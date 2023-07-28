News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Vatican City

The Church is not a 'club' for the elderly, pope says

Pope Francis’ message emphasizes participation of young people to keep the Church alive

The Church is not a 'club' for the elderly, pope says

The title of Pope Francis' August prayer intention, 'For World Youth Day,' is seen in a screengrab taken from a video message from the pope on the day of its release July 27. (Photo: Screengrab/Vatican News)

Justin McLellan, OSV News

By Justin McLellan, OSV News

Published: July 28, 2023 05:13 AM GMT

Updated: July 28, 2023 05:29 AM GMT

The Catholic Church is not a "club" for the elderly; it needs the participation of young people to keep it alive and ensure it does not "grow old," Pope Francis said.

In a video message released July 27 to present his prayer intention for the month of August, "For World Youth Day," the pope responded to questions from young people around the world in the buildup to WYD 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, which was scheduled to begin Aug. 1.

One young woman told Pope Francis that she only sees older people at her church, and asked him if the church has become something only for older people.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"The church is not a club for the elderly, nor is it a youth club," the pope responded. "If it becomes something for old people it is going to die."

Citing St. John Paul II, the pope said that "if you live with young people, you will also become young, and the church needs young people to not grow old."

Another young woman asked the pope about the meaning of the theme for this year's World Youth Day taken from St. Luke's Gospel: "Mary arose and went with haste."

"When Mary knows she will be the mother of God she doesn't stay there to take a selfie or show off, the first thing she does is set out on a journey in haste to serve and help," he explained. "You must learn from her to set out on the journey to help others."

Responding to another young person, the pope said he hopes to see at World Youth Day a "seed for the world's future, a world where love is at the center, where we can sense that we are sisters and brothers."

"We are at war; we need something else. A world that is not afraid of bearing witness to the Gospel. A joyful world -- because if we Christians have no joy, we are not credible, no one will believe us," he said.

The pope is scheduled to travel to Portugal Aug. 2-6 to participate in World Youth Day and visit the Marian shrine at Fátima. The church in Portugal has estimated that 1 million young people will participate in the world day events in Lisbon.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Jews, Christians study shared past in Vatican manuscripts Jews, Christians study shared past in Vatican manuscripts
Vatican officials meet German bishops to discuss Synodal Path Vatican officials meet German bishops to discuss Synodal Path
The Church is not a 'club' for the elderly, pope says The Church is not a 'club' for the elderly, pope says
Singapore hangs first woman convict since 2004 Singapore hangs first woman convict since 2004
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi moved from prison
West’s dilemmas on brain death pose a challenge for Asia West’s dilemmas on brain death pose a challenge for Asia
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lashio

Diocese of Lashio

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State

Read more
Archdiocese of Pontianak

Archdiocese of Pontianak

The 39,840 square kilometer (21, 45 percent of West Kalimantan) archdiocese of Pontianak covers seven districts --

Read more
Diocese of Bettiah

Diocese of Bettiah

With a land area of 16,089 square kilometers, Bettiah diocese is located in the northwestern part of Bihar state. It is

Read more
Archdiocese of Xian

Archdiocese of Xian

In a land area of approximately 12,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the urban area and 3 counties

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrantsa

Malaysian Cathedral enlivens the memories of Chinese migrants

The Sacred Heart Cathedral is the mother church of Kota Kinabalu Kota Kinabalu Archdiocese in Sabah...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.