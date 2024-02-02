News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Japan

The growing need for parental guidance among Japanese youth

For many, career uncertainty and its resulting anxiety are causing increasing reliance on parents for decision-making

A young man speaks with an official who matches job seekers with jobs at Young Hellowork at Shibuya, known as the ‘Town of Youth,’ in Tokyo. Japanese companies are increasingly engaging parents of prospective employees and recognizing their influential role in the decision-making process.

A young man speaks with an official who matches job seekers with jobs at Young Hellowork at Shibuya, known as the ‘Town of Youth,’ in Tokyo. Japanese companies are increasingly engaging parents of prospective employees and recognizing their influential role in the decision-making process. (Photo: AFP)

Cristian Martini Grimaldi

By Cristian Martini Grimaldi

Published: February 02, 2024 11:49 AM GMT

Updated: February 02, 2024 12:42 PM GMT

In the current Japanese job market, companies are increasingly adopting a unique strategy termed Oyakaku, a Japanese term that translates to “parental confirmation,” to ensure their job offers are accepted.

This approach involves actively engaging the parents of prospective employees and recognizing their influential role in the decision-making process.

A notable example of this trend was an office tour organized by Assist, a Tokyo-based software trading company, for both the candidates who were scheduled to join the company and their parents in December last year.

This initiative came in response to cases where job offers were declined due to parental apprehension, often stemming from a lack of familiarity with the company.

A 2022 survey by an employment information company revealed a significant rise in Oyakaku practices — from 18 percent in 2018 to 48 percent. Companies are increasingly reaching out to parents to get their backing, especially when students have multiple job offers.

A variety of Tokyo-based HR services noted an increase in parental concerns about their children living alone in Tokyo, particularly since the Covid-19 outbreak.

"This increasing reliance on parental input raises questions about the autonomy of young job seekers"

Ideal, an IT company in Osaka, has been creating a guide specifically directed at parents. This guide details the company's operations and its aspirations for employees’ long-term careers. According to Ideal, this reassurance has resulted in zero rejections of job offers post-acceptance.

However, this increasing reliance on parental input raises questions about the autonomy of young job seekers. A recent survey found that 24 percent of university students regarded their parents' opinions as most crucial in their job hunt.

Oyakaku, which involves a company obtaining confirmation from a student's parents upon making a job offer, sometimes even extends to sending offer letters to parents or creating parental consent forms.

This trend underscores the evolving dynamics of Japan's job market, where parental influence is becoming a pivotal factor in the recruitment process.

The perception that young Japanese people are increasingly reliant on their parents for decision-making, particularly in job hunting, can be attributed to several social and economic factors.

Over the past few decades, Japan's economic landscape has undergone significant shifts, moving away from the traditional model of lifelong employment and job security that characterized its post-World War II economy.

This change has led to an increase in flexible and non-traditional employment, affecting how young Japanese approach career decisions.

Traditionally, Japan was known for its "lifetime employment" system, particularly in large corporations. This system offered employees job security from the time of their hiring until retirement.

"Young Japanese feel more uncertain about their career prospects given the challenges"

In the 1980s, more than 85 percent of male university graduates obtained full-time, regular jobs immediately after graduation. However, the economic downturn in the 1990s — often referred to as Japan's "Lost Decade" — marked a significant shift. Companies started to move away from lifetime employment to cut costs and increase competitiveness.

By the 2000s, the term “freeter,” a combination of “freelance” and “Arbeiter,” the German word for worker, emerged. It was used to refer to young people who hop from one part-time or short-term job to another.

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare reported that the proportion of irregular workers in Japan rose from about 20 percent in the 1990s to over 37 percent by 2019, while that of young people aged 15-24 in non-regular employment increased from approximately 15 percent in the late 1980s to around 45 percent by 2015.

Young Japanese feel more uncertain about their career prospects given the challenges, causing them to rely heavily on their parents’ guidance in navigating this new landscape.

Another reason is societal expectations and pressures to succeed, or better yet not to fail, which are concepts deeply ingrained in Japanese culture and can have a profound impact on the career choices of young adults.

The concept of gaman (endurance) and sekentei (social appearance) emphasize the importance of maintaining harmony, even within their family and avoiding failure in their professional career. This risk-averse mentality adds to the mix and has a deep impact even on broader economic dynamics, such as innovation and entrepreneurship.

Young Japanese individuals are less inclined to start their own businesses or pursue innovative ventures, which are inherently riskier paths. Ultimately, this educational ethos that prioritizes stability and discourages risk-taking sheds light on why Japanese youths are increasingly turning to parental guidance for direction and decision-making support.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month in 2023 marked the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millennium, profiling some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Catholics seek welfare of ordinary people in Indian state Catholics seek welfare of ordinary people in Indian state
Christian group asks Indonesia’s Jokowi to be neutral in polls Christian group asks Indonesia’s Jokowi to be neutral in polls
The growing need for parental guidance among Japanese youth The growing need for parental guidance among Japanese youth
Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained Three China bishops, approved by pope, ordained
HK ethnic minorities face higher mental health risks: survey HK ethnic minorities face higher mental health risks: survey
Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change Filipino bishops slam ‘deceptive’ campaign for charter change
donateads_new
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Nakhon Sawan

Diocese of Nakhon Sawan

The Diocese of Nakhon Sawan was created on Feb. 25, 1967, after it was carved out from the Archdiocese of Bangkok. It

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Diocese of Khandwa

Diocese of Khandwa

In a land area of 24,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the revenue districts of Khandwa, Burhanpur,

Read more
Diocese of Kabankalan

Diocese of Kabankalan

The Diocese of Kabankalan is a suffragan of the Archdiocese of Jaro. Kabankalan diocese extends from Cabacungan in La

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese sainta

Pakistani Church preserves the relic of miraculous Portuguese saint

Asian Catholics who cannot visit Padua in Italy to honor the miraculous Portuguese Saint Anthony...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.