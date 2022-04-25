Pakistan

The curse of cult following in Pakistan

You either agree with former prime minister Imran Khan or risk being called a traitor or a thief

A screenshot of a video clip showing Dominican nuns buying PTI caps and flags from stalls.

By Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore Published: April 25, 2022 03:48 AM GMT Updated: April 25, 2022 03:54 AM GMT

Ever since losing a vote of confidence moved by a united opposition this month, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has divided the nation with his aggressive campaign — on the ground and online.

You either agree with him or risk being called a traitor to the country, a thief or lifafa (a journalist accepting bribes). The space keeps shrinking for free thinkers. However, nothing compares to the controversial content posted by his followers last week.

“Peace be upon him,” stated a Khan sticker on the back windshield of a car whose photo was shared on Facebook.

The Islamic honorific, commonly used by Sunni Muslims, follows specifically after uttering the name of the Prophet Muhammad.

One can easily dismiss the image as being photoshopped. Well, guess again after reading the comments from diehard followers of Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

“Peace be upon you, brother. Peace be upon everyone. It's a prayer for safety, everyone should give it to each other,” stated Mohammad Bahoo Sarwar, president of Bahoo Films Corporation.

All hail the cricketer hero who led the national team to its first and only World Cup win on March 25, 1992. A cult of personality was born that day

Sadly, most people in the Islamic republic are neither as liberal nor moderate as Sarwar thinks. Media outlets in Pakistan follow a strict editorial policy of using this expression whenever mentioning the Prophet Muhammad. Religious minorities can be easily accused of blasphemy for using the same title with their names.

C. Raja Mohan, a contributing editor on international affairs for The Indian Express, even compared Khan to the Biblical character Samson determined to bring down the house of Pakistan, dominated until now by the army.

All hail the cricketer hero who led the national team to its first and only World Cup win on March 25, 1992. A cult of personality was born that day.

The idealism continues despite Khan becoming the first prime minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly earlier this month.

In a video that has since gone viral, a father of six can be seen lifting his son onto a truck and threatening to sacrifice him for the populist politician during an April 21 power show in Lahore.

“The final solution is to jump off this truck or the [national monument] Minar-e-Pakistan for my leader. Point the camera to this kid. By God, if Imran Khan gives a signal, I will slit his throat right now,” he said.

“These are my genuine feelings. I will sacrifice my whole family for Imran. He has earned enough honor and fame. He wants to make us a united, honorable, self-respecting nation.”

Syed Muzammil Shah, a vlogger, shared the video that has been viewed by more than 6,000 people to date.

“It is not a political movement; it is a complete religion with Niazi [Khan] as its god. Don’t argue with these people. They will die and kill you as well,” he stated.

Sadly, Asia, home to half of the world's hungry people, is replete with national saviors who consider themselves no less than a god, be it North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un or Chinese President Xi Jinping

Even the Catholic Church got involved in the controversy after netizens shared a photo of two Dominican nuns, clad in black cloaks over white habits, holding red and green PTI flags at a recent gathering.

“This is not a true picture. It may be an edited one. Hundred percent, not any sister or religious go to such gatherings. This photo isn’t from the PTI gathering,” Dominican Sister Rose Yaqoob, principal of Sacred Heart Cathedral Girls’ High School, told me.

However, the image turned out to be a screenshot of a video clip showing nuns buying PTI caps and flags from stalls.

Taking sides with one party risks the Church being labeled as a politicized institute. It can damage the image of religious role models, invite a backlash from rival parties and alienate millennials who don’t support Khan. The good news should never be replaced with propaganda.

The ongoing uncertainty reminded me of 2013 when Pope Francis ordered the removal of a new life-size statue of him in Buenos Aires cathedral just two weeks after his installation. Church sources told the Argentine newspaper Clarin that Francis was determined to avoid creating “a cult of personality” like that enjoyed by John Paul II.

Sadly, Asia, home to half of the world's hungry people, is replete with national saviors who consider themselves no less than a god, be it North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un or Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Pakistan is already dealing with the radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan that has built a cult around a man who assassinated a provincial governor in 2011 for religious reasons. Abuses and attacks are now part of our political culture.

Analysts fear a civil war if the courts punish Khan over foreign funding cases and the Toshakana (state depository) controversy. Imprisonment is the hallmark of a politician. No one is above the courts and the constitution.

In the words of Pope Francis: “The development of a democratic consciousness demands that emphasis on individual personalities be overcome and that respect for the rule of law prevail. Indeed, law is the indispensable prerequisite for the exercise of all power and must be guaranteed by the responsible governing bodies, regardless of dominant political interests.”

* The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

