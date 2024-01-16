The paradox behind Japan’s promotion of wellness tourism

It comes with its own set of challenges in a nation grappling with the impacts of an aging population and over-tourism

A Chinese tourist (right) arriving at a hospital for a check-up in Asahikawa, in Japan's Hokkaido prefecture. Treatments there range from head-to-toe checkups, with a focus on cancer screening and neurological diseases, to anti-aging and cosmetic surgery, including breast enhancements and liposuction. (Photo: AFP)

A few months ago, during a conversation with a Chinese friend residing in Shenzhen, I was intrigued to learn about her friends' upcoming visit to Japan.

Expecting to hear about their travel plans, I was quite surprised when she revealed that their visit wasn't for tourism, but rather to seek beauty treatments at a specialized clinic in Tokyo. Curious, I inquired why they would choose to travel all the way to Japan instead of opting for a clinic closer to home in Shenzhen.

Her response was enlightening and spoke volumes about the reputation of Japanese healthcare: "Of course, the Japanese clinics are much more reliable," she explained.

This statement opened my eyes to the growing trend among Chinese nationals who are increasingly turning to Japan for medical and cosmetic procedures. It's not just about the treatments themselves but the trust and confidence they place in the Japanese healthcare system and on the other hand the low confidence in clinics back home.

This phenomenon isn't limited to just beauty treatments. From advanced medical procedures to wellness therapies, Japan is becoming a preferred destination for many Chinese looking for reliable and quality healthcare services.

This shift is not only a testament to Japan's medical expertise but also highlights the overall strategic planning of Japan. The resulting influx of medical tourists has been a boon for Japanese clinics catering primarily to Chinese patients.

Japanese clinics emphasize personalized care, privacy, and ample time for patient-doctor interactions, a stark contrast to the often overcrowded facilities in China. The government sees them as a means to revitalize local economies amidst an aging population.

The introduction of a medical visa in 2011, allowing foreign visitors to stay for healthcare for up to a year, has significantly facilitated this growth. Over the past decade, the number of such visas issued has risen from less than 100 to almost 2,000 annually.

The Japanese government estimates that in 2020, over 10,000 Chinese visitors came for comprehensive medical examinations, and a smaller group of around 1,000 sought advanced cancer treatments.

This evolving market has not only attracted traditional hospitals and clinics but has also seen companies outside the healthcare sector venturing into medical tourism to cater to Chinese tourists.

This trend reflects a broader Japanese strategy to sustain and revitalize key economic sectors. With fewer domestic elite customers in the immediate future, the need to attract foreign clientele has become increasingly crucial, particularly for clinics that would otherwise see a decline in revenue.

This initiative is similar to Japan's earlier push for foreign workers in the manufacturing sector, a move aimed at countering workforce shortages before the eventual shift to complete mechanization.

The Japanese government's encouragement of medical tourism is part of a larger, deliberate plan to mitigate the economic impacts of its demographic decline.

By introducing policies such as the medical visa, Japan has not only made it easier for foreign visitors to access its healthcare services but has also actively marketed its medical expertise on an international stage.

This trend, however, also highlights a deeper concern for Japan.

It’s once again a stark reminder of its aging population and the challenges it faces in maintaining economic growth with a shrinking domestic market.

The situation in Japan serves as a perfect example of how demographic shifts can profoundly impact a nation's economy and societal structure.

While the current measures may provide short-term relief and opportunities for growth in sectors like rejuvenation clinics and beauty care, they also underscore the necessity for long-term solutions to address the underlying issues of a declining birth rate.

The upcoming Osaka Expo, scheduled for next year, presents a vivid example of Japan's current economic paradox.

While the event is primarily funded by Japanese taxpayers' money, its success heavily hinges on expenditure by foreign visitors, particularly in the service sector. This dynamic creates a dichotomy wherein, for the average Japanese citizen not directly involved in these sectors, the Expo translates into a net financial loss rather than a benefit.

The push to attract more tourists, including those visiting for medical treatments, must be viewed through this lens.

While it may seem like a lucrative strategy for economic growth, it brings its own set of challenges, particularly in a nation grappling with the impacts of over-tourism.

Cities like Kyoto and Tokyo have felt the strain of an excessive tourist presence, leading to overcrowding and draining of local infrastructure and resources.

The influx of medical tourists, though beneficial to specific sectors like healthcare, adds another layer to this complex situation.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

