News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

The New Context of International Trade

Fears of a possible new trade war hover which would be an additional source of economic damage, the last thing we need

The New Context of International Trade

An image showing shipping containers stacked in a port. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)

Fernando de la Iglesia Viguiristi SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Fernando de la Iglesia Viguiristi SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: June 21, 2023 06:19 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2023 06:20 AM GMT

The global economy has faced intense and difficult challenges in recent years. A virus froze it, inflicting the worst recession ever suffered in peacetime. The war in Ukraine has opened a new era, and when the first Russian missile took flight, energy and commodity prices began to rocket. Thus galloping inflation was unleashed.

Because of the invisible enemy, Covid-19, and the highly visible Russian military, value chains have frayed and challenged productive globalization. At the same time, and as a reaction, an acceleration in clean renewable energy production has been triggered. As a result of all these factors, there are those today who wonder whether globalization, at least as we have known it and discussed it in recent years, has not come to an end.

What is beyond doubt is that it is changing in terms of its modes and intensity. A few years ago, in 2017, Donald Trump declared a trade war on China. Now Joe Biden is not only staying on that course, but has passed legislation based on climate nationalism to work the transition to a decarbonized economy.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

The New Context of International Trade The New Context of International Trade
Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects Indonesian police crackdown on trafficking suspects
From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion From women to LGBTQ members, Church ponders inclusion
Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia Pope shares 'concern, outrage' over abuse cases in Bolivia
Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach Synod document asks how to increase unity, mission outreach
Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees Vatican dicastery carries out church's outreach to refugees
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

Apostolic Prefecture of Xinxiang

In a land area of approximately 8,169 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the four city districts of

Read more
Diocese of Melaka-Johor

Diocese of Melaka-Johor

In a land area of 20,364 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the states of Johor and Melaka in the

Read more
Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Diocese of Daming (Handan)

Handan is located at the southernmost of the Hebei province and is 400 kilometers southwest from the national capital

Read more
Diocese of Atambua

Diocese of Atambua

The apostolic vicariate of West Timor was erected on May 25, 1936, with Divine Word Father Jacobus Pessers as its first

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xaviera

Pakistani cathedral pays homage to Jesuit missionary Francis Xavier

Saint Francis Xavier Cathedral in Hyderabad is a British-colonial-era religious landmark in...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.