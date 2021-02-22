X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

The generals, though they may be stunned by the way the people have responded, show no signs of backing down

Benedict Rogers

Benedict Rogers

Updated: February 22, 2021 04:23 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
2

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
3

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
4

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

Feb 20, 2021
5

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
6

A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia

Feb 19, 2021
7

Elderly Indian Jesuit's bail postponed amid concerns

Feb 19, 2021
8

Catholics fearful over 'hounding' of young Indian activists

Feb 19, 2021
9

The irrational fear of 'people not like us'

Feb 19, 2021
10

Christian marriage and divorce bill ready in Pakistan

Feb 19, 2021
Support UCA News
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

A car carrying the body of protester Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, 20, leads a convoy during her funeral service in Naypyidaw on Feb. 21 after she died following being shot during a rally against the military coup. (Photo: AFP)

The courage, creativity and commitment of the people of Myanmar are incredibly inspiring. From the mass protests to the ingenuity of the protest signs, protesters have turned the anti-coup demonstrations over the past three weeks into an artistic performance reflective of the human spirit.

Whether their cars are allegedly broken down on bridges or their bicycle tires need inflating at traffic jams, whether they feel an urgent need to do workouts at junctions or tie up their shoelaces, whether they launch a “floating strike” on Inle Lake or drop shallots at a crossroads, the peaceful civil disobedience movement in Myanmar deserves the applause of the world.

Most of all, the extraordinary ability of people to daub entire roads, lakes and rivers with “We Want Democracy” and “Free Our Leaders” leaves me in awe — and it conveys a totally united, unambiguous and clear message to the world about the will of the people of Myanmar.

Yet the world so far, though it may be hearing, seems to be responding limply. Some sanctions have been imposed, but they have been token. And the generals who staged this coup, though they may be stunned by the way the people have responded, show no signs of backing down.

Until this past weekend, the military regime focused on rounding up and arresting key pro-democracy leaders, either from the legitimate government or civil society. But perhaps it had not banked on the fact that the entire country and its population hates the idea of a return to the dark days of military dictatorship and international ostracism. That — along with perhaps some consciousness of international appearances — may explain why we have not yet seen the massacres which are in the military’s DNA, along the lines of 1988 or 2007.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

And yet we have seen ominous precursors.

In Mandalay on Feb. 20, live ammunition was used, resulting in the death of at least two people, one a 14-year-old — and the death toll may be more than was reported. In Yangon, a nightwatchman providing security for his neighborhood was shot for no apparent reason. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was absolutely right when he tweeted: “The shooting of peaceful protesters in Myanmar is beyond the pale. We will consider further action, with our international partners, against those crushing democracy and choking dissent”.

We have seen the grieving faces of families mourning their loved ones; we have seen the stark images of Burmese soldiers smiling after shooting; and we know, according to Tom Andrews, the UN special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar, that it was the 33rd Light Infantry Division that was deployed in Mandalay, a division that was at least in part responsible for the Rohingya genocide. The military junta appears to be unleashing a war against the people of Myanmar, and the world needs to wake up to that fact.

And yet the people won’t back down.

The day after the shooting and killing in Mandalay, people turned out in even larger numbers in ever more peaceful protest. The contrast could not be clearer: unarmed protesters equipped with flowers and jokes, lined up in their hundreds of thousands against trained killers with guns. Yet it’s the people armed with nothing more than flowers and humor that are courageous, and it’s the men in uniform who are cowards. Those who seize power by the bullet and not the ballot are always guilty of cowardice.

Related News

What should the Church and the world do?

The Church in Myanmar has always inspired me. It inspires me by its courage, wisdom and ingenuity. As a tiny minority of the population, it wields a moral influence that far exceeds its numerical strength. It makes its position clear — it is for democracy, justice, human rights and that is unambiguous — but its hierarchy wisely stands in the shadows, knowing that in a Buddhist-majority country it cannot play the same role the Church played at the forefront of the movements against dictatorship in, say, Poland, the Philippines, East Timor or South Korea, and yet it can play some role.

Its leaders signal a dual message — for truth, justice, human rights and democracy, and yet also ready for mediation, reconciliation and peace. It’s walking a tightrope but doing so well.

Within a few days of the coup, Myanmar’s Cardinal Charles Bo issued a strong statement condemning the military’s action, appealing for dialogue and non-violence, and calling for a return to democracy.

Catholic nuns and priests have taken to the streets to join protests, while the inspiring archbishop of Mandalay, Marco Tin Win, whom I’ve had the privilege of meeting several times, stood with some of his clergy holding a placard with the words “People’s desire — free detained leaders and oppose military rule”.

These are brave, plucky moves by a minority religion — and they are why I was inspired eight years ago to become a Catholic in Myanmar.

So, what should happen now? The world should step up. 

Pope Francis, though he has, rightly, made some remarks, must come right out front and call for prayer for Myanmar. Having visited Myanmar in 2017 — the first pontiff to do so — he must call out coup leader Min Aung Hlaing, call for the release of all those detained, appeal against any further violence and broker dialogue.

The United Nations must prove its critics wrong and show that, contrary to popular perception, it is not impotent. The secretary-general must dispatch — this week, without delay — a delegation from the Security Council to de-escalate the situation, secure the release of detained elected leaders and broker talks.

And the free world must come together to say that even with all the other challenges we face not least the Covid-19 pandemic, the abortion of the democratization of Myanmar, however fragile and disappointing that experiment was, cannot be allowed.

The democratic world must say with one voice that the rejection of the will of the people of Myanmar isn’t just an assault on Myanmar’s fledgling, fragile, tentative quasi-democracy. It is an assault on all freedom-loving people everywhere and thus cannot stand.

If there’s any silver lining, it is this: that the people of Myanmar, of all ethnicities and religions, oppose this coup and have come out onto the streets to say so. And that their focus is on values, not personalities — that while civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is still important, and her release is rightly demanded, not everything depends on her any more.

Other leaders to chart Myanmar’s democratic course may perhaps emerge. Let’s hope so. And that this is a cause that binds everyone together — Burman, Karen, Karenni, Shan, Mon, Rakhine, Chin, Kachin, Rohingya and others.

The people of Myanmar have shown extraordinary courage and creativity. It’s time for the international community, including the worldwide Church, to show the same in support.

Benedict Rogers is a human rights activist and writer specializing in Asia. He is senior analyst for the human rights organization CSW and author of three books on Myanmar, including ‘Burma: A Nation at the Crossroads’. He is also co-founder and chief executive of Hong Kong Watch, co-founder and deputy chair of the UK Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, a member of the advisory group of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) and a founding trustee of Hong Kong ARCThe views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

VIDEO: Thousands gather for coup protester's funeral

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute
Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute
Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest
Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest
Indonesian govt moves to revise controversial cyberlaw
Indonesian govt moves to revise controversial cyberlaw
Assailants vandalize chapels in southern Philippines
Assailants vandalize chapels in southern Philippines
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future

Latest News

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute
Feb 22, 2021
Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest
Feb 22, 2021
Indonesian govt moves to revise controversial cyberlaw
Feb 22, 2021
State-funded abortions increase in US, data shows
Feb 22, 2021
Pope visits holocaust survivor, thanks her for her witness
Feb 22, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Feb 21, 2021
The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021

Features

A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
Myanmar bishop gives anti-coup protesters moral support
Feb 18, 2021
Christian folk music makes a comeback in Bangladesh
Feb 18, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized

The Synod of Bishops and all the baptized
Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs

Papal nuncio in Peru under fire for getting vaccine with VIPs
Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarahs resignation from Worship congregation

Pope accepts Cardinal Robert Sarah's resignation from Worship congregation
Faith leaders express deep concerns about dangerous political climate in El Salvador

Faith leaders express “deep concerns” about dangerous political climate in El Salvador
Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council

Reforming the Church and the Plenary Council
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 22 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the First Week of Lent
Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer

Lord, come to my help, take pity on me and hear my prayer
Deliver Lord all the suffering people

Deliver Lord all the suffering people
St. Polycarp of Smyrna

St. Polycarp of Smyrna
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.