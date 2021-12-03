X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
myron-j-pereira
william-j-grimm
shay-cullen
michael-kelly
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
benedict-rogers
myron-j-pereira
shay-cullen
mary-aileen-d-bacalso
william-j-grimm
michael-kelly
benedict-rogers

World

'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis

The two-day papal visit has been eagerly awaited by 25,000 Catholics in the country of one million

AFP, Nicosia

AFP, Nicosia

Published: December 03, 2021 06:49 AM GMT

Updated: December 03, 2021 06:55 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier

Dec 1, 2021
2

Family suspect foul play after Indian nun found hanged

Dec 2, 2021
3

Bishop calls for end to bombings in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Nov 30, 2021
4

Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan

Dec 1, 2021
5

Korean Catholics bid farewell to retired Seoul archbishop

Dec 1, 2021
6

Tributes flow following death of Cambodian prince

Nov 30, 2021
7

Hindu activists intensify attacks on Indian Christian prayer meets

Nov 30, 2021
8

Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act

Dec 2, 2021
9

Vietnam prepares to deal with new coronavirus variant

Dec 1, 2021
10

India's Eastern Church implements new Mass form, disputes continue

Nov 30, 2021
Support UCA News
'The pope is here': Faithful in Cyprus catch glimpse of Francis

People take pictures of Pope Francis as he enters the Maronite Lady of Grace Cathedral in Nicosia's walled Old City to meet with priests and members of the Maronite Christian community in Cyprus on Dec. 2. (Photo: AFP)

Pope Francis' first prayers in Cyprus might have been invitation-only, but that didn't stop the faithful from gathering near Nicosia's Maronite Cathedral of Our Lady of Grace on Dec. 2 to catch a glimpse of the pontiff.

Joseph Diolas, 52, was among dozens waiting along the street next to the church, in front of the Kormakitis Maronite cafe. "I am here with my friends to welcome the pope," he said.

Kormakitis, his home village, was once a hub of Cyprus's Catholic Maronite minority, whose ancestors first came to Cyprus centuries ago from Syria and Lebanon.

After Turkey invaded the island's north in 1974 in response to a Greek-sponsored coup following years of ethnic tensions and bloodshed, the village found itself in the occupied area.

Many Maronites left their traditional homes in the north, and assimilated into Greek Cypriot communities where they sought shelter.

Josephina Skoullou, also originally from Kormakitis, was waiting with two friends from her village.

We really need the pope to come to Lebanon. We need his encouragement, we need his wisdom, we need his blessings

"After 11 years, the new pope is here," the 55-year-old said, alluding to a 2010 visit by Pope Benedict XVI. "For us, the Catholics of Cyprus, it's a big event."

As police corralled people to the side of the road and the pontiff's motorcade turned into the small street, those waiting excitedly whipped out their phones, taking videos and photos as the pope drove past.

Clapping and cheering as he waved from the car just a few meters away, a few yelled "Papa!" as Francis entered the church.

Some watched the event from television screens inside the cafe, while others were determined to wait outside.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Among those following the gathering was Avril Fortuin, 57, from Cape Town in South Africa.

"It doesn't matter (about) your colour, it doesn't matter (about) your background, he has a heart for people, and that is why I came," she said.

A Charismatic Christian rather than a Catholic, Fortuin praised the pope's focus on human rights and migrants. His visit "is extraordinary, especially for foreigners in this country", she said.

Aside from the Maronites and a small but ancient Latin community, the remainder of Cyprus's Catholic minority is made up largely of workers from the Philippines and South Asia, as well as African migrants.

Filipina Erlyn Rio, 42, was with a group of her fellow countrywomen. Clutching two large Philippines flags and a Cypriot one, they had their eyes glued to the church as the event came to an end.

"We just want to welcome the pope here in Cyprus," Rio said with excitement.

As the prayers wound up and people started to leave, one of those lingering was Sister Myriam Salameh.

She said she had travelled from Lebanon hours earlier but arrived too late for the gathering. But she was upbeat and said she was going to the pontiff's open-air Mass today.

"We are so happy to be part of this," the woman in her thirties said, a cross around her neck. "We really need the pope to come to Lebanon. We need his encouragement, we need his wisdom, we need his blessings.

"He is bringing life to the Church and we need life back in our country, Lebanon, and in our Church."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Secular institute members share commitment with religious orders
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Laudato Si' Action Platform to integrate encyclical into church life
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
Kenyan Bishops seek decisive action on climate change
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
Support Us

Latest News

Abused altar boys win justice in Indonesia
Dec 3, 2021
Activists call for justice on Bangladesh's restive hills
Dec 3, 2021
Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Prayers in Italy as Hong Kong gets ready for new bishop
Dec 3, 2021
Timor-Leste on alert over Omicron variant
Dec 3, 2021
Legendary Vietnam bishop is remembered
Dec 3, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

New hope dawns for justice over Indonesia's past crimes
Dec 3, 2021
Advent strengthens my faith in the Redeemer
Dec 2, 2021
Bahrain's invite to Pope Francis is a power-balancing act
Dec 2, 2021
Thou shalt not kill
Nov 29, 2021
The risks of sponsorship of social egg freezing
Nov 29, 2021

Features

Nuns help children cope with trauma from Sri Lanka's civil war
Dec 3, 2021
Victims to heroes: India's lower castes take cinematic plaudits
Dec 3, 2021
Minority students are stressed out in Pakistan
Dec 1, 2021
Kachin Catholics make their mark on Myanmar's strife-torn frontier
Dec 1, 2021
Stolen gods: Nepal seeks to bring home lost treasures
Nov 30, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of todays world

What are we to make of the entire LGBTQIA reality of today’s world?

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue

Catholic bishops in El Salvador make safe drinking water a pastoral issue
Exrefugee from Lesbos now working in Rome thanks to the pope

Ex-refugee from Lesbos now working in Rome, thanks to the pope
Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetits sudden fall from grace

Questions over timing and motive behind Aupetit's sudden fall from grace
Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks

Popes urges divided Cyprus to resume reunification talks
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.