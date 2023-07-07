The 'nuclear' path to a sustainable and greener Japan

Once labeled the worst of all options, nuclear now appears as the only ‘carbon-free’ and reliable source of energy

A worker walking at the Fukushima Hydrogen Energy Research Field, one of the largest test facilities in the world producing hydrogen from renewable energy, as smoke billows from a neighboring plant (in the background) on Feb. 15 in Namie, a few kilometers north of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant along the Pacific coast in Fukushima prefecture, ahead of the 12th anniversary of March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami which hit the area and crippled the plant. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Church has been placing a strong emphasis on how disproportionately climate change affects marginalized communities, who often lack the resources and resilience to cope with its consequences.

Pope Francis himself has been vocal about the need to transition away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy sources. He has consistently highlighted the negative impacts of fossil fuel use on the environment, climate and vulnerable communities.

But we probably don’t realize how problematic it can be to actually accomplish this ambitious target.

As we will see, even one of the most technologically advanced nations in the world, despite all its investment, faces significant difficulties to transition to renewable energies within a relatively short time frame and this in the end will affect the pace of transition of the whole Asian region.

Japan, despite its efforts towards a greener energy landscape, has encountered numerous obstacles such as geographical constraints, transmission inefficiencies, nuclear dependency, and a heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

One of the unlikely challenges Japan encounters is its relatively weak wind resources, especially when compared to wind-rich regions like northern Europe.

"Japan's land is mountainous and covered with lush greenery, limiting the availability of flat land suitable for solar power installations"

The country also has to contend with frequent typhoons, which increase the costs of installing and maintaining wind turbines, and due to the sea depth in the immediate vicinity (less than 30 kilometers) of the coast, it is hard to fix turbines in the seabed and the floating ones have proven disastrous.

These factors make wind energy less economically viable in certain areas of Japan. I have witnessed a huge wind turbine next to a ryokan (traditional Japanese inn) in northeast Japan that was left there unused for the simple reason that after only 15 years of life, the maintenance cost was so high that it was not worth fixing.

The dilapidated wind turbine stood as a haunting reminder of a technology that is yet to be cost-effective, while also casting a shadow on the otherwise picturesque coastal landscape. Its unmoving blades and soon to get rusted structure marred the natural beauty that drew tourists to that scenic spot, evoking a sense of post-apocalyptic desolation rather than the serenity they had come to seek.

So what about solar power? Approximately 70 percent of Japan's land is mountainous and covered with lush greenery, limiting the availability of flat land suitable for solar power installations.

So much so that after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan repurposed golf courses as solar panel areas, highlighting the country's commitment to utilizing available space creatively.

Nevertheless, the limited availability of flat land remains a challenge for widespread solar energy deployment.

One other solution is of course nuclear power. Following the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan decommissioned 24 nuclear reactors, with plans to restart 17 units, of which 10 are already in the process of being restarted.

The government initially halted nuclear energy due to public concerns and criticism but has since positioned it as a low-carbon alternative.

In easy-to-understand terms, nuclear was "bad" because after Fukushima it was hard to "sell." But since low carbon emission branding has become a global trend, it is now much easier to "sell" it to the public.

Japan's struggle with power shortages (like what happened last year) and its heavy reliance on fossil fuels is another significant challenge.

"The relentless pursuit of an absolute zero-emission standard has resulted in broken promises"

But unlike the United States and Europe, where aging coal power plants can be retired, Japan's power plants are relatively young.

Japan has also historically depended heavily on Middle Eastern oil, with a peak dependency of 96 percent in recent years. While efforts have been made to diversify energy sources, LNG (liquefied natural gas) imports from Australia account for nearly 40 percent of Japan's energy supply.

But recent policy changes in Australia raised concerns about the stability and sustainability of Japan's energy imports.

Australia has overnight decided that every project concerning energy has to be 'zero carbon emission' from the start, jeopardizing the previous accord it had signed with Japan about assuring a future supply of LNG.

The presence of ideology within politics often proves detrimental to pragmatic decision-making.

The relentless pursuit of an absolute zero-emission standard has resulted in broken promises, breached contracts and significantly inflated energy costs.

By allowing ideology to dominate policy discussions, the practical considerations of affordability, feasibility and the well-being of citizens have been undermined.

Exploring alternative options such as importing LNG from Alaska could alleviate some of these concerns, although the geopolitical implications need to be carefully considered.

Japan's journey towards a renewable energy future has encountered various difficulties.

Overcoming geographic constraints, optimizing transmission infrastructure, and diversifying energy sources are key challenges that must be addressed.

Japan needs to prioritize innovation, invest in research and development, and promote collaboration between the government, private sector and academia.

The path to a sustainable and greener future for Japan requires a comprehensive approach that integrates renewable energy sources, enhances grid infrastructure and the old nuclear power plants.

Once labeled as the worst of all options, nuclear is the only true “carbon-free” reliable source of energy Japan can count on.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

