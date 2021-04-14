X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Rights activists decry failure to take action by police and judiciary as cases continue to rise

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: April 13, 2021 05:00 PM GMT

Updated: April 14, 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Filipino child admonishes Duterte for foul language

Apr 14, 2021
2

Christians decry Myanmar military's search of churches

Apr 12, 2021
3

Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord

Apr 14, 2021
4

The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Apr 14, 2021
5

A small victory for Christians in communist Laos

Apr 12, 2021
6

No hiding place: Myanmar refugees face arrest in Thailand

Apr 13, 2021
7

Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?

Apr 13, 2021
8

Cramped commute a Covid risk for Cambodian workers

Apr 12, 2021
9

Kenyan bishops call on government to keep refugee camps open

Apr 13, 2021
10

Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan

Apr 13, 2021
Support UCA News
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan

Arti Kumari is the latest victim of forced conversion in Sindh province. (Photo supplied)

Arti Kumari was abducted while going to a beauty parlor in Pakistan's southern city of Larkana. On April 9, she appeared in a Karachi court with her Muslim husband.

Her Hindu parents were barred from meeting the 22-year-old convert. “We are the indigenous people of this land. We demand to meet our daughter. Give her back. Our daughters are being kidnapped. We want justice. Save her,” said her father. Their video has garnered more than 95,000 views.

Kumari is the latest victim from a religious minority who has been forced to convert to Islam, largely to pave the way for non-consensual and underage marriages. Most of the Hindu girls in Sindh province are converted in madrasas in Daharki and Samaro.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Some label these cases as examples of “love jihad” — the practice where Muslim men target non-Muslim women for conversion to Islam by means such as seduction and feigning love.

“There is a systematic pattern in most cases. The victim is sexually, psychologically and physically harassed as well as brainwashed for at least two weeks after abduction. The conversion certificates for targeted girls are prepared in advance. Mistakes like the incorrect father’s name are ignored,” said Chaman Lal, chief executive of Samaj Sewa Foundation Pakistan.

“Following the death threats, she reappears as a converted and married Muslim. The eyewitnesses from the majority community reject abduction claims by the victims’ families. Forced conversion is an act of terrorism by white-collar terrorists. It results in a low literacy level among Hindu females as parents stop them from going to school. The fear never ends.”

Both the police and judiciary have failed in setting an example

Lal was speaking at an April 8 talk on forced conversions in Pakistan by Amnesty International LUMS (Lahore University of Management Sciences) Chapter, a student-led society that supports human rights.

The speakers recommended religious conversions only in front of a magistrate, mandatory medical and psychological tests as well as evaluation of Islamic knowledge of minority girls before conversion, separate shelter homes for minority victims and a ban on clerics in the courts during conversion cases. 

The Child Marriage Restraint Act 1929 mandates that girls cannot marry before the age of 16 and boys must be 18. However, in Sindh province, the local government raised the age to 18 for both sexes in 2014, with child marriage made a punishable offense.

In 2017, section 498-B was added to the Pakistan Penal Code to stop compelled marriages. It stipulates imprisonment of at least three years and a fine of 500,000 rupees (US$3,270). 

Related News

According to Lal, a Hindu activist, both the police and judiciary have failed in setting an example.

“However, the regional police usually delay the first information report of minority girls, sometimes even for a month. The family is threatened to withdraw the case. Sadly, the trend is increasing. The feudal lords in Sindh province harass Hindu peasants. They support politicians with the vote bank. Most abductors are released,” said Lal.

The Lahore-based Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) also highlighted the issue in Badal-dou-Nam (Name Without Soul), an Urdu documentary launched on April 10 during an online consultation about the growing violence and abuse of children and women.

The documentary narrates the testimonies of Christian victims of forced conversions and feedback from human rights activists, mosque preachers and health experts.

The victim undergoes traumatic events on a daily basis

According to the CSJ, 162 cases of questionable conversions of minority girls were reported in Pakistan’s media between 2013 and November 2020. More than 54 percent of victims (girls and women) belonged to the Hindu community, while 44 percent were Christians.

More than 46 percent of victims were minors, with nearly 33 percent aged 11-15, while only 17 percent of victims were above 18. Age was not mentioned in reports in more than 37 percent cases. Last year the CSJ launched an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking public support to protect religious minorities from forced conversion.

According to Church of Pakistan Bishop Alexander John Malik of Lahore, Jogendra Nath Mandal, a Dalit who served as Pakistan’s first minister of law and labor, raised the issue in the 1950s.

“We are still struggling with it after more than seven decades. Such socioeconomic circumstances are created around her [the victim], which come under the definition of coercion,” he said.

Dr. Akhtar Ali Syed, a clinical psychologist with the Brothers of Charity in Waterford, Ireland, termed forced conversion a post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The victim undergoes traumatic events on a daily basis. Obviously, such people are dogged by mental and physical tension and by all kinds of physical ailments and are unable to lead a normal life,” he said.

Also Read

Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
On reconciling differences
On reconciling differences
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Covid-19 dampens Bangla New Year, Ramadan in Bangladesh
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan
Pakistani Christians urge tolerance during Ramadan

Latest News

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
Indian court stops police arresting nuns accused of homicide
Apr 15, 2021
Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Filipino Catholics mark country's first-ever baptism
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

The Philippines' throwaway street children
Apr 15, 2021
On reconciling differences
Apr 15, 2021
Finding hope through a cloud of despair
Apr 14, 2021
Catholics displaced amid Islamist protests in Pakistan
Apr 13, 2021
Are German Catholics pushing for divisive reformation?
Apr 13, 2021

Features

Myanmar nuns in brave mission for the needy
Apr 15, 2021
Sri Lankan Christians join Sinhala and Tamil celebrations
Apr 15, 2021
The rise of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan
Apr 15, 2021
The curse of forced conversions in Pakistan
Apr 14, 2021
Singapore-born nun left everything for the Lord
Apr 14, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Barque of Peter or a school of fish The dangerous online life of Catholics

The Barque of Peter or a school of fish? The dangerous online life of Catholics
Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the countrys new constitution

Bishops in Chile offer guidance for the country’s new constitution
This cathedral lifts us up whether we are believers or not

"This cathedral lifts us up, whether we are believers or not"
NotreDame de Paris the heart of France

Notre-Dame de Paris: the heart of France
Pope Francis returns to the window

Pope Francis returns to the window
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 April 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Second Week of Easter
Lord, grant me a grateful heart

Lord, grant me a grateful heart
Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations

Mother Mary, inspire leaders of nations
St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day

St. Bernadette Soubirous of Lourdes | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.