The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Despite the UN’s continued documentation of the military’s recruitment and use of children, secretary-general Antonio Guterres in June 2020 decided to remove the Tatmadaw from his annual list of shame.

In September 2019, Myanmar ratified the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict, which established 18 as the minimum age for direct participation in hostilities.

The 2007 Paris Principles, which Myanmar has endorsed, prohibits children being used as porters, cooks, messengers or for sexual purposes. The use of children as porters also violates Myanmar’s 2019 Child Rights Law, which forbids the use of children for forced or mandatory labor.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said recruiting children as soldiers has never really stopped across Myanmar but finding firm numbers is difficult because both the Tatmadaw and ethnic armed groups know they will face trouble if such recruitment efforts are needed.

He said the Tatmadaw continues to be the worst offender despite pledges to various UN agencies to release child soldiers and punish military recruiters.

“In fact, the Tatmadaw’s duplicity is really part of their standard operating procedures to manage the child soldier issue so that they can continue recruiting while deceiving the UN to say good things about them,” Robertson told UCA News.

There needs to be a policy of zero tolerance for recruiting child soldiers, regardless of whether it’s by the military or ethnic groups

He said it’s more than likely that recruiting of children will rise after the coup as the Tatmadaw doesn’t care what the international community thinks about its use of child soldiers.

“There needs to be a policy of zero tolerance for recruiting child soldiers, regardless of whether it’s by the military or ethnic groups,” said Robertson. “No matter what disagreements exist between the various sides, such a prohibition on recruitment and use of child soldiers should be absolute.”

The Tatmadaw has released more than 1,700 child soldiers who have been reunited with their parents and about 800 military officers and other army personnel who recruited and used them have been punished, according to a defense ministry official.

Colonel Tun Tun Win of the Ministry of Defense said during a workshop in Naypyitaw in January 2019 that the army has taken action against the use of child soldiers in Myanmar based on regulations of the International Labor Organization (ILO).

“In response to the ILO’s regulations, the Tatmadaw has taken action from 2007 to 2018 against a total of 379 military personnel, including 64 officers and 315 other ranks in accordance with military discipline,” said Colonel Win, quoted by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Myanmar is estimated to have one of the largest numbers of child soldiers in the world, with up to 50,000 children serving in both government armed forces and armed opposition groups.

Myanmar’s armed forces have faced a slew of accusations over rights abuses including the forced recruitment of children to work as porters or even as human mine detectors.

For years the Tatmadaw as well as non-state armed groups that operate mainly in the borderlands have employed child soldiers in their decades-long civil wars.

In addition to the Tatmadaw, seven non-state armed groups, including the Kachin Independence Army and the Karen National Liberation Army, have been named by the UN secretary-general as being persistent perpetrators in the recruitment and use of children in conflicts.

The use of child soldiers in the Southeast Asian nation has been widespread since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The Tatmadaw has engaged in hostilities with some 20 ethnic armed groups who have fought for self-autonomy in their regions for decades.

The high youth unemployment rate makes it easier for the Tatmadaw to recruit children

In 2007, Myanmar and the UN began negotiations on ending the use of child soldiers that culminated in a joint action plan in June 2012 to stop the recruitment and use of children by the armed forces.

Three years later, Myanmar signed the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict (OPAC), also known as the international child soldier treaty, but has yet to ratify it to make it fully binding.

In 2017, the country signed the Paris Principles and Commitments to protect children from unlawful recruitment or use by armed forces and groups and to reintegrate those who have been associated with armed forces into civilian life.

More than half a million people in Myanmar work under slave-like conditions and 0.96 percent of Myanmar’s population of nearly 54 million endured some form of slavery — the sixth highest rate per capita in Asia-Pacific and the second highest in Southeast Asia, according to the annual Global Slavery Index released by the Walk Free Foundation in May 2016.