News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

'The Phnom Penh Post' prints last edition in Cambodia

Citing financial issues, the 32-year-old fabled daily closed on March 29, but will continue online
'The Phnom Penh Post' prints last edition in Cambodia

A Cambodian vendor reads the 'Phnom Penh Post' newspaper at her newstand in Phnom Penh in this May 7, 2018 photo. The newspaper has published its final English and Khmer language editions after 32 years of operations amid an economic downturn. (Photo: AFP)

 

 

UCA News reporter
Published: April 01, 2024 05:24 AM GMT
Updated: April 01, 2024 05:48 AM GMT

Cambodia’s most fabled newspaper, The Phnom Penh Post, has published its final English and Khmer language editions after 32 years of operations amid an economic downturn that prompted a mixed reaction from critics and long-term observers.

The Post's senior management blamed ballooning financial costs endured after the Covid-19 pandemic and the “subsequent economic downturn” — which seemed at odds with the government trumpeting of this country’s financial prospects — for the closure.

“It is most unfortunate as I read this newspaper every day,” said Khieu Kanharith, a former information minister about the last edition of the paper on March 29.

“The loss of one paper may not affect the promotion of reading, but it does shrink the horizon of information.”

Its pending closure was announced on March 1, when the management also insisted that operations would continue online.

“The expansion of its operations in the digital sphere is being driven by a series of informative breaking stories and carefully curated video pieces on items of special interest, as well as balanced opinion piece[s],” it said in a final print editorial.

Americans Michael Hayes and his then wife, Kathleen O’Keefe, invested their life savings in starting up the The Phnom Penh Post in 1992 as United Nations peacekeepers arrived to oversee this country’s transition to democracy. Initially, the paper was printed once every two weeks.

In 2008, Hayes sold the paper to Australian mining magnate Bill Clough who turned the The Phnom Penh Post into a daily paper and subsidized losses while increasing advertising and the number of pages with a broader strategy based on long-term profits.

But a decade later he was forced to sell to government-friendly interests after the Post was hit with an unexpected $3.9 million tax bill delivered when then Prime Minister Hun Sen was initiating a broad crackdown on dissent and political opposition.

Police rounded up opposition politicians and charged them with plotting to oust Hun Sen. Other news outlets including The Cambodia Daily and Voice of Democracy were also forced to close and about 60 opposition supporters are currently serving jail terms.

Following its sale — and it should be stressed the names of the current owners are not in the public domain — the Post struggled amid a lack of funds and constant pressure to toe the government’s line, more so ahead of elections. It was constantly losing money.

“It became a government notice board,” said one critic who declined to be named. “There are plenty of publications doing the same thing so in reality it became an unnecessary financial burden and to be blunt there’s no real need for another online edition either.”

Nevertheless, Cambodian journalists were hopeful that the The Phnom Penh Post management would ensure that its online operations continue.

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

“Despite the fast-paced world of digital technology and the rise of online journalism, the loss of a print media giant that ran for more than 30 years is really sad,” said Puy Kea, president of the Club of Cambodian Journalists.

“I would be happy if the The Phnom Penh Post continued to broadcast online. The cessation of the physical newspaper will not affect the freedom of the press, but could be a detrimental factor in the promotion of reading in Cambodia,” he said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop Bosco Jianzhang Zhao of Tianshui, China
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Varghese Thottamkara of Balasore , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jesse Eugenio Mercado of Parañaque, Philippines
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop John Forrosuelo Du of Palo, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Protesters disrupt Easter Vigil to call for Gaza cease-fire
Protesters disrupt Easter Vigil to call for Gaza cease-fire
Pakistani man who filmed sister's 'honor' killing arrested
Pakistani man who filmed sister's 'honor' killing arrested
Pope asks Christ to 'roll away' the stones of war worldwide
Pope asks Christ to 'roll away' the stones of war worldwide
Pope Francis says Ratzinger 'was my candidate' in 2005
Pope Francis says Ratzinger 'was my candidate' in 2005
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.