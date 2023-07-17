The Crisis of the Liberal-Democratic Model

The appeal of the liberal-democratic model – a job for life and retirement at 60 – remains very much alive
Commuters inside a train are pictured in this image. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)
According to many political analysts, the nightmare hovering over Europe these days reflects the demise of the political forces of the center.
The problems encountered by many liberal-democratic governments stem from the difficulty of coming to terms with a rapidly changing world. The political categories of the past no longer seem to be valid, neither in their ability to offer an accurate interpretation of events, nor in developing new projects.
“Liberal-democracy” essentially refers to the system that combines the liberal principle of individual rights with the democratic principle of the sovereignty of the people.
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
The 30-year period of the “boomers,” that is, the period of the population explosion (the baby boom) and the economic boom recorded between 1946 and 1964, was the liberal-democratic era par excellence. It was marked by two poles, the liberal and the democratic, and the ability to hold them together, linking them in a vision that was able to take both into account. European social democracies ended up adhering to this vision, moving toward an inclusive, extended welfare state.
In the liberal-democratic and social-democratic era, social guarantees and individual rights were held together, with the welfare state replacing the earlier stance of laissez faire, a theory that had been advanced by the Physiocrats of the 18th century and early Liberals to achieve the abolition of all constraints on economic activity.
It is the liberal-democratic tension – where democracy is identified with the welfare state – that is in crisis.
The question, therefore, cannot be posed in terms of the political abilities of the leaders, or the existence of adequate political opportunities whether called “the third pole” or by any other name. To grasp the reasons why liberal-democratic governments are experiencing difficulty, it is necessary to start not from ideas, but from how reality is changing. What is the nature of this change?
Read the complete article here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
The Mavelikara diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Mavelikara comprises civil
The new diocese of Sultanpet, include the civil district of Palakkad in the state of Kerala, is bordered by the
The diocese's area is 26,461 kilometers square, which covers some parts of East Java and Central Java
St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...
Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...
St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand state, is the mother church in...