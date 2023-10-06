The intricate move to disband Japan's Unification Church

The government should ensure its motivation is genuine concern for public welfare and justice, not political concern

The Tokyo headquarters of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification, known as the Unification Church, in the Shibuya Ward of Tokyo seen in this picture taken on Sept. 27, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

The Japanese government is actively pursuing the dissolution of the Unification Church, a step prompted by an in-depth inquiry into the religious group spanning months.

The investigation revolves around allegations of forceful financial requests from members and questionable practices within the organization. The scrutiny as we all are aware followed the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

This has led to public speculation about whether this move is a result of a well-pondered decision or is primarily driven by political motivations, aiming to assign blame conveniently for the tragic incident.

Members of the church, like the mother of Abe’s assassin, have reportedly been pressured into making financially ruinous donations, raising serious ethical and legal concerns.

Furthermore, the Unification Church has been associated with exploitative tactics — the so-called "spiritual sales," where individuals are coerced into purchasing items at exorbitant prices through intimidation and invoking ancestral karma.

But it was the assassination of the former prime minister during an election campaign speech that brought significant attention to the Unification Church.

The perpetrator, Tetsuya Yamagami, cited Abe's alleged links to the church as a motivation for his actions. This heightened public awareness about the Unification Church's existence, the subsequent connections to influential lawmakers within the ruling party, and its “religious malpractices.”

However it has raised significant questions regarding the timing of the government's intervention, as until now, the activities of the Unification Church have been primarily regarded within the realm of 'freedom of religion.'

We cannot but ask ourselves whether the government's eagerness to dissolve the church reflects a carefully considered decision aimed at rectifying potential wrongdoings, or if it is just a political tactic to shift blame and conveniently identify a scapegoat.

This situation raises a pressing concern, shedding light on the potential selectivity of the government's actions.

In Japan, numerous small religious groups employ similar questionable religious practices to the Unification Church. The country hosts a multitude of minor religions, so much so that while navigating major cities, one can stumble upon peculiar and uniquely designed buildings that stand out, exhibiting baroque styles that starkly contrast with the surrounding urban landscape.

These architectural anomalies often belong to these minor religious groups, which largely operate under the protective umbrella of freedom of religion.

However, what remains in question is the extent to which these lesser-known groups have been subjected to scrutiny compared to that faced by the Unification Church.

Has the government conducted a thorough investigation to comprehend the workings of these analogous religious groups? Have they probed into whether these groups utilize coercive tactics to extract money from their believers?

Such queries raise doubts about the objectivity of the current public scrutiny, ostensibly aimed at safeguarding “weak-minded” individuals from exploitation.

The Cultural Affairs Agency, responsible for overseeing religious institutions, has indicated that the practices of the Unification Church may constitute violations of the Religious Corporations Act. This Act allows Japanese courts to order the dissolution of a religious group if its actions are found to substantially harm public welfare.

Such a dissolution would result in the loss of the Unification Church's status as a religious corporation in Japan, leading to the forfeiture of tax benefits. However, the church could still continue to function as a distinct entity.

The AUM Shinrikyo cult case — it was responsible for the infamous sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway in 1995 — for example serves as a precedent, illustrating that Japanese courts have previously dissolved religious groups due to legal violations that severely jeopardized public welfare.

Also, in this particular instance, the government's response was reactionary, only following the unfortunate event.

Looking back at the AUM Shinrikyo case, there were ample compelling reasons at that time to necessitate proactive measures to curtail its activities, but such preventive action was not taken.

The unfolding situation involving the potential dissolution of the Unification Church is a complex issue that intertwines allegations of coercive financial practices, exploitation, and the tragic assassination of a prominent political figure.

The Japanese government's role in this matter is critical, as it needs to ensure that its actions are motivated by genuine concern for public welfare and justice rather than by political motives.

Striking a balance between addressing the potential wrongdoings within the Unification Church and upholding the principles of justice and transparency is imperative for a fair resolution to this challenging and multifaceted situation.

