Vietnam

The joys and challenges of charity workers

Faith must be expressed through charitable activities, and acts of charity must be done in faith

Joseph Mai Quang Huy presents his talk to Hanoi Archdiocese’s pre-synod seminar in Khoan Vy Church on April 23. (Photo courtesy of tonggiaophanhanoi.org)

Social charity is a vocation for all people of all times. People receive God's grace and have various ways of doing charity work, but in the final analysis, they are compelled by the love of God. As the Apostle James wrote: “Show me your faith without deeds, and I will show you my faith by my deeds."

Faith must be expressed through charitable activities, and acts of charity must be done in faith. Charity workers need to distinguish their charitable work as a profession or a mission.

Caritas in Vietnam's Hanoi Archdiocese gives top priority to offering emergency relief and economic recovery after natural disasters, promoting a life of peace and reconciliation in society, and paying attention to the full development of people.

These priorities create many challenges that require Caritas workers to make sacrifices but also bring them heady joy.

Caritas members do charity work to show charity towards all people including foes, with or without the same religion. Charity is great love for other people and God as Jesus said to those who feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, give clothes to the homeless, visit the sick and prisoners, and welcome strange guests: "Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

In addition to the love among people, doing charity also means bearing witness to a merciful God, as Jesus said: "By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another.”

Every time we meet, interact and share donations with our brothers and sisters who are placed in unpleasant situations, and are heartily welcomed by them, we feel the true joy in bringing divine love to them

Answering the call for assisting people in difficult circumstances from Caritas in the archdiocese, many benefactors have made generous contributions to charity funds that are never used up. We Caritas members serve as mediators who voluntarily bring benefactors' kindness and generosity to the poor, connect both sides in communion with God and with one another.

Working with people in dire need, we are acutely aware that doing charity is doing it in God and for God's sake, as the late Vietnamese Cardinal Francis Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan said: "If our social charity work is not for God, we are only employees of a branch of the Red Cross.”

The idea of doing something useful for other people is doing for God is the most delighted joy to us. Every time we meet, interact and share donations with our brothers and sisters who are placed in unpleasant situations, and are heartily welcomed by them, we feel the true joy in bringing divine love to them.

Highly inequitable distribution of wealth between the rich and the poor is a tough challenge for all times and places. Therefore, first of all, charity workers need to extend the hand of love to people in need. We have to accept disadvantages and losses for the sake of our brothers and sisters, and do our best to illuminate human and spiritual values, which are from the heart of Jesus: No matter what difficulties you run into, we still love you; we come to you to share, not to give.

Another difficult challenge facing us comes from government authorities in some places who abuse their power to step on our toes and prevent our voluntary work. They fail to grant our relief aid to beneficiaries properly or give to those who are not in need; therefore, we have to be patient and deft at dealing fairly with them.

We hope that more and more people will collaborate in charitable activities with the spirit of communion, participation and mission to realize Caritas’ priorities in the archdiocese

Although charity is vitally important to the Christian faith and all Christians must be involved in charitable activities, we find that some parish priests pay little attention to this sector.

Knowing that priests are busy with pastoral care in parishes, we still ask them to spend time giving emotional support, caring about and encouraging Caritas members at parishes to effectively implement Caritas plans in the archdiocese.

In point of fact, we do charity not for really loving our brothers and sisters but wanting to make ourselves celebrated for our work. We easily become complacent about our work when we are praised, and fly into a rage when damned or warned.

We always have to fight against ourselves not to relish negative thoughts of wanting fair remuneration for our efforts, appropriating part of donations for personal purposes, requiring beneficiaries to be indebted and show gratitude to us, misusing funds for the needy, and delivering emergency relief to our relatives inappropriately. In reality, these actions have tarnished the image of some charities and individuals.

Caritas members come from all walks of life and have different qualifications. All of us are full of enthusiasm but many do not fully understand about social charity work and the Caritas mission, and are not trained in working skills, so the results are not as good as we expect.

We want Caritas leaders at deaneries and parishes to organize regular retreats and activities for their members to be in communion with God and with one another in doing charity, to foster their spirit, and to help them overcome temptations.

Caritas workers also should be taught about the Caritas mission and spirituality so that they can work effectively.

We hope that more and more people will collaborate in charitable activities with the spirit of communion, participation and mission to realize Caritas’ priorities in the archdiocese.

* Joseph Mai Quang Huy, a doctor of educational administration, is a Caritas member from An Thai Parish. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by tonggiaophanhanoi.org here.

