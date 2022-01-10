X
Father Shay Cullen is an Irish Columban missionary who has worked in the Philippines since 1969. In 1974, he founded the Preda Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to protecting the rights of women and children and campaigning for freedom from sex slavery and human trafficking.

shay-cullen

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

The enablers of child abuse in families and the Church

A protester sits outside a court in New York as Ghislaine Maxwell makes her first court appearance on July 14, 2020, over sex trafficking charges tied to her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein. (Photo: AFP)

Published: January 10, 2022 04:01 AM GMT
We need to understand that some bishops and senior clergy are enabling child abuse when they allow abusers to continue

After months of trial and deliberation by a jury in New York, wealthy British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has been convicted of crimes related to human trafficking, grooming and enabling the sexual abuse of minors by her wealthy American boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was the recruiter and pimp for Epstein and is facing up to 65 years behind bars. This conviction focuses attention on persons who are enablers. They are the cover-up agents of crimes committed against children. They fail to help, protect and report the sexual abuse of children.

Parents and relatives, even some teachers and social workers, are guilty of crimes of omission and failure in their mandated duty to act to protect sexually or physically abused children.

A school principal in Zambales, Philippines, received a report of child sexual abuse but instead of referring the child victim — let's call her Amber — for help, the principal summoned Amber's mother to the office and informed her of the girl's disclosure. The mother did not believe her husband could abuse their daughter but promised she would better protect her.

Months later, Amber was abused again by her father and sought the assistance of her teacher, who referred her to the municipal social worker and police. The social worker referred the child to the protection and care of the Preda Foundation home for abused girls.

The father will be charged in court but the principal must also be held to account and resign. The education department must investigate. Amber is healing and recovering and studying continually.

They considered their daughter to be their property and enabled the abuse and covered it up because the abusers were her half-brother and nephew

Another child victim — call her Beth — was raped by her half-brother, who is a religious pastor, when she was 14. She was raped again by her adult nephew in the provincial town of San Marcelino. She complained to her parents and begged help. They knew of the abuse but ignored her and it happened again.

They considered their daughter to be their property and enabled the abuse and covered it up because the abusers were her half-brother and nephew. The abusers and parents should be brought to justice. They knew about the abuse and allowed it.

It was only when Beth, in total desperation from rejection and trauma, tried to commit suicide that her parents brought her to the authorities in San Marcelino. The authorities did the right thing and referred Beth to the Preda home, where she was welcomed and given support, understanding and a warm welcome in the family of children recovering from heinous crimes.

She immediately felt secure and free from the pain she suffered from rejection and the abuse she endured. Beth disclosed all her hardships and suffering and is now healing and recovering from her trauma.

Catholic Church authorities are also enablers by hiding and covering up heinous crimes of child sexual abuse by clerics. This practice is repugnant and privately deplored and rejected by thousands of good, honorable dedicated priests and religious clerics. They rightly feel their sacred vocation is sullied by the few pedophile priests that are coddled and protected by church authorities.

That is not enough. They have to take a stand for their own vocation, profession, priesthood and dignity and work for justice even if it goes against the bishop and the powerful clerics protecting the pedophile priests.

A court in Ohio has issued an arrest warrant for Hendricks to stand trial in the United States for alleged child abuse committed in Biliran

In the Diocese of Naval, Biliran, Father Kenneth Pius Hendricks, according to reports, is walking free, celebrating Mass, protected and supported by the diocese. Some church officials are allegedly in cahoots with the local judiciary, persuading them not to pursue the case against Hendricks after several altar boys accused him of sexually abusing them.

A court in Ohio has issued an arrest warrant for Hendricks to stand trial in the United States for alleged child abuse committed in Biliran.

The alleged crimes in Naval are also criminal acts in the US as Hendricks is a US citizen. It is believed the parents of the altar boys have been paid off by the church authorities not to pursue their complaints against Hendricks.

We need to understand that some bishops and senior clergy, having enabled child abuse by failing to act against a pedophile priest and allowing him to continue abusing children, live in fear of exposure.

They apparently feel no anguish for the suffering of the child victims. The practice of sending a child-abuser priest to a monastery or retreat house or abroad, as happens in the Philippines, and paying off the parents of child victims is their solution, all done by their intermediaries and by corrupt lawyers obstructing the course of justice for children.

There would likely be large monetary compensation to be paid to the victims if there was a conviction of one of their priests or themselves in a court of law

As Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said, the Philippine Church deals with clerical child abuse internally. Pope Francis said that clerical child abuse must be reported to the civil authorities. They, too, can be complicit in cover-ups.

Some church authorities cannot face the truth of their mistakes or endure the loss of face, shame, disgrace, loss of status, honor and prestige that they enjoy basking in the respect of public adulation and reverence.

They can expect the loss of huge donations from the Catholic community. There would likely be large monetary compensation to be paid to the victims if there was a conviction of one of their priests or themselves in a court of law. The French bishops said they will sell church property to pay compensation due to the child abuse victims of priests in France.

Jesus of Nazareth, who always has the first and last say in the lives of all who claim to be his followers, said, “Whoever receives a child in my name receives me.” Demanding accountability and justice for child abusers, a millstone should be tied around the neck of a child abuser and he be thrown into the deep sea. (Matthew 18:1-7)

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

JOHN P GABEL
Sexual abuse within the family is a worse pandemic than Covid. It must be stomped out. When you eliminate it within the family; it will die on its on everywhere else. However for the victims face a lifetime of suffering unless they can forgive. There is no healing without forgiveness. Some will never be safe, never escaping their persecutors. I offer this Rosary of the 7 Sorrows to help in this healing. I wrote it based on the suffering and healing of my late wife, Cathy. For her to heal, she had to ask St. Faustina to be a mother to her, for St. Faustina could not forgive without Holy Communion. Cathy also stood next to our Lady under the cross and found a way to look at the imprint of the Crucified Christ on the soul of the perpetrator or the Joy of God our FAther at the return of the sinner. She had to have a reason to forget herself and serve Jesus in the Salvation of Mankind through forgiveness. SEVEN SORROWS 1. The prophecy of Simeon. (St. Luke 2: 22-38) (The Presentation) 2. The flight into Egypt. (St. Matthew 2:13-18) 3. The loss of the Child Jesus in the temple. (St. Luke 2: 41-52) 4. The meeting of Jesus and Mary on the Way of the Cross. (Luke 23: 27.) 5. The Crucifixion. (John 19: l7-37.) 6. The taking down of the Body of Jesus from the Cross. (Mark 15: 42-46.) (John 19: 38-40). 7. The burial of Jesus. (Mark 15: 46-47.) (John 19: 40-42.) Rosary of the 7 Sorrows O Lord, we pray this rosary with a loving desire to make reparation to and console the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Our Mother. We also venerate and proclaim your greatest attribute, Divine Mercy. On the Medal: Say an Act of Contrition Hail Mary, full of sorrows, the crucified is with you; you are pitiable among women, and pitiable is the fruit of your womb, Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of the Crucified, implore for us, the crucifiers of your son, tears of contrition, now and at the hour of our death. Amen O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. 1. The Presentation. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, in affliction of your tender heart at the prophecy of the holy and aged Simeon. O dearest Mother, by your heart so afflicted, implore for me the virtue of humility and the Gift of the holy Fear of God. Meditation: Dear St. Joseph and Mary, my mom, this is the time before the passion begins. Jesus is accepted by both priest and prophet. There was a time before sexual abuse began in lives of the victims and their families. Your family did not have to flee the temple, but the Cross of Calvary was before you. O St. Joseph, it is you and Mary who bear the greatest suffering at the Presentation. Jesus is too young. You’re the ones who hear of his future suffering and you, St. Joseph, are told that you will not be there for Mary. A sword pierces her heart, not yours. As God strengthened both you and Mary, so that you could love Jesus with greater love, strengthen the victims of sexual abuse so they may find the loving God who made each one of us. Please grant the perpetrators and those who neglected their duties the wisdom to see their errors and the courage to return to Jesus through you. O St. Joseph and Mary our mother, grant that all will seek the Merciful love of Jesus. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 2. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. The Flight into Egypt. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, in the anguish of your most affectionate heart during the flight into Egypt and your sojourn there. O dearest Mother, by your anxious heart so troubled, obtain for me the virtue of generosity, especially toward the poor, and the Gift of Piety. Meditation: Dear St. Joseph and Mary our Mother, you had to flee the unbridled passions of the king and you know the sufferings that your family endured. Have pity upon the victims of sexual abuse as they too must flee their persecutors and seek protection. St. Joseph, “Rivers of Love and Divine Grace” flow between you and Mary your wife, humanity’s mother. These rivers strengthen you and Mary. Now, let them overflow with graces for us. God our Father gave you command of the greatest treasurers of the universe when He made you the “Head of the Holy Family”. You now command the storehouses of grace in heaven, and there is nothing beyond your reach. As God our Father brought your family home from Egypt, bring all the victims of sexual abuse home to the Church. Grant that, we the laity with the merciful love of Jesus, will receive and love these wounded brothers and sisters, who bear the wounds of the betrayed Jesus in their hearts, bodies, mind and souls. Let them experience compassion and support from those of us, who by the grace of God, have not endured what they have endured. Grant us the grace to pray with them, on their terms, as we beg their forgiveness for our Church and country. Grant the perpetrators and those who neglected their duties, through holiness of desire, to seek the Holy Family in Egypt and in its love, the courage and strength to find Jesus and accept His forgiving and healing love. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 3. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. The Finding of the Child Jesus. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, in those anxieties which tried your troubled heart at the loss of your beloved Child Jesus. O dearest Mother, by your exceedingly troubled heart implore for me the virtue of charity and the Gift of Knowledge. Meditation: O St. Joseph, as you and Mary searched for Jesus with agony in your hearts, be a foster father to the victims of sexual abuse and their families as they search for Jesus. Take them into the Holy Family, help them to find Jesus, and to look beneath the suffering they are enduring to find the loving God who made them. Grant that they may find in your heart a loving and safe refuge from these torments of hell. O St. Faustina, you who could only find the strength to forgive in holy communion, may you and Mary be loving mothers to these injured children of God, our Father. With a mother’s love, guide them to forgive this “mortal” wound so they may begin to heal. O loving Father, grant these victims of sexual abuse, the joy that you gave Joseph and Mary when they found Jesus. Grant the perpetrators and those who neglected their duties a contrite heart, to seek and to find Jesus, and accept His merciful, forgiving and healing love. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 4. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. The Way of the Cross. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, on account of the horror with which your mother-heart was stricken when meeting Jesus bearing the Cross. O dearest Mother, by your exceedingly oppressed heart implore for me the virtue of patience and the Gift of Fortitude. Meditation: When Mary saw Jesus, the horrible grief that she must have felt cannot be comprehended. She was always in union with the Father and the Son. She never failed in grace, but grace does not destroy grief. Humans grieve and Mary grieved deeply. Grace allowed her to live through it. Visualize the encounter. Jesus is carrying the cross and hear the gasp of shock and sorrow that escapes Mary’s mouth and heart. O Mary, your love compels your lips to tell your Son that you love Him. This love forces your heart to pray to God Our Father. “O Father, see the suffering of our son. Be Merciful. Send Him help to carry the cross and someone to wipe His face since I can’t do it. Accept my tears and sorrows in union with the suffering of our son for the salvation of mankind. Through Him; with Him; and in Him; let all mankind come to you O loving Father. Yet not my will be done; but yours.” While carrying the cross, after meeting His mother, the suffering of Jesus is mitigated. Mary ever united with Jesus joins her suffering to his, and lessens His sufferings. Look at the power of her prayers. Mary's act of: a) joining her sufferings to Jesus' suffering and b) offering all to the Father through Jesus, is the heart of Christian prayer in action. In answer to her prayers, Simon is forced to help carry the cross and Veronica wipes the face of Jesus. Mary earns the title of Mediatrix of Mercy, for she is the first to console the suffering Jesus by joining her suffering to His . God our Father lessens the suffering of Jesus on the way of the cross through the actions of ordinary people; soldiers who did not want Jesus to die on the way to Calvary, Simon who carries the cross with Jesus – at first reluctantly and then willingly, and Veronica who in a spirit of compassion, wipes our Lord’s face. What confidence we should have in Mary, for Jesus made her our mother, and gave her the power to intercede for us! O Mary, your love for Jesus commanded that you pray for Him when you saw Him carrying the cross. Grant that love for Jesus will force us, ordinary people, to pray with His merciful love for the victims and the perpetrators. O Mother, we beg you to come to the aid of the victims of sexual abuse. Pray for them as you prayed for Jesus, so their load may be lightened, and others may help them carry the cross as Simon helped Jesus carry the cross. Pray for them, that the Catholic Community will join you in your prayers and wipe their tears as Veronica wiped the face of Jesus. Grant the perpetrators and those who neglected their duties true sorrow for sin and to find in your heart a refuge for sinners seeking the heart of Jesus. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 5. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. The Crucifixion. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, on account of that martyrdom which tortured your generous heart at the death-agony of Jesus. O dearest Mother, through this your martyred heart, implore for me the virtue of temperance and the Gift of Counsel. Meditation: Forgiveness (love) is not tolerance of evil. Both heaven and hell exist. Our Lord forgave from the cross, but some people still reject His grace and forgiveness. Forgiveness recognizes that we do not belong to ourselves, but to the God who made each one of us. Our mission is to return to God our Father, bearing the wounds of Jesus and bringing as many people as we can with us. Grant that we will work like St. Joseph in fulfilling our mission, doing our duty as St. Joseph did his duty. It is in forgiving that we empty ourselves of our hurts and hate, so that God may replace the injuries that we sustain with Divine Love, and then we begin to heal. There is no healing without forgiveness. "Woman, Behold your son!" These are the last words that were recorded that Jesus spoke to Mary. And in His words, Jesus commands unconditional forgiveness, and we gained a mother who loves us with unbreakable love. With these words, Jesus orders Mary to do her duty as a mother, to love her children. Jesus tells her to love each of us with a mother’s love. See only the joy of our Father at the return of the sinner. Love them with compassion, for my brothers and sisters are your children. Place them in the wound of my Sacred Heart, even if they must pass through the wound in your own Immaculate Heart. Be my love on this earth; a mother to everyone. Be my hands and my feet of service to all men. Train my priests that they may be my voice, to bring all men to me. Teach my priests compassion for my sheep. O Mother, as you stand at the foot of the cross, teach the victims of sexual abuse: • To hold your hand and to forgive as you forgive us, • To see in the souls of their persecutors the image of the crucified Jesus who pays the price for each and everyone’s salvation, and to join you in forgetting yourself and to concentrate on the joy of God our Father at the return of the sinner. • To have mercy on our Lord, and for the sake of His passion, forgive the unforgiveable. Guide them, so that they will console the sorrowing and Sacred Heart of Jesus by praying with His merciful love, offering their suffering and forgiveness with His on the cross for the salvation of souls. Help us to think like Mary so that we may pray like Mary, for she truly forgives the unforgivable and loves each of us with a mother’s love. Dear Jesus in the victory of your most Sacred Heart, please obtain for the victims of sexual abuse, and their families, the grace to pray for their persecutors. Help them to understand that it was not easy for Mary, your mother, to pray for us as she stood beneath the cross and watched you die. You asked her to forgive us, even while she was being injured! Grant that these victims, through holiness of desire, may be one with you on the Cross of our Salvation and therefore bear your wounds. Grant that in their forgiveness, they will pray like Mary and be your instruments in paying more for souls. Let them answer your cry from the cross: “I thirst,” and purchase the grace of salvation for those who injured them. Grant them: • The wisdom to beg for the grace “to forgive” in the Sacrament of Reconciliation, • To persevere in that request, and • The patience to wait for your grace so that peace will enter their souls. • To offer their suffering and forgiveness, of both the perpetrators and those who failed to answer their cries for help, to our Lord for Him to use with His own suffering and forgiveness on the cross to save the souls of the guilty. In this manner, let them become one with our Lord on the Cross, and bear His wounds. Their wounds are His wounds, for He pays the price for every sin. Their suffering and forgiveness are the mirror image of His own. It is the union of their suffering and forgiveness to the passion, agony, and forgiveness of Jesus that makes this gift perfect love of God and neighbor; and it allows God our Father to experience the joy of saving a lost soul. Even the souls of the worst of us belong to God our Father, and Jesus died for each and every one of us. In offering their suffering and forgiveness and becoming one, spiritually – through holiness of desire, with Christ on the cross, all become His sheep. They bear His wounds. If it was in man’s capacity to forgive wounds this deep; forgiveness would come at once. Since it will come over time, with prayer and penance, God will prove that this grace “to forgive” comes from Him. No one can do this alone. Some graces have to be fought for while holding our Lady’s hand. Forgiving can be a war with one’s own desires, to obtain God’s desire. Like Jesus, Mary, St. Joseph, and St. Paul, we die to ourselves to live for the will of God, our Father! Grant us the honesty to realize that the forgiveness of the victims for sexual abuse is not ours to give. That belongs to the victims and their families. Grant the perpetrators and those who neglected their duties the grace to accept forgiveness and to seek forgiveness in this Sacrament of Reconciliation, so that their souls may not be lost. Help each of us to fasten our eyes on the joy of God our Father at the return of the sinner, and out of Love for God our Father, to seek His forgiveness in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and to forgive each other. Dear Jesus, our loving brother, please take our little offerings of suffering and forgiveness and attach them to your passion. Multiply them like you multiplied the little boy’s loaves and fishes. In your mercy, you fed tens of thousands of people. With our gifts of suffering and forgiveness, wrapped in your agony of the passion and immersed in the Blood and Water that flows from your heart, use them to save tens of thousands of souls. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 6. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. Taking down the body of Jesus from the cross. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, in the wounding of your tender heart, by the thrust of the lance that opened the side of Jesus and pierced His most adorable Heart. O dearest Mother, by this vicarious transfixion of your own heart, implore for me the virtue of brotherly love and the Gift of Understanding. Meditation: How does Jesus prepare us for great graces? He takes our little acts of love and replaces the love that we have given away with Divine Love. As we empty ourselves through prayers, sacrifices, and forgiveness, God fills us with Himself. We do this through our unity with Our Lord in Holy Communion. The Eucharist and the Sacrifice of Calvary are fused for all time. They are inseparable. Yet when we receive the risen body of our Lord in Holy Communion, we are fused with Him. Out of love for Jesus, we follow our Lady in her great example, as she holds the body of Jesus, her suffering and forgiveness joined to the suffering and forgiveness of Jesus on the cross. His physical agony has ended in death, but hers continues. Literally, she has made the passion of Christ her own because of her great love for Jesus and: • The agony that she goes through as she watched Him die in such pain • The agony she experiences as she holds His body. It does not lessen her desire to do the will of God, nor her commitment to do so. Instead, it builds and strengthens her. In making the passion of Jesus her own, she has died to herself, as Jesus has died to himself. She is one with Him. She is bearing His wounds. She is doing the will of God our Father. She is the merciful love of Jesus in action. O Mother, guide the victims of sexual abuse in offering their suffering and forgiveness with Jesus’s suffering and forgiveness. Whatever anyone has gone through, nothing is as bad as what you are going through in holding the body of your son and our God. O St. Joseph, with far greater power than you had in this life, you spiritually put your arms around our Lady to comfort her as she held the body of Jesus. In the misery and sufferings of the victims, and the contrite, obtain for them the grace to spiritually put their arms around our Lady and hold and comfort her as she holds Jesus. As our loving father, you will embrace all who console our Lady in her hour of need. Obtain for them the graces of forgiveness and healing from Heaven’s storehouses that are at your fingertips. Mother, you know the depths of pain and degradation, you’re holding it in the body of Jesus. For in His dead body is the price for every sin and every injury. Grant that the victims, perpetrators, those who neglected their duties, and all mankind will follow you and out of love for Jesus, and with your help, make the passion of Jesus our own. At the foot of the cross, Mary teaches St. John to love sinners in the passion of Christ, and she will do the same for us if we let her. She displays the incredible tenderness that God has for sinners. The Sacred Heart is a heart of mercy. Heaven and Earth would pass away before a sinner who trusted in the Mercy of Jesus would be disappointed. Simply hold her, through the holiness of desire, as she holds the body of Jesus. Love with her as she loves us, the crucifiers of her Son and our God. Her tender love will melt the hardest heart. Mary’s hand will pierce the darkest gloom and lead us to Jesus. With her help, we will join ourselves to the tri-hearts of Jesus, Mary and Joseph. In this fusion of hearts, it is Jesus’s love and merit that will allow mankind to soar like eagles above the mountains of holiness. O St. Joseph, Protector and Head of the Holy Family, Foster Father of Mankind, Terror of Demons, pray for us. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys 7. O God, come to my assistance; O Lord, make haste to help me. Glory be to the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, as it was in the beginning, is now, and forever shall be, world without end, amen. The burial of Jesus. I grieve for you, O Mary most sorrowful, on account of that agony which racked your most loving heart at the burial of Jesus. O dearest Mother, through this extreme torment that filled your burdened heart, obtain for me the virtue of zeal and the Gift of Wisdom. Meditation: O Mother, when you received the risen body of Our Lord in Holy Communion, you were one with Him and you spoke with His voice in loving God our Father, for you made the Passion of Jesus your own. You wrapped your prayers in His Passion; your sacrifices in His Agony; and your love (forgiveness) in the Blood and Water that flows from His heart. O St. Joseph, Head of the Holy Family, grant that we, your spiritual children shall become “Good Fruits” of the Holy Family. As our Father, instruct us like you instructed Jesus in our faith. Give us strong roots so that we will thrive in the most adverse conditions. Give us wings so that we might fly to God our Father. Bring us to Mary, your holy spouse and our mother. Ask her to conceive us anew in the womb of her Immaculate Conception, feeding and nourishing us, until we become the living image of Jesus through the sacraments of the church. O Mother, the Immaculate Conception, Spouse of the uncreated Immaculate Conception, God the Holy Spirit, on Calvary, Jesus gave you the task of conceiving and forming each of us into Him and love of Him in your spiritual womb. Pump the life-giving grace that God, our Father, wills to dispense through you, into us through this rosary as if it were the umbilical cord in your womb. O Mother, with the water that flows from the heart of Jesus, wash us, and particularly both the victims and the perpetrators of sexual abuse, clean of every stain of sin. Feed and nurture us with the blood and water of Jesus that flows from his pierced heart on Calvary until we become His living image. Obtain for us the grace to give Jesus our sins and to ask Jesus that when we receive Him in Holy communion, a) to clean and heal us and b) to remain in us from one communion to the next. Upon receiving Holy Communion, Jesus heals us and makes us capable of greater love by His perfection in our eucharistic union. Since we are one in Him and He in us, from the depths of His Sacred Heart and our souls, Jesus adores God our Father for us and with us. O Jesus, in this journey to perfection, grant us to offer the eucharistic, perfect love of your sacred heart for both God our Father and the members of your mystical body, as our act of perfect love. We act with you, through you, in you, in love of God our Father and our neighbor. O Father, by this offering of pure love in the eucharistic union, we ask with the voice of Jesus for the conversion of sinners, salvation of souls, release of the poor souls in purgatory, and to close the gates of hell. O Jesus, we beg you to heal the wounds of sexual abuse through holy communion. You are the Divine Medicine, the healer of every wound. Only your merciful love can heal the wounds of treachery and betrayal that go this deep. In you, we are made perfect. The victims, their families, the perpetrators, and those who neglected their duties, cannot heal without the sacraments, particularly the Eucharist. Our church and country may not heal without the graces purchased by the victims’ suffering and forgiveness attached to the passion of Christ. O Lord obtain for us the grace to welcome our brothers and sisters, the injured victims of sexual abuse and the contrite, to our churches and our hearts. Grant that we might be your face of love to each one of them. Help us to act like you. Grant us to become their companions in prayer, to provide a sympathetic ear, and to treat our brothers and sisters as we would want to be treated. St. Joseph, Protector of the Mission of Divine Mercy, grant that each of us will become the living embodiment of Jesus, alive with Divine Mercy in our Souls, through the Eucharistic Union. Pray One Our Father 7 Hail Marys V. Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us! R. That we may be made worthy of the promises of Christ. Let Us Pray: 'Let intercession be made for us, we beseech You, O Lord Jesus Christ, now and at the hour of our death, before the throne of Your mercy, by the Blessed Virgin Mary, Your Mother, whose most holy soul was pierced by a sword of sorrow in the hour of Your Bitter Passion. Through You, O Jesus Christ, Savior of the world, who with the Father and the Holy Ghost lives and reigns world without end. Amen.' Last Three Beads: Three Hail Marys are said at the end in honor of the tears of Our Sorrowful Mother. Then pray for the intentions of the Holy Father to gain the plenary indulgence for the poor souls, an Our Father, Hail Mary, and Glory Be. Repeat “Virgin Most Sorrowful, pray for us” three times. Closing Prayer: Lord God, Our Father, from the passion and death of Jesus, shared by the compassion of his Mother, you brought healing to fallen man. Grant that we, your people, may experience this healing and rise from the power of sin to a wholeness of life promised by Jesus, who lives and reigns with You and the Holy Spirit, now and forever, Amen
