X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Thailand

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Lecturers and students risk being penalized and even imprisoned if they offer up certain views on the monarchy

Benjamin Freeman, Bangkok

Benjamin Freeman, Bangkok

Published: December 20, 2021 04:29 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2021 04:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Japanese find comfort behind masks

Dec 16, 2021
2

Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan

Dec 17, 2021
3

After 50 years, it's time to bury the ghosts of Bangladesh's liberation war

Dec 16, 2021
4

Hindu leader tells India's Christians to stop conversions

Dec 17, 2021
5

Indian probe against Missionaries of Charity 'a targeted strategy'

Dec 16, 2021
6

Theologians call for Catholic recognition of Anglican ordinations

Dec 16, 2021
7

Christmas dawn Masses kick off in Philippines

Dec 17, 2021
8

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 17, 2021
9

Voluptuous Thai beauty queen causes a stir

Dec 16, 2021
10

Vietnam jails farmer-activists fighting land grab

Dec 16, 2021
Support UCA News
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Activist Thanat Thanakitamnuay flashes a three-finger salute during a protest against Article 112, Thailand's royal defamation law, in Bangkok on Oct. 31. Over the past year more than 160 Thais, including numerous students, have been charged with royal defamation. (Photo: AFP)

Ask Thai academics if they have freedom to do research unfettered by their superiors, and if they are honest they’ll tell you the truth: “That depends.” It depends on the topic, that is.

Academic freedom in Thailand remains severely limited and lecturers and students alike would be at risk of being penalized and even imprisoned if they were to offer up certain views, especially ones that could be deemed critical of the country’s monarchy.

Although the monarchy has held a central role in the country’s life for centuries, honest discussions of the institution and its role in modern Thailand are off-limits. In the predominantly Buddhist nation where the monarchy is officially held up as an exemplar of unrivaled virtue, any criticism of the institution, however mild or factually accurate, can incur a lese majeste (royal defamation) charge, which prescribes up to 15 years in prison per offense according to the Criminal Code.

“The truth is no defense in such cases,” a progressive Thai historian who works at a prominent university in Bangkok told UCA News on condition of anonymity. “Even if you simply state a [verifiable] fact, you can still be charged and convicted.”

Scores of Thais have learned that at their own cost.

Over the past year more than 160 predominantly young Thais, including several high school students and numerous university students, have been charged by local authorities with royal defamation and other crimes for their views expressed peacefully during pro-democracy rallies or online.

Thailand’s lese majeste law remains a serious threat to academic freedom and other rights of the higher education community

Authorities have shrugged off calls by prominent international rights bodies, including the United Nations Human Rights Council, to desist from such prosecutions and carried on with further charges. 

In a highly controversial decision, meanwhile, the Constitutional Court recently ruled that calls for a democratic reform of the monarchy were tantamount to acts of sedition as they posed a national security threat. The decision has sent a clear message to all Thais that even a discussion of the topic was a crime. Observers say the decision has served to further curtail the already limited scope of basic freedoms, including free speech and academic freedom, in Thailand.

Not surprisingly, in a new report on the state of academic freedom worldwide by Scholars at Risk, a US-based network of academic institutions, Thailand has been highlighted as a problematic case.

In the report, titled “Free to Think 2021” and published this month, the non-profit group highlights a series of punitive actions that have been launched by the authorities against student activists who have voiced critical views of the country’s monarchy. These have included arrests, numerous criminal charges and the denial of bail to detained activists.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Scholars and intellectuals also experienced legal pressure for their academic work about the monarchy. Thailand’s lese majeste law remains a serious threat to academic freedom and other rights of the higher education community,” Scholars at Risk writes.

“Arrests and prosecutions intended to restrict and punish peaceful student expression undermine academic freedom and the role universities play in functioning democracies. They chill academic inquiry and expression, depriving society of the benefits of higher education and research.” 

Academic research at Thai institutions has long been timid when it comes to topics such as the monarchy with academics routinely self-censoring or choosing to ignore certain topics entirely, observers have said. Some outspoken academics who refused to follow the official line have fled into exile abroad so as to avoid being imprisoned on charges of royal defamation and other crimes.

One of these scholars is Pavin Chachavalpongpun, 50, who has been a prominent critic of the Thai monarchy. Pavin sought and received asylum in Japan where he is currently a professor at Kyoto University. The scholar fled Thailand in 2014 when an arrest warrant was issued for him shortly after a military coup that year spearheaded by the country’s then army chief and current prime minister, Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“The monarchy is revered. You have to love it unconditionally,” noted Pavin, who runs Royalist Marketplace, a Facebook forum for a free exchange of ideas on Thai democratic aspirations.

In July 2019, Pavin said he had been targeted by an agent of Thai authorities who attacked him at his home in Japan and sprayed him with a chemical substance that burned his skin.

“The attacker clearly wanted to intimidate [me],” Pavin said. “The doctor said the chemical was not deadly but said that the burning sensation will stay for quite some time.”

Thai authorities continue to punish and apply pressure on scholars, students and other members of the higher education community

Meanwhile, back in Thailand, researchers whose views have offended royalist sensibilities have faced disciplinary action by their institutions and even lawsuits. Earlier this year a lawsuit was filed against a historian, Nattapol Chaiching, over the contents of two books based on his PhD thesis about Thai politics during the Cold War in which he allegedly depicted a prince in a less than flattering light.

Lawsuits were also filed against Nattapol’s publisher, Same Sky Books, and the imprint’s editor-in-chief as well as his PhD thesis supervisor and others.

The plaintiff, a granddaughter of Prince Rangsit Prayurasakdi who is suing for 50 million baht (US$1.7 million) in compensation, argued that a mistaken assertion in Nattapol’s PhD thesis defamed Prince Rangsit, who once served as regent and died in 1951.

“The mistake — noting that Prince Rangsit interfered in the government by attending a cabinet meeting while serving as Regent — was first investigated by Chulalongkorn University officials in 2018. CU officials found that the mistake was not intentional but nevertheless froze public access to Nattapol’s thesis,” Scholars at Risk explains.

Since the military coup in 2014, academic freedom, never particularly robust, has diminished significantly in Thailand. Yet even as such freedoms have been rolled back by Prayut’s government, student activists have become more and more vocal in their criticisms of the palace and the military.

As matters stand, however, the student-led democracy movement appears to be fighting a losing battle with the full force of the regime arrayed against activists.

Meanwhile, academic freedom remains on the ropes, according to Scholars at Risk.

“Thai authorities continue to punish and apply pressure on scholars, students and other members of the higher education community. Such attacks and pressures have frequently stemmed from expression and inquiry considered to be critical of the monarchy and, more recently, student-led protests demanding democratic freedoms,” the group notes in its latest report.

“For Thai higher education and society generally to flourish, students and academics must have the freedom to peacefully voice dissent, ask questions and conduct academic research without fear of coercive legal action.” 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Death toll passes 200 after Philippine typhoon
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
Vietnamese nativity scenes promote humanity during pandemic
Support Us

Latest News

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
Vatican appoints new bishop to Vietnam diocese
Dec 20, 2021
Korean Church calls for halt to homeless shelter demolition
Dec 20, 2021
Super Typhoon Rai claims 208 lives in the Philippines
Dec 20, 2021
Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas
Dec 20, 2021
Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army
Dec 20, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021
Making Christmas relevant to Indonesians
Dec 19, 2021
Indians of all hues want sainthood for Father Stan
Dec 17, 2021
India-Bangladesh ties are no more refugees of the past
Dec 17, 2021

Features

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
Thai transgender people struggle for their rights
Dec 17, 2021
Asian arms industry thrives amid regional disquiet
Dec 17, 2021
Japanese find comfort behind masks
Dec 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis

Newspaper forces reluctant Spanish bishops to face sex abuse crisis
Chilean bishops assure presidentelect of Churchs mission to nation building

Chilean bishops assure president-elect of Church’s mission to nation building
Every day is Covid Christmas

Every day is Covid Christmas
The pope the president and the grandchildren

The pope, the president and the grandchildren
Rome further restricts use of preVatican II liturgy

Rome further restricts use of pre-Vatican II liturgy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.