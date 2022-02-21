X
UCA News
UCA News
China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Indonesia

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Relocation of principal city to Kalimantan must not trample on the rights of its indigenous people

Siktus Harson

Siktus Harson, Jakarta

Published: February 21, 2022 03:31 AM GMT

Updated: February 21, 2022 06:00 AM GMT

The human cost of Indonesia's new capital

Computer-generated imagery shows a design illustration of Indonesia's future presidential palace in East Kalimantan as part of the country's relocation of its capital from slowly sinking Jakarta to a site 2,000 kilometers away on jungle-clad Borneo island that will be named Nusantara. (Photo: AFP) 

Two key factors have pushed the Indonesian government to relocate the country’s capital to Kalimantan in Borneo.

The first is to advance a fair distribution of wealth between the privileged western and underprivileged eastern parts of Indonesia.

Wide social and economic gaps were an outcome of decades of centralized governance that some called Java-centrism. It refers to prioritizing development on Java island where the present capital Jakarta is located and which is home to 56 percent of the Indonesian population.

Despite the gap starting to ease with the introduction of decentralization shortly after the fall of the Suharto regime, there remains a need for a “revolutionary way” — and relocation of the capital is seen as part of that.

The second reason is the hellish situation in Jakarta, which is overpopulated, severely polluted, highly congested and sinking. Experts think the north coast of Jakarta will be submerged by 2050 or even sooner.   

Various studies, including one by the Indonesian Association of Urban and Regional Planners, concluded that Jakarta was becoming uninhabitable due to poor health conditions and the lack of clean water and access to public transport. Air quality in Jakarta is considered by many as the worst in the world. 

However, the euphoria of having a new capital city may not be felt by indigenous people in East Kalimantan where it will be constructed

Studies also showed that Jakarta is not friendly towards religious freedom and was ranked among the most intolerant cities in Indonesia — not an ideal situation for the capital of a supposedly secular country. 

So, when President Joko Widodo announced the relocation plan in 2019, the public welcomed it with enthusiasm. The passing of the new capital city bill into law in January has provided a stronger legal basis for an accelerated move.

However, the euphoria of having a new capital city may not be felt by indigenous people in East Kalimantan where it will be constructed.

The US$32 billion project covers around 256,000 hectares that will include dams, power plants and other infrastructure such as military bases. It will span the North Penajam Paser and Kutai Kartanegara districts. 

The government claims it will be environmentally friendly but the fear is what will happen to the tens of thousands of indigenous people. Activists point to the inevitable loss of their livelihoods as many living on the targeted land are subsistence farmers. 

The Alliance of Indigenous People of the Archipelago estimates that more than 20,000 indigenous people face being evicted to pave the way for the new capital city named Nusantara.

The group represents at least 2,370 indigenous communities, about 30 percent of which live in Kalimantan, such as the districts where Nusantara will be built.

These communities were not entirely involved in the pre-construction negotiations. They are worried about the expropriation of ancestral land and being labeled criminals if they defend their rights.

Environmentalists suspected something fishy with the quick deliberation on the new capital bill last month, without proper consultation with locals or a feasibility study. They believed there were secret deals between the government and corporations that already had concessions where Nusantara will be located.

It was not a baseless claim. They found there are hundreds of mining and plantation concessions covering 180,000 hectares in the area earmarked for the future city. More than 90 mining sites were also found to be there. 

The environmentalists suspected some sort of trade-off because corporations will not just walk away without compensation.

The government is not going to spend more money to repay them. Instead, it will grant land concessions nearby. This will be at the expense of indigenous people and the scope threatens to expand beyond the new capital region. 

The project, if not handled properly early on, will worsen the ecosystem in Kalimantan that has already been damaged by mining and plantations. It will also contradict its noble intention to eliminate geographical inequalities. 

The government must be different from abusive corporations when dealing with indigenous communities

Indigenous communities are fragile, powerless and can easily be thrown aside. They are often ignored and seen as enemies by corporations. Many have also fallen victim to unjust regulations.

Construction of the new mega-city will be done in stages and it is expected to be accomplished by the time Indonesia celebrates 100 years of independence in 2045. 

President Widodo targets moving to the new presidential palace in 2024. The hope is that the next president who will be elected that year will be inaugurated there.

The government must be different from abusive corporations when dealing with indigenous communities. It must ensure the rights of those affected by the city project before construction proceeds. It is not just about compensating them for their lands. The new city should benefit indigenous communities also. 

Paying more attention to local people and empowering them is crucial. Moving the capital will also mean moving around 1.5 million civil servants and their families to the new location. 

This can create new problems. On the one hand, their presence can boost the local economy. However, at the same time, social and economic gaps also arise. 

Everyone is expecting to see the new capital embody Indonesia’s new identity. Therefore, the government must ensure local communities are empowered to maximize their potential. Otherwise, moving the capital will only replicate the existing problems of Jakarta.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

UCA News
