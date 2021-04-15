X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

The Islamic republic's government plans to ban the extremist party as protests and sit-ins choke the country

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: April 14, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 15, 2021 10:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
3

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
4

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
5

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
6

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
7

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
8

Cramped commute a Covid risk for Cambodian workers

Apr 12, 2021
9

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
10

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
Support UCA News
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan

Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan throw stones at a police armored vehicle in the Barakahu neighborhood of Islamabad on April 13. (Photo: Aamir Qureshi/AFP)

Members of the extremist Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party are using social media to mobilize supporters during violent protests over their arrested leader.

Since April 12, TLP has choked the country with protests that erupted when police arrested Saad Rizvi after he demanded the expulsion of the French ambassador over a controversy started by the publication of blasphemous cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in France.

“In every sit-in and protest, especially form the first row of baton yielders to face the police. Gather stones behind them. Commence strong stoning and provide back-up support to baton yielders if police proceed,” states a WhatsApp message from TLP on April 13.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“You must keep at least 10 slingshots at every sit-in. Make them stand left and right away from the gathering. Position them on buildings if possible. Use wet handkerchiefs and salt to treat tear gas. Position the boys as informers on buildings, houses, bridges and other high places near the protests.

“Usually the police and rangers are 10 percent less than the participants of the sit-ins. They are scared. Police have never fought bravely anywhere. Don’t be afraid of shelling or their advancement. The dispersed participants can keep police busy in different places. Police have a limited time to decide. They can’t fight for long. Allah protect you.”

A Christian boy has accepted Islam. Now his name is Khadim Hussain

Activist Maqsud A. Roy congratulated members on the conversion of a Christian participant.

“Good news from Gujar Khan [a city near Islamabad] sit-in. A Christian boy has accepted Islam. Now his name is Khadim Hussain. Write Mashallah [God has willed]. Congratulations everyone. Share it,” he stated in a WhatsApp message.

Roy referred to firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who founded TLP in 2015 as the custodian of blasphemy laws and led protests against the 2018 acquittal of Catholic woman Asia Bibi after she spent eight years on death row on a blasphemy charge. Rizvi was a member of the Barelvi sect followed by half of Pakistanis.

TLP leader Saad Rizvi is the son of Khadim Hussain Rizvi, who died suddenly last November.

In 2018 general elections, TLP polled 4.21 percent of votes countrywide and emerged the fifth-largest party, winning three seats in the Sindh Provincial Assembly.

Related News

Pakistan witnessed several anti-France protests last year after French President Emmanuel Macron defended cartoons published by satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Last month an unnamed suspect was taken into custody after he fired shots in a bid to pass through a security checkpoint near the French embassy in Islamabad.

Protests by TLP continued in pockets across the country on April 14, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed confirming that at least two policemen had been killed and more than 340 wounded by demonstrators in the previous 48 hours.

The funeral of the two police officers was held on April 13 in Lahore, where several banks remained closed. Fifty-seven patients died before reaching hospitals. Sixteen roads are still blocked in the capital of Punjab.   

On April 14, the interior minister announced that TLP would be banned under the anti-terrorism law.

The government should take strict action against extremist religious groups

Dominican Father James Channan, regional coordinator of United Religions Initiative Pakistan (URI), supported the development.

“Two of our staff members, including the executive secretary, have not been able to reach the office since Monday. The government should take strict action against extremist religious groups. The whole country is blocked. People are suffering,” he told UCA News.

“These sit-ins are inhuman and merciless. Instead of busy roads, parks should be designated for protests. If the government bows to TLP now, it will pave the way for more extremist groups. URI is still open to TLP for dialogue.”   

Bishop Iftikhar Indrias of the Apostles of Gospel Ministries International agreed. “We condemn this act of terror in Pakistan. They shouldn’t be allowed to attack the innocent people of France and Pakistan. We pray for peace and love in our country,” he said. 

Samson Salamat, chairman of the interreligious Rawadari Tehreek (Movement for Tolerance) group, was more critical.

“Organizations similar to TLP were previously banned. But they continued protests and rallies as well as collecting donations. The government should do more than lip service. It pains me to see that both murderers and murdered are Muslims. Humanity is seen dying,” he said.  

Pakistan was placed on the “gray list” in June 2018 by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force, an inter-governmental body that combats money laundering, funding of terrorism and threats to the international financial system.

The global watchdog wanted Islamabad to take action against home-grown militant Islamist groups and cut off their funding.

The UK government this week added Pakistan to a list of 21 high-risk countries with unsatisfactory controls on money laundering and terrorist financing.

Also Read

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
On reconciling differences
On reconciling differences
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan

Latest News

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Apr 15, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Barque of Peter or a school of fish The dangerous online life of Catholics

The Barque of Peter or a school of fish? The dangerous online life of Catholics
Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the countrys new constitution

Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the country’s new constitution
This cathedral lifts us up whether we are believers or not

"This cathedral lifts us up, whether we are believers or not"
NotreDame de Paris the heart of France

Notre-Dame de Paris: the heart of France
Pope Francis returns to the window

Pope Francis returns to the window
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, grant me a grateful heart

Lord, grant me a grateful heart
Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations

Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations
St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day

St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.