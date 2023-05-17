The inconvenient truth about Tokyo

Japan’s busy capital is the least sociable place where you don’t have neighbors, but next-door strangers

We often read headlines ranking Tokyo the number one city in the world but we rarely stop and think about how these consulting firms came up with that ranking. It is important to recognize that a major city like Tokyo is not only a physical entity but also a product that is actively marketed.

As such, there are dedicated structures, often referred to as public relations (PR) offices, whose primary goal is to promote the city and attract an increased influx of people, ultimately contributing to its economic prosperity. These offices employ strategic marketing techniques to highlight the city's desirable aspects and create a positive image that entices individuals to choose Tokyo as their destination.

So to start with, when encountering headlines proclaiming a city as the "best" it is essential to exercise caution and maintain a critical perspective. Granted, one of the primary reasons individuals flock to bigger cities is the abundance of economic opportunities they offer.

These metropolitan areas are often home to corporate headquarters, startups, and innovative enterprises. The presence of diverse job markets and higher wages attract professionals seeking career growth, better employment prospects, and increased earning potential.

Also, individuals seeking exposure to a wide range of ideas are naturally drawn to the big city where they can engage with diverse communities and expand their horizons.

That is why when we look into blogs and Facebook groups we can find people enthusiastic about sharing their life dream of moving to Japan’s capital, we never or rarely read of any complaints.

"It is disheartening to see that many are drawn to the city for reasons that in the end will not align with their true aspirations"

But what if I tell you that Tokyo’s appeal is all part of a big scam? Or better yet it serves as a catalyst for the interests of major economic players and those in positions of power, fostering an accelerated economic cycle that encourages extensive work hours and high levels of consumer spending.

It plays a pivotal role in driving the national gross domestic product (GDP), primarily to propel the economy forward and generate substantial tax revenues within a rapid cycle. And all this has of course dire consequences on human lives.

The magnetic pull of Tokyo often entices young Japanese individuals from the countryside, but it is disheartening to see that many are drawn to the city for reasons that in the end will not align with their true aspirations and long-term fulfillment. Having lived there for five years, I speak from experience.

Tokyo is the least sociable city in the whole of Japan. You don’t have neighbors in Tokyo, you have next-door strangers. Young people come to Tokyo because that is where they think they can finally find a significant romantic relationship. But instead, they find themselves squandering their prime years chasing casual dating that yields little value.

People focus on their careers, and pursuing personal goals. When people leave their workplace their ex-colleagues get cut out from their contact list. They are literally left with limited time and energy for building and maintaining relationships, least of all committing to long-term partnerships or even a family.

Tokyo can certainly make the number one on a very specific ranking. This is where you find the highest cost of living in Japan, including rent and expensive daily necessities. The elevated expenses place a significant financial strain on the growing number of individuals, who live off lower incomes or limited savings.

"Apartments and houses in the city have limited square footage, which is challenging for those living alone and totally inadequate for families"

I have friends in Tokyo in their late twenties and early thirties who earn very decent salaries and could easily be supporting a family with two kids, instead they are single, often fall in depression cycles, and with little or no money in their bank accounts as the overwork stress requires them to release that strain in drinking sprees almost every other day.

Another ranking where Tokyo could hit the top spot is population density, leading to a scarcity of living space. Apartments and houses in the city have limited square footage, which is challenging for those living alone and totally inadequate for families.

No wonder Tokyo is the city with the lower birth rate in Japan — 1.08 percent compared to 1.3 percent nationally. And ask yourself why you never hear this particular statistic.

In the realm of urban dynamics, a city like Tokyo reminds me of the findings of the now almost-forgotten Calhoun experiment, also known as Universe 25. This pioneering study, conducted by ethnologist John B. Calhoun in the late 1960s, sought to delve into the effects of overpopulation and social density. Calhoun designed a utopian environment for rodents providing ample food, water, and nesting material.

By creating a controlled environment akin to a mouse utopia, the experiment aimed to observe how these factors influenced behavior within the population. As the mouse population grew, intriguing shifts emerged, including withdrawal (isolation), aggression, and asexual behavior.

Ultimately, the experiment ended in a population collapse, revealing the profound implications of overcrowding on social dynamics. These findings seem to have been replicated almost literally on a human scale in a mega city like Tokyo and should serve as a lens through which the Japanese should begin to contemplate a very different life choice, one that will actually lead to building a prosperous future for themselves and hopefully their offspring.

