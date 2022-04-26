News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Thailand

Thais slam light sentence for speeding cop who killed woman

Locals say the case is yet another example of official impunity in a country notorious for reckless driving

Thais slam light sentence for speeding cop who killed woman

Police officer Narawit Buadok has his head shaved after temporarily becoming a Buddhist monk to atone for his crime. (Photo: Twitter)

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: April 26, 2022 04:58 AM GMT

Updated: April 26, 2022 05:16 AM GMT

The light sentence a Thai policeman has received for killing a woman in a much-publicized road accident in Bangkok has angered locals who say the case is yet another example of official impunity.

The police officer, Narawit Buadok, who remains out on bail, has been sentenced to one year and 15 days in prison for ramming his speeding Ducati motorcycle into ophthalmologist Waraluck Supwatjariyakul at a pedestrian crossing in central Bangkok, killing the woman instantly.

The accident in January gathered national coverage in Thailand after it transpired that Narawit, who had ridden without a license plate and had no rear mirror on his motorbike, had committed several traffic violations despite being a policeman.

Forensic evidence showed that he had driven at a speed between 108kph and 128kph on a busy road in the heart of Bangkok where he ignored a pedestrian crossing, barreling through it.

Following the sentencing of the officer, numerous Thais have taken issue with what they see is an example of judicial lenience.

“A policeman kills someone on the road [by speeding and ignoring a pedestrian crossing] and he’ll get a year in prison, but if you post something critical of the regime online you can get sentenced to many years,” a pro-democracy activist told UCA News on condition of anonymity as criticizing the judgment of a court in Thailand is a criminal offense.

“Police are supposed to be law enforcers, but time and again some of them — too many of them actually — end up not just not respecting laws but abusing [them]”

“So killing someone counts for much less in the eyes of the law than voicing a criticism of the people in charge of the country,” the activist added.

Others have expressed similar sentiments in comments on social media, with one commenter calling the sentence “disgustingly lenient.”

“One year in prison? What a disgrace! She lost her life and he’s only gonna lose one year out of his life,” another commenter said.

“This sentence is an insult to the family [of the victim],” stressed a third.

Adding insult to injury in the eyes of many Thais is that such lenient sentences for people who cause the deaths of others in traffic accidents help perpetuate reckless behavior on Thailand’s roads where anywhere between 20,000 and 22,000 people die each year in one of the world’s worst rates of traffic-related mortality.

The carnage on Thai roads is the country’s “biggest health crisis,” according to Jitlaykha Sukruaym, a researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute.

Experts have said that speeding and the lax enforcement of traffic laws are among the main contributing factors.

Police, critics say, often turn a blind eye to traffic violations or else let violators off the hook in return for small payments. In addition, police officers, too, break traffic laws in full view of people.

“Police are supposed to be law enforcers, but time and again some of them — too many of them actually — end up not just not respecting laws but abusing [them],” Pravit Rojanaphruk, a journalist and prominent social commentator, noted recently. “It is a variation on the same theme over and over again and people are sickened to death by it.” 

