The Astalli Center 2023 Annual Report

Activities and Services of the Jesuit Refugee Service in Italy
The year 2022 saw the crossing of an important threshold: 100 million people forced to leave their homes. (Photo: La Civiltà Cattolica)
The Centro Astalli, which is operated by the Jesuit Refugee Service, has just released its 22nd Annual Report. The report uses both data and personal observation to illustrate a stretch of the road taken in 2022 with asylum seekers and refugees in Italy: about 10,000 people were assisted in Rome alone; 18,000 across Italy, at locations in Palermo, Catania, Grumo Nevano, Bologna, Vicenza, Padua and Trento.
Thousands of faces – people and their stories – become written word for the report, which is arranged in three sections (plus a fourth dedicated to the regional offices of the Centro Astalli Network), headed by the three words that represent the mission of the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), proposed by Fr. Pedro Arrupe, its founder: accompany, serve and defend.
The Accompany section presents first reception services. Here are some numbers: more than 46,000 meals distributed in Rome; more than 9,000 breakfasts in Palermo; more than 1,300 people accommodated in Centers and Hospitality Facilities; nearly 1,000 students received Italian schooling; about 10,000 outpatient visits, of which there were more than 8,000 in Rome, at Sa.Mi.Fo., and the remainder in outpatient clinics in Palermo and Catania.
