News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’

Historically, Russia has always been, in part, if not a Muslim state, at least a Muslim-influenced society

The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’

A delegation from the Russian Federation meets the secretary general of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation), Taha (source: russiaoic.mid.ru).

Vladimir Pachkov SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Vladimir Pachkov SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: February 01, 2024 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: February 01, 2024 06:11 AM GMT

In one of his online programs, Professor Zhang Weiwei (张维为), who teaches international relations at Fudan University, said that Japan broke away from Asia to join the Western world, while we now see Russia breaking away from the West to join Asia. 

As a Chinese, in this way he probably wants to indicate above all that relations between Russia and China are becoming closer.

Indeed, China has become Russia’s main trading partner. However, despite their strategic partnership, Russia and China are merely two neighboring states. It is very unlikely that relations will develop to such an extent that they will give rise to a common cultural and political space.

This is because Chinese civilization is very different from Russian civilization and there is no significant Chinese diaspora in Russia comparable to the Chinese presence in Southeast Asia, despite the fact that in the easternmost part of Russia and in Siberia Chinese influence is not insignificant.

However, there is another aspect of this Russian “turn to the East,” this partial integration with Asia: it involves Russia and the Muslim world. And here things look very different.

Although China is fast becoming the most important economic partner of Russia, we seem to be at a turning point where Russia is consolidating its relationship with the Islamic world, gradually becoming in some sense part of it.

We do not intend here to describe in detail Russia’s relations with individual Muslim countries: with Iran, with the Gulf States, with its membership of OPEC Plus, and now also of the BRICS Plus. 

Instead, we are interested in pointing out a general orientation, and especially in highlighting and analyzing the religious aspects of this turn from the West to the East and the South. There are several reasons for this development.

Historically, Russia has always been, in part, if not a Muslim state, at least a Muslim-influenced society. This is because Islamic communities have lived in the territory of the Russian state since at least the 14th century.

Now this phenomenon is becoming more and more pronounced due to demographic changes and migration, mainly from Central Asia. At the same time, conservative and Orthodox Russian society considers itself much closer to the religious values of Islam than to the liberal values of the West.

At the beginning of his presidency, Putin tried to integrate Russia into the West – or at least to establish close relations with the West – but this attempt was largely unsuccessful.

With the war in Georgia in 2008 and then with the Ukrainian crisis, from 2013-14 relations with the West for all practical purposes collapsed.

We envisage no realistic possibility of their revival for now, so different are the interests of the two sides. On the other hand, we see that Muslim countries, especially Türkiye and Saudi Arabia, are moving away from their alliances with the U.S. and developing an independent policy.

In previous articles on Islam in Russia, we wrote about the integration of Muslims into Russian society. Here, instead, we would like to explore Russia’s integration into the Islamic world.

The history of such integration did not begin in the present. Back in 2003, Putin became the first head of state of a non-Muslim majority country to be invited to give a speech at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

Not even three years into his presidency, Putin was trying to improve Russia’s image in the Islamic world after the wars in the North Caucasus and the USSR’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Two years later, Russia became an observer member of the OIC. Its integration into the OIC came at a time of increasing tensions between it and the U.S., particularly because of the invasion of Iraq, and also with Saudi Arabia’s desire to rethink its relationship with the U.S., especially by diversifying its foreign alignments.

Read the complete article here.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’ The Religious Dimension of Russia’s ‘Turn to the East’
Summit spotlights persecuted groups from Nicaragua to China Summit spotlights persecuted groups from Nicaragua to China
Vatican clarifies handling of abuse cases of 'vulnerable adults' Vatican clarifies handling of abuse cases of 'vulnerable adults'
Bishop ordinations in China and the resurrection of the Sino-Vatican agreement Bishop ordinations in China and the resurrection of the Sino-Vatican agreement
Wrath destroys relationships, pins blame on others: pope Wrath destroys relationships, pins blame on others: pope
Indian court allows Hindus to pray in disputed mosque Indian court allows Hindus to pray in disputed mosque
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Xingtai

Diocese of Xingtai

The diocese of Xingtai evolved from the Apostolic Prefecture of Shundefu, established in 1933. Later, it was called

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Apostolic Vicariate of Puerto Princesa

Palawan ... ... . known the world over as the Philippines last ecological frontier. It is where one is brought to vast

Read more
Diocese of Changde

Diocese of Changde

Changde is situated towards the northwest of Hunan Province, and has a population of 5,717,218, according to the census

Read more
Diocese of Digos

Diocese of Digos

The Diocese of Digos covers the whole province of Davao del Sur province in southern

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pioa

Malaysia’s St. Michael Church holds relics of Padre Pio

Asian Catholics who cannot travel to Italy to venerate the relics of Padre Pio now has an...

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of timea

Vietnam’s historic Marian shrine stands the test of time

The shrine holds a three-meter-tall, white-stone carved statue Virgin Mary on the Tao Pao Mountain...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.