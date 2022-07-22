The joy of going to the peripheries

A visit to suffering patients at a clinic provides valuable lessons in God’s love

Sisters visit a patient in Thien An Clinic in Dong Nai province. (Photo: tgpsaigon.net)

It is really fortunate that many religious students like me gained valuable and rewarding experiences this summer after months of hard work at an institute for the religious in Ho Chi Minh City.

We stepped out of our safe and familiar places and paid a visit to patients in Thien An Clinic run by the Hospitaller Order of St. John of God in neighboring Dong Nai province.

We had the opportunity to meet Christ’s suffering in patients and they seemed quite friendly, warm and close to us although we had never met them before.

It is a miracle that comes from hearts full of love. It is love, the thread that connects strangers as friends and children in the great human family.

We brought nothing but the love of Christ that compels us for them. We consoled them, talked with them and their relatives, and listened intently to their joys and sorrows.

Everyone has their own situation and pain that only Jesus Christ can soothe and heal. The patients in the clinic come from all walks of life, old and the young, Christians and those from other religions.

"Sisters, you are blessed for you enter religious life. In secular life, people are very ruthless and hastily abandon their spouses who are seriously ill"

When witnessing and listening to their confidences, I realized that they not only suffered from physical illness but also were racked with pain in their souls.

A funny man in early middle age who cares for his relative told us: "Sisters, you are blessed for you enter religious life. In secular life, people are very ruthless and hastily abandon their spouses who are seriously ill."

I replied: "It is just a few but in most cases, many remain absolutely faithful to one another in such circumstances."

He took us to meet a male patient who was nothing but skin and bone and is called tuong chiu nan or “statue of the crucifixion” by other people in the clinic.

My heart ached a little when I saw the patient with an emaciated body lie motionless in bed next to his venerable mother. His name is Nhat Tai.

His mother said her 37-year-old son suffered a massive electric shock 11 years ago and has been left completely paralyzed. His wife and son quickly abandoned him after the accident.

"There is no greater pain than the one of being abandoned by those they love and swear to spend the rest of their life with when they are in a terrible state of illness"

The poor man has no one left but his mother, who has been providing him with great care. She does everything as devotedly and thoughtfully as possible.

She said that although Tai does not say anything, she can see what he wants and how he is through his eyes.

She said she has two children and she does not want to lose either of them. She accepts all things to tend to Tai until his last breath.

I know only motherhood urges her to do that, and I really admire the excellent mother and her noble maternal love for her son.

I learned that there is no greater pain than the one of being abandoned by those they love and swear to spend the rest of their life with when they are in a terrible state of illness.

We also met many other pitiful patients who not only gave us opportunities to listen, console and sympathize with them in emotional tears and cheerful smiles but also offered us valuable lessons with their love and inner strength.

"The undue harshness of those who have abandoned their spouses gives me an opportunity to look back at myself for being true to Christ's covenant of love"

In his encyclical Evangelii Gaudium, or The Joy of the Gospel, Pope Francis said: "Let us go forth, then, let us go forth to offer everyone the life of Jesus Christ."

I went out and found that I did not give much, but I received dedication from the patients. They could not go out with their bodies, but they did with their open hearts, reception and resilience. Seemingly, they could not do anything, but they gave out a lot with their physical and emotional pain.

The visit left me with heady joy, direct experiences and useful lessons, and I practically touched Christ's suffering parts through the sick.

Tai's mother shows her great love in the limited human condition. Surely God's fatherly love for people is a thousand times greater than people’s motherhood. He always loves us and embraces us in his wings of love. Am I faithful to his love?

The undue harshness of those who have abandoned their spouses gives me an opportunity to look back at myself for being true to Christ's covenant of love. Am I abandoning him in some way?

I gradually understand more about human fate and pain and suffering in life. I profusely thank God for all, especially for the love and gift of life he gave me, and for the protection he offers me every day.

I hope all Christians always feel God's infinite love and give that love by concrete acts to their fellow human beings, especially the suffering members of Christ, and become their neighbors like the Good Samaritan in the Gospel. It is an effective way for the joy of the Good News to spread all around the world.

Little Flower is the pen name of a sister in Ho Chi Minh City. This article was summarized and translated by a UCA News reporter from a Vietnamese article published by tgpsaigon.net. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

