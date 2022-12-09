News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

The Gujarat god who can do no wrong

Thumping BJP win shows Narendra Modi's home state adores and trusts him as much as Indians elsewhere love to hate him

The Gujarat god who can do no wrong

Supporters of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cheer for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after a landslide in his home state Gujarat during a victory rally in Ahmedabad on Dec. 8. (Photo: Sam Panthaky/ AFP)

Basant Rawat

By Basant Rawat

Published: December 09, 2022 05:04 AM GMT

Updated: December 09, 2022 10:56 AM GMT

The landslide victory of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the provincial elections in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set new records.

The BJP broke the opposition Congress’ record of winning 149 seats in 1985 with its tally of 156 in the 182-member state assembly, cornering 52.50 percent of the total votes polled.

It also retained power for a record seventh consecutive term bucking anti-incumbency to equal the Communist Party of India-Marxist’s feat in West Bengal.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the past 27 years and is set for another five years now.

The credit for this overwhelming victory goes to the prime minister who was the sole star of the elections and its main campaigner.

It is beyond any doubt now that Modi, BJP and Gujarat are synonymous.

"The prime minister’s charisma ensured that voters in this western Indian state voted for him as if he was contesting from each of the 182 seats"

Modi sacked Vijay Rupani from the chief minister’s post in September last year and replaced him with a little-known, first-time legislator, Bhupendra Patel, and effectively administered Gujarat from New Delhi.

What appeared to be an undemocratic move was seen as a decisive action to tackle growing anti-incumbency sentiment. 

Modi’s fellow Gujarati, second-in-command, and Federal Home Minister Amit Shah virtually made the state his headquarters, micromanaging the local election machinery.

The prime minister’s charisma ensured that voters in this western Indian state voted for him as if he was contesting from each of the 182 seats. In some constituencies, they did not even know the name of the official candidate.

It was Modi who was responding and countering the high-decibel campaign by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP, a new entrant in Gujarat politics, managed to gain a foothold in the state by winning five seats and a 13 percent vote share but proved no match for Modi’s popularity backed by the cash-rich BJP’s well-oiled poll machinery.

The Congress which had nearly dethroned the ruling BJP in the 2017 election by winning 77 seats, registered its worst-ever performance with just 17 this time. It expectedly blamed the AAP and the other parties in the fray for eating into its vote share.

However, the moot question is how come the BJP performed so well in Gujarat but lost the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, where it was dislodged from power by the Congress. It also lost the Delhi Municipal Corporation, which it ruled for 15 years, to the AAP.

"Modi seemed under no obligation to address issues like price rises and unemployment"

How come Modi pulled off a miracle performance now, something he could not do in his previous avatar as the Gujarat chief minister in 2002, 2007, and 2012?

One of the obvious reasons could be the prime minister started his campaign early by launching several development projects, even poaching a few from neighboring Maharashtra, while the other parties took their own sweet time to get into election mode.

More importantly, in a very subtle manner, the BJP kept the underlying theme of its election campaign focused on Hindutva (Hindu nationalism) along with the fear factor against Muslims, which was repeatedly played.

In the run-up to the elections, in the sensitive Dwarka belt, a popular Hindu pilgrim center, the Gujarat government demolished a few mosques built by fishermen, alleging a Pakistan hand behind their coming up.

Further, to showcase its Hindutva muscle, Yogi Adityanath, the BJP’s saffron-clad chief minister in northern Uttar Pradesh, was greeted with a bulldozer that has come to symbolize the drive to demolish houses and businesses of Muslims under the guise of removing encroachments in his state.

Moreover, Modi seemed under no obligation to address issues like price rises and unemployment as supporters of the proposed Hindu Rashtra (Hindu Nation) openly conveyed through social media that his job is not to control prices or to create jobs but further the bigger cause of Hindu Rashtra.

Steeped in Hindutva, the middle class, mostly made up of upper-caste Gujaratis, is not really worried about price rises and unemployment. And so are the lower middle classes.

The AAP’s initial popularity among poor and marginalized sections was effectively countered by the BJP by raking up Gujarati pride. “We don’t want revdis (a delicacy that has come to symbolize poll freebies like free electricity, free education, etc.) It is against our self-respect,” the BJP supporters shouted to counter the AAP’s offerings.

"No individual candidate has won on his own merit. It is clearly a vote in favor of Modi"

They also successfully projected the AAP as an “outsider and anti-Gujarati” force by raking up its association with Medha Patkar, the anti-dam activist who tried to stall the Narmada Dam, which is considered the lifeline for water-starved parts of Gujarat, by citing the large scale displacement of tribal people due to the project.

All this worked well in the end in favor of the BJP because people have blind faith in Modi. For them, he is like a God who can do no wrong.

Gujarat remains sharply polarization on religious lines. Political pundits have long recognized it as the original laboratory of Hindutva that helped BJP grow and capture the nation.

Someday, there is bound to be dissatisfaction, it might even erupt.

Former BJP MLA Yatin Oza says the mandate is positive and should not be questioned.

But ask any common person in Gujarat whom he voted for, and the answer is Modi. No individual candidate has won on his own merit. It is clearly a vote in favor of Modi. It’s his victory.

All burning issues, whether it was the Morbi footbridge collapse that claimed 135 lives in October, the 42 deaths caused by the consumption of illicit liquor in July, or mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic that led to many deaths, everything was overlooked.

It seemed people had their safety and security from an imagined enemy uppermost in their minds while voting for Modi.

People in Gujarat love and trust Narendra Modi as much as a section of Indians loves to distrust and hate him.

It’s a vote for him, irrespective of the performance of the state government.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asian governments suppress peaceful protests Asian governments suppress peaceful protests
Okinawa unease grows as Japan ramps up military budget Okinawa unease grows as Japan ramps up military budget
'Church in Myanmar is wounded, displaced,' cardinal says 'Church in Myanmar is wounded, displaced,' cardinal says
Political unrest in Bangladesh raises alarm Political unrest in Bangladesh raises alarm
Korean religious groups seek to dispel Islam fears Korean religious groups seek to dispel Islam fears
Pope honors Filipino catechists, lay leaders Pope honors Filipino catechists, lay leaders
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Punalur

Diocese of Punalur

Punalur diocese is located in the southern Kerala. It is one of the oldest Catholic centers. The diocese is bound in

Read more
Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

Apostolic Vicariate of San Jose Occidental Mindoro

In a land area of 5,879 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil province of Occidental Mindoro with

Read more
Eparchy of Mandya

Eparchy of Mandya

The eparchy of Mandya has an area of 17,460 sq. kms and is home to around 1300 Catholics. There are 26 parishes and

Read more
Archdiocese of Lanzhou

Archdiocese of Lanzhou

The diocesan territory stretches across more than 2,000 kilometers in Gansu and covers 20 counties, including four

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Churcha

Relic of Maria Goretti adorns Malaysia’s Marian Church

Church of Our Lady of Lourdes is a must visit for Asian Catholics who revere Mother Mary and...

Read more
Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda a

Vietnam’s Phat Diem Cathedral resembles a Buddhist pagoda

Queen of the Rosary Cathedral in Phat Diem is a testimony of faith and evangelization of a French...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.