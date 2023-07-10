The Book of Job as a Path of Transformation

Job goes through a personal journey that leads him to the point of transforming the trusting relationship with God that he had lost
'Job’s Despair' line engraving on paper by William Blake published in 1825. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)
Five steps to transform the path to God
Job is in the midst of an inner battle, overwhelmed by suffering and discouragement. He wonders whether there is any point in continuing to live in such a condition as the one in which he finds himself.
He is going through personal disintegration, to the point that a primal tear grows stronger and stronger within him: “Let the day perish in which I was born” (Job 3:3), he mournfully wishes. He asks with evident bitterness, “Why did I not die at birth, come forth from the womb and expire?” (3:11).
Get the latest from UCA News. Sign-up to receive our daily newsletter
Job questions the very fact of his existence, screaming at God a question that is ultimately rhetorical, one that often recurs in those who suffer.
In addition, over the course of the book’s 42 chapters, he becomes angry with God, disputes with God, attacks God. But at other times he keeps silent, listens, allows himself to be touched by God’s word, allows the Lord to correct him. In short, he goes through a personal journey that leads him to the point of transforming the trusting relationship with God that he had lost. In that journey he does not try to avoid the difficulties that come when shrouded in the fog of sorrow.
In the Book of Job we find one man’s experience attesting to how suffering is not inevitably doomed to turn into a pathway that, as it collapses, makes the journey to God impossible.
Read the complete article here.
This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica."
Help us keep UCA News independent
The Church in Asia needs objective and independent journalism to speak the truth about the Church and the state.
With a network of professionally qualified journalists and editors across Asia, UCA News is just about meeting that need. But professionalism does not come cheap. We depend on you, our readers, to help maintain our independence and seek that truth.
A small donation of US$2 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goal.
Share your comments
Diocese of Purnea covers a land area of 15,733.4 square kilometers. The diocesan territory consists of the flat
The Apostolic Vicariate of Brunei Darussalam caters to a small nation on the northern coast of Borneo. The vicariate
The diocese of Irinjalakuda was established on June 22, 1978, bifurcating the diocese of Trichur and Monsignor James
St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...
St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...
Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...