The bright side of global warming in Japan

It has presented an opportunity for innovation and clever adaptation to the new environment

Japanese people shop for food ahead of the New Year holiday in Tokyo on Dec. 29, 2022. The cultivation of seaweed (kaiso or nori), one of the major staples of the Japanese diet, through aquaculture has become a game-changer. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)

Global warming is a complex issue that defies a simplistic understanding. It has far-reaching environmental and social implications but typically has been associated only with negative consequences such as rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and ecosystem disruptions.

However, if we shift our focus and look closer amidst these challenges, there lies a very different picture.

The incentives it provides for businesses, both small and large, to enhance technology and seek innovative solutions for a sustainable future are immense.

More universal than Catholicism?

Mary among Asian religions

As a matter of fact, the over-alarmist public policies surrounding "global warming" have acted as a catalyst for technological advancements that we rarely hear about. Businesses have seized the opportunity to drive positive change while the mainstream media remains too concerned about presenting the negative facets of a heated environment.

Let’s take what is happening in Japan for example and concentrate on one of the major staples of the Japanese diet: seaweed (kaiso or nori).

Seaweed is often used in Japanese cuisine to add a unique flavor and texture to various dishes. Traditionally, seaweed was harvested from the ocean, but as the oceans got warmer the production became less and less profitable.

In 30 years, production has been reduced by almost 60 percent. There was a dire need for a new solution.

Researchers at Kochi University have been studying the possibility of raising seaweed artificially and after years they were able to patent a new way to cultivate this algae. The problem with seaweed is that it needs a place to set its roots, and in sea production, it can be easily done by placing a series of nets.

But the researchers found a way to grow the seaweed without the need for a net, in a way that it is able to thrive inside a man-made water tank. Here the seeds don’t need to root anywhere but can "connect" with each other and grow at even higher speed – as much as five times – the traditional cultivation.

Now, maintaining the right temperature is crucial for successful seaweed cultivation. The ideal temperature for seaweed growth is around 22 degrees Celsius, as seaweed does not grow well beyond 25 degrees Celsius. And in the last few years, the rise in ocean temperature was drastic, causing a reduction in the amount that could be produced, therefore a steep rise in price. However, by using this special technique specifically adapted to warm water, producers can extend the cultivation season beyond the limitations imposed by nature.

The cultivation of seaweed through aquaculture has become a game-changer.

In fact, it enables producers to have greater control over the aroma and quality of the seaweed. By utilizing underground seawater from wells that are approximately six meters deep, the water is already naturally filtered, eliminating the need for additional filtration that would be required with direct ocean water.

"In fact, now the value is even bigger than the normal seaweed," says Masahiro Tanaka who is the representative director of the Minamiise Marine Bio Co., in Mie Prefecture, which has been growing seaweed in tanks for a few years now.

"This technology will be eventually adopted by everyone in the business as it is much more reliable," he told me.

Think about it. Artificial seaweed cultivation allows for year-round production, unlike the limited four-month period in winter time which is the bottom-line constraint for the naturally raised seaweed. Furthermore by introducing artificial nitrogen, the seaweed color can be adjusted to use, with a greener plant translating into a more valuable, and more visually appealing one.

This method has now become so extremely attractive that Japanese producers who previously relied on natural cultivation methods have switched to the artificial process. Also, the cooperation between producers and research institutions, such as Kochi University, has facilitated knowledge sharing and advancements in artificial seaweed cultivation techniques so much so that now the two entities are collaborating for further research.

It all started with the urgency of addressing global warming and this has propelled businesses to reassess their operations and develop strategies that prioritize sustainability and quality. The changing climate has forced entrepreneurs to recognize the need for innovative approaches and adapt to the evolving demands of a warmer sea.

This shift in mindset has ignited a wave of technological innovation and creative problem-solving as businesses seek to navigate the challenges and capitalize on the opportunities presented by global warming.

As I approached Tanaka to inquire about his concerns regarding the further warming of ocean waters, he confidently said that, thus far, there are no concerns. On the contrary, global warming has presented an opportunity for innovation and clever adaptation to the new environment.

*The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official editorial position of UCA News.

Lend your helping hand! Christ calls, Asians respond is a new series of features that explore the life of individuals who discovered Christ in the face of misunderstandings and even opposition from those around them. Responding to Christ’s call these men and women have become beacons of inspiration for those around them. Read more about them here. Such features come to you for FREE, but it cost us to produce them. Help UCA News publish such great stories. Donate Now

Latest News