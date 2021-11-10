X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

The case for climate justice in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan did not even attend the ongoing COP26 conference

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore

Published: November 10, 2021 03:48 AM GMT

Updated: November 10, 2021 03:59 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
3

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
7

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Asian churches urged to have innovative pastors

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
The case for climate justice in Pakistan

More than 700 take part in the climate justice march in Lahore on Nov. 8. (Photo supplied)

Ashiknaz Khokhar blames the coal power project in his city for the deteriorating health of his father.

“He developed asthma shortly after the plant became fully operational in 2017. Last week he was hospitalized. The smoke is polluting the canal water and damaging the fertile soil of our city,” he said. 

Activists like Khokhar have long been criticizing the coal power project in Sahiwal city of Punjab province as part of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

“Black spots appear on wet clothes hanging outside. Farmer protests have become common. Only Chinese are employed for the highly paid jobs.” Khokhar, who leads the Active Youth group of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, told UCA News.

China is Pakistan’s largest investor and contractor of energy projects, most of which are coal-burning power plants. The year 2019-20 saw 19 percent of the power generation in the country coming from just four coal-fired CPEC plants.

Last week a petition was filed in Lahore High Court against the Punjab government's failure to take effective measures to curb smog. Lahore and Karachi were recently the third and fourth most polluted cities of the world as per the US air quality index.

Meanwhile, the life expectancy of average Pakistanis has been reduced by six years due to the emission of greenhouse gases

In 2017, a policy-making Climate Change Council was established. However, Rafay Alam, an environment lawyer, has been waiting for a council meeting for the past three years.

“The council was formed as a result of an act passed by the previous government. Sadly, it is being ignored amid the political rivalry. Meanwhile, the life expectancy of average Pakistanis has been reduced by six years due to the emission of greenhouse gases. Political slogans like Billion Tree Tsunami are mere tokenism,” he said.

Alam was among more than 700 participants of the climate justice march held in Lahore on Nov. 8. “Freedom to breathe” and “Long live environment revolution,” they chanted while carrying red flags and walking behind huge speakers on a pickup that blasted pro-environment slogans.

Wearing red T-shirts that read, “Climate revolution, stop pollution," they raised slogans against Ravi Riverfront City, a multi-trillion-rupee development project of the Punjab government. Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) describes it as the “world’s largest riverfront city” spread across 46 kilometers. 

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

It also promises to install six wastewater treatment plants in the first phase, revive the sewage-filled Ravi River and provide clean drinking water to half of Lahore’s 10 million people.

“Environmentally costly projects like RUDA must be stopped. The land mafia is cutting trees. Farmland spanning more than 100,000 acres is being grabbed in the name of development. Cities are not built to clean water. Thousands of farmers will be evicted,” said Farooq Tariq, general secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita (farmer communication) Committee. 

“Lahore was a city of gardens and canals. Instead of mill owners, brick kiln owners and peasants are being blamed for increasing pollution. COP26 has also failed miserably to implement the promises of the past. Prime Minister Imran Khan did not even attend the ongoing UN climate conference in Glasgow,” said Tariq, one of the organizers of the march.

In his message to world leaders in Scotland, Pope Francis stressed the need for education, a change in lifestyles and a model of development focused on fraternity between human beings and the natural environment to slow climate change.

The organizers also reminded Khan of his promised moratorium on coal announced at the Climate Ambition Summit last year.

“The prices of fossil and coal-based energy projects are increased at the demand of the IMF. Climate change cannot be addressed without the radical transformation of capitalist production. Sustainable energy methods must be adopted to become a country self-sufficient in energy,” they stated in a press release.

The project will impact the lives of the poor farmers and includes a climate change desk to advocate for clean air

Last week the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased the prices of electricity by 1.68 rupees per unit amid rising inflation. Pakistan currently gets 64 percent of its electricity from fossil fuels, with another 27 percent from hydropower, 5 percent from nuclear power and just 4 percent from solar and wind.

Pakistan has been ranked as a country with the fourth-highest inflation rate in the world, according to a weekly report published by The Economist. Electricity charges alone surged by 11.4 percent in September.

On Nov. 8, Caritas Pakistan organized the orientation of a Smallholder Adaptive Farming and Biodiversity Network Program aimed at helping 1,080 farmers in 24 villages to adapt to climate change and build their capacity. 

“The project will impact the lives of the poor farmers and includes a climate change desk to advocate for clean air. We have been experiencing winter smog for the past five years. Our ongoing One Million More Tree Plantation campaign will help in mitigating such effects and put Pope Francis’ Laudato Si' in action,” said Amjad Gulzar, executive director of Caritas Pakistan.  

Under its previous campaign, Caritas Pakistan diocesan units planted 1,062,277 trees in 36 districts from 2016 to 2019.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Sri Lankans take to streets to protect livelihoods
Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India
Hindu mobs storm Sunday prayer services in India
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
Indian journalists probed over tweets on anti-Muslim violence
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Climate struggle heats up in Pakistan
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-chief justice gets 11 years for corruption in Bangladesh
Nov 10, 2021
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Nov 10, 2021
US journalist charged by Myanmar with terrorism, sedition
Nov 10, 2021
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Nov 10, 2021
Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year
Nov 10, 2021
Philippine bishop warns against deceitful candidates
Nov 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021
India's Diwali as a tool of soft power in US
Nov 8, 2021
Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church
Nov 8, 2021

Features

Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
Thai police accused of regular use of torture
Nov 8, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Educators are intrinsic to Churchs mission in Costa Rica

Educators are intrinsic to Church’s mission in Costa Rica
Vaticans foreign minister goes to Moscow

Vatican’s ‘foreign minister’ goes to Moscow
The Church must be political but bipartisan

"The Church must be political... but bipartisan"
Getting the feel for what synodality means

Getting the feel for what synodality means
Nigerias first cardinal the son of a polygamist

Nigeria’s first cardinal: the son of a polygamist

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.