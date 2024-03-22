News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

The Art of Maria Callas

Unveiling the legend of Maria Callas, the voice that redefined Italian Opera. Explore her rise to fame, vast repertoire, and enduring impact
The Art of Maria Callas

Photo of Maria Callas from the television talk show Small World aired in 1958 and hosted by Edward R. Murrow. (Photo: CBS Television / Wikipedia)

Giovanni Arledler SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica
Published: March 22, 2024 11:14 AM GMT
Updated: March 22, 2024 11:26 AM GMT

To speak of Maria Callas is to recall one of the most important periods in the history of Italian Opera, from the end of World War II to the early 1960s, when generations of performers such as Tebaldi, Simionato, Barbieri, Del Monaco, Di Stefano, Bastianini, Gobbi, and Rossi-Lemeni handed over the baton to Freni, Caballé, Valentini Terrani, Pavarotti, Domingo, Nucci, Bruson and Raimondi, to name but a few.

Maria Callas (b. New York, 1923 – d. Paris, 1977) was born Kalogeropoulos, which reveals her Greek origin. When she was born in New York, her parents had recently moved from Greece, and in the U.S. Maria stayed with her mother and older sister until 1937, when she returned to Greece.

In Athens she attended the Conservatory and graduated in singing, piano and languages. Even from the beginning, her repertoire was broad in scope. In fact, her debut came with a full performance of Cavalleria Rusticana, on April 2, 1939, when she was only 15 years old. By 1945 Maria had performed seven principal roles and in no less than 57 live concerts.

From 1945 to 1947 she returned to the United States, although she had been advised to go straight to Italy. The early period of the artist’s training is not much studied, despite her making very considerable progress.

Callas subsequently became the famous artist judged by many to be of unsurpassable ability after coming to Italy in 1947, where she strung together a series of exceptional interpretations in operas that cannot usually be approached by a single voice type.

These included Cherubini’s Medea, Verdi’s Macbeth and La Traviata, Bellini’s Norma and La Sonnambula, and Donizetti’s Anna Bolena and Lucia di Lammermoor. 

Callas’ voice

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

We assumed that everyone knows that Callas had a soprano voice. But it should be acknowledged that hers was a voice of higher than normal range, from the low F-sharp, below the stave, to the high E, according to some to the high F, three octaves above.

Then, in the various registers of her voice one could find distinctive traits, sometimes harsh, that helped her from time to time in dramatic, lyrical and bel canto passages, performances of unmatched virtuosity, which had not been heard since the first half of the nineteenth century from singers such as Maria Malibran and Giuditta Pasta.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Shyamal Bose of Baruipur , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jesse Eugenio Mercado of Parañaque, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop José Colin Mendoza Bagaforo of Kidapawan, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Jose Alan Verdejo Dialogo of Sorsogon, Philippines
Read More...
Latest News
Indian bishop calls out fake news about ‘reconversions’
Indian bishop calls out fake news about ‘reconversions’
Murder-accused Filipino politician nabbed in Timor-Leste
Murder-accused Filipino politician nabbed in Timor-Leste
Activists blame Pakistan officialdom for minority panel failings
Activists blame Pakistan officialdom for minority panel failings
The Art of Maria Callas
The Art of Maria Callas
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.