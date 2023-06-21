The New Context of International Trade

Fears of a possible new trade war hover which would be an additional source of economic damage, the last thing we need

An image showing shipping containers stacked in a port. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

The global economy has faced intense and difficult challenges in recent years. A virus froze it, inflicting the worst recession ever suffered in peacetime. The war in Ukraine has opened a new era, and when the first Russian missile took flight, energy and commodity prices began to rocket. Thus galloping inflation was unleashed.

Because of the invisible enemy, Covid-19, and the highly visible Russian military, value chains have frayed and challenged productive globalization. At the same time, and as a reaction, an acceleration in clean renewable energy production has been triggered. As a result of all these factors, there are those today who wonder whether globalization, at least as we have known it and discussed it in recent years, has not come to an end.

What is beyond doubt is that it is changing in terms of its modes and intensity. A few years ago, in 2017, Donald Trump declared a trade war on China. Now Joe Biden is not only staying on that course, but has passed legislation based on climate nationalism to work the transition to a decarbonized economy.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia

and the World

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News