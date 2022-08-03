News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Japan

The sad saga of Japan’s foreign trainee program

Japan has announced a review of its contentious system of hiring overseas workers dating back to 1993

A farmer works a combine as he harvests rice at Kikukamachi Yatani in Kumamoto prefecture on Oct. 5, 2019. Japan seeks overseas working hands for the agriculture and manufacturing sectors under the infamous foreign technical intern program, which is now being reviewed.

A farmer works a combine as he harvests rice at Kikukamachi Yatani in Kumamoto prefecture on Oct. 5, 2019. Japan seeks overseas working hands for the agriculture and manufacturing sectors under the infamous foreign technical intern program, which is now being reviewed. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: August 03, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2022 10:12 AM GMT

Japan is silently preparing to make the greatest revolution in its modern history by automating the service sector while also commencing a full-scale review of its foreign immigration policy.

The Japanese government’s recent announcement hints at the infamous foreign technical intern program that “borrows” work hands from other countries to “teach” them particular skills. The human rights violations and inadequate support for these trainees have consistently emerged during the past many years.

Yoshio, a 62-year-old owner of a Konbini store (mini market) in Osaka, says how it “is harder and harder to find people to work at a part-time job” while his store itself has started to automate many cash registers to be prepared for what’s coming.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

What’s coming is already here. You can clearly see the shift by simply making your everyday shopping in Japan.

Just a couple of years ago you would hand the cash to a real person at the mini markets but now you are asked by that same person to put the cash in a machine. It feels weird since the cashier is right there in front of you, but the long-term goal is to make the customer get used to DIY Pay, a mobile wallet application.

“For us, it got kinda boring,” says Adesh, a 23-years-old from Nepal. “We would rather count the money and give the change ourselves than just stand in front of the customer while he interacts with the cash register.”

"Human rights groups have for many years reported abuses in the system"

Adesh is one among the thousands of foreign people who arrive in Japan as students and look for a part-time job to sustain their living in its expensive cities.

But unlike Adesh, there are thousands of ‘unseen’ foreign workers who don’t come with a formal student visa; instead, they get into the foreign trainee program, under which young people from developing countries like Nepal, Philippines, Pakistan, and earlier even China, get hired by local companies as technical interns for a period of three years.

Since the beginning of the program in the early nineties, more than 800,000 people have been employed this way.

Human rights groups have for many years reported abuses in the system, claiming it's nothing less than a scheme with the import of cheap labor as its real goal.

The program was initially designed to find working hands for the agriculture and manufacturing sectors which were the most hit by worker shortages. In many cases, trainees were permitted to work for up to five years in the sectors.

A new law to ensure proper working of the program took effect in 2017 but things didn’t seem to go as planned. A public report from the Immigration Services Agency said as many as 9,052 foreign trainees went missing in 2018 alone, which was nearly double the figure from 2014. That’s the size of a medium Japanese village.

"This is a system that makes it difficult for trainees to create a career path"

Someone or something was behind these missing workers. As Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa recently acknowledged, in euphemistic political language, “this is a system that makes it difficult for trainees to create a career path and is structurally prone to human rights violations.”

One thing that emerged was the lack of information shared with both trainees and employers prior to the start of the internships. Employers did not have a clear idea about what salary was to be paid while the trainees accumulated large debts to gain entry into Japan, pay dormitory rent and buy food.

Furukawa said the panel of experts he helped set up will provide solutions to reform the system that will finally benefit both trainees and the Japanese companies that employ them.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church calls for safeguarding marriage, family in Singapore Church calls for safeguarding marriage, family in Singapore
The sad saga of Japan’s foreign trainee program The sad saga of Japan’s foreign trainee program
Timor-Leste president supports LGBT rights Timor-Leste president supports LGBT rights
Duterte regime pushed millions of Filipinos into poverty Duterte regime pushed millions of Filipinos into poverty
Sri Lankan priest seeks court protection against arrest Sri Lankan priest seeks court protection against arrest
Climate, Covid top Hun Sen's agenda at ASEAN meet Climate, Covid top Hun Sen's agenda at ASEAN meet
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Pope Francis program for Kazakhstan finalized

Pope Francis' program for Kazakhstan finalized

Pope's itinerary to the Muslim-majority country for the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will include Mass for the 1 percent Catholic population

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.