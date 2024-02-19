‘The Church is More than it Seems’

Born in Rome in 1955, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Palestrina in 1981, and then incardinated into the Diocese of Rome in 1988.

He has served in several Roman parishes and, from 2000 to 2012, was ecclesiastical general assistant to the Sant’Egidio Community.

In 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Auxiliary Bishop of Rome for the Central Sector. In 2015, Pope Francis appointed him Archbishop of Bologna and on October 5, 2019, created him cardinal, assigning him the titular church of Sant’Egidio.

He is a member of the Dicasteries for Promoting Integral Human Development, the Eastern Churches, Evangelization, and the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See.

The cardinal graciously welcomed La Civiltà Cattolica to the headquarters of the Italian Bishops’ Conference in Rome, whose presidency he assumed on May 24, 2022.

With simplicity and spontaneity he shared his reflections and expectations about the Church and the role it plays in Italian society. His pastoral and missionary vision and his closeness to contemporary issues in a rapidly changing world emerged from the interview.

Cardinal Zuppi is convinced that the Church has an influence in Italy that goes far beyond the boundaries we imagine: “Drawing clear boundaries,” he confided, “is a temptation that the pope warns us against,” so we must “speak with everyone and listen to everyone.

