountability and sense of morality held by church authorities, particularly if they have been involved in a cover-up. In any event, the Church needs to take action to limit any damage to public confidence and trust in their moral authority as a result of this case.

This shameful and tragic past remains a challenge to the Catholic Church institutionally.

Justin Wejak studied philosophy in Indonesia, theology and anthropology in Australia and currently teaches at the University of Melbourne. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Vietnam seeks millions of Covid-19 vaccines
Vietnam seeks millions of Covid-19 vaccines
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Britain, Canada slap sanctions on Myanmar generals over coup
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
Indonesian prosecutor wants 10 years for cleric's attacker
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches
Govt lifts capacity limit in Philippine churches

Latest News

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021
Vatican expects budget deficit for 2021
Feb 20, 2021
Iraq trip a chance for pope to build rapport with Shia Muslims
Feb 20, 2021
New document offers ways to foster Catholic-Methodist relationships
Feb 20, 2021
Mars missions can inspire young scientists, says papal astronomer
Feb 20, 2021
Vietnam seeks millions of Covid-19 vaccines
Feb 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021
The irrational fear of 'people not like us'
Feb 19, 2021
It's time to speak up for persecuted Christians in Laos
Feb 18, 2021
Ignoring Vatican on vaccines could be perilous in pandemic fight
Feb 18, 2021
The bitter truth about caste in India
Feb 17, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Halki Summit highlights care for creation amid pandemic

Halki Summit highlights care for creation amid pandemic
Perpetual Lent

Perpetual Lent
Its about our future

It's about our future
Goodbye SaintMerry What comes next

Goodbye, Saint-Merry. What comes next?
Lent the time to do an aboutface and turn to Christ

Lent: the time to do an about-face and turn to Christ
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday February 20 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday February 20 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: First Sunday of Lent

Readings of the day: First Sunday of Lent
Lord, may I always serve You alone

Lord, may I always serve You alone
May we be guided by the covenant with every creature

May we be guided by the covenant with every creature
St. Peter Damian

St. Peter Damian
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.