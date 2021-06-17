X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Thailand

Thais skeptical as PM pledges to reopen country in 120 days

Reopening the tourism-dependent country could pose dangers for the poor if they are left unvaccinated

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: June 17, 2021 05:15 AM GMT

Updated: June 17, 2021 05:22 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
2

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers

Jun 15, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Bishop dies of Covid-19 as India's clerical death toll mounts

Jun 15, 2021
5

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
6

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
7

Myanmar security forces release six priests

Jun 15, 2021
8

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
9

Bangladeshi river sees dramatic rise in salinity

Jun 14, 2021
10

Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Thais skeptical as PM pledges to reopen country in 120 days

Medical personnel prepare to vaccinate members of the Klong Toey community, one of the areas with the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the capital, at a school in Bangkok on May 4. (Photo: AFP)

Thailand’s prime minister has pledged to fully reopen his Covid-19-stricken country within 120 days, but many locals remain skeptical of the promised timeline.

In a televised address delivered on June 16, Prayut Chan-o-cha said all businesses would be allowed to reopen within four months and international travel could also resume in a country heavily dependent on tourist dollars for its currently moribund economy.

“I am setting a goal for us to be able to declare Thailand fully open within 120 days from today, and for tourism centers that are ready to do so even faster,” Prayut said before adding that he recognized that reopening the country could carry certain risks.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“When we take into consideration the economic needs of people, the time has now come for us to take that calculated risk [of reopening],” he stressed.

His announcement came just as his government’s rollout of mass vaccination hit an embarrassing hurdle after only a week when it transpired that Thailand’s stockpile of doses has already run out.

The government is now scrambling to procure more doses in bulk as millions of Thais already registered for jabs are being kept waiting after repeated delays.

Prayut and his people have all been vaccinated already, so this [scheme] will have no personal risks for them

To date, fewer than 2 million people in a country of 69 million have been fully inoculated, while another 3 million have received a single shot rather than the two shots deemed necessary for full protection against the potentially deadly coronavirus.

At least 50 million people will need to be fully vaccinated in Thailand so that herd immunity can be achieved and the virus can be held at bay, according to experts.

That would mean inoculating well over 10 million people a month in the coming four months, yet Prayut has played down that necessity.

“We cannot wait for a time when everyone is fully vaccinated with two shots, or for when the world is free of the virus, to reopen the country,” Prayut said.

Related News

However, his insistence has not gone down well with many locals who suspect a cynical ploy behind the plan.

“Prayut and his people have all been vaccinated already, so this [scheme] will have no personal risks for them,” a Bangkok-based chemist told UCA News on condition of anonymity.

“Rich people will also have the chance to inoculate themselves [in coming months], so it will only be the poor who will suffer if they fail to receive vaccines and there is a major outbreak after the country has been reopened,” she added.

Covid-19 continues to spread seemingly unchecked around Thailand, which has recorded nearly 200,000 cases and some 1,500 deaths, most of them in the past few months.

Prior to the pandemic, Thailand received some 40 million visitors a year, but experts say a return to anything near those numbers will likely take years

Overcrowded places such as inner-city slums, prisons and factories have been particularly subject to uncontrolled outbreaks.  

At the same time, the economy has been struggling, with low-income earners especially badly affected without foreign tourists and many businesses shuttered as a result of prolonged lockdowns.

Although reopening the country could potentially revive Thailand’s ailing economy, a lot would depend on how many tourists would visit the country.

Prior to the pandemic, Thailand received some 40 million visitors a year, but experts say a return to anything near those numbers will likely take years.

Some commentators have also warned that Prayut, a mercurial former army chief who has been notorious for walking back statements and changing his mind, could well flip-flop again before his promised 120 days are up.

Also Read

Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Rohingya children denied basic rights across Asia
Rohingya children denied basic rights across Asia
Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe
Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe
Myanmar rebel group to investigate alleged massacre of civilians
Myanmar rebel group to investigate alleged massacre of civilians
New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service
New test aims to end extremism in Indonesian civil service
Malaysian court overturns ruling over French-Irish teen's death
Malaysian court overturns ruling over French-Irish teen's death

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive
Jun 17, 2021
Rohingya children denied basic rights across Asia
Jun 17, 2021
Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe
Jun 17, 2021
Sri Lankan cardinal calls for govt relief as fuel prices surge
Jun 17, 2021
Myanmar rebel group to investigate alleged massacre of civilians
Jun 17, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021
Don't forget the loveless transgender people of India
Jun 15, 2021
Forgotten resource: the immense capacities of the elderly
Jun 15, 2021

Features

Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
US bishops vote to limit debate on controversial Communion document

US bishops vote to limit debate on controversial Communion document
Women invited to Austrian bishops conference plenary

Women invited to Austrian bishops’ conference plenary

Working to give women a greater role in the Catholic Church

Working to give women a greater role in the Catholic Church
Vatican decree on lay groups wont affect most communities in Africa

Vatican decree on lay groups won’t affect most communities in Africa
Our dinner tables the Christian new normal

Our dinner tables: the Christian new normal
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 17 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 17 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Friday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, fill us with Your light to guide us

Lord, fill us with Your light to guide us
Help us Jesus to store up treasures of neighbourly love

Help us Jesus to store up treasures of neighbourly love
Saints Marcus and Marcellianus | Saint of the Day

Saints Marcus and Marcellianus | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.