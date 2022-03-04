X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thais ready to join Ukraine's International Legion

Former soldiers answer call to help defend Eastern European country as it weathers Russian assault

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: March 04, 2022 04:33 AM GMT

Updated: March 04, 2022 04:45 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong

Mar 2, 2022
3

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
4

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery

Mar 2, 2022
5

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
6

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Mar 2, 2022
7

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
8

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Mar 2, 2022
9

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
10

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Thais ready to join Ukraine's International Legion

Inna Perez stands with others to show support for Ukraine during its war against Russia in a demonstration in Hallandale, Florida, US, on March 3. (Photo: AFP) 

Thai men are seeking to sign up for Ukraine’s International Legion to help defend the beleaguered European country from Russian invaders.

In an emotional plea last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged “all citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine, peace and democracy, anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world” to “come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against the Russian war criminals.”

Since Zelensky’s call, Thai men have reportedly expressed interest in joining Ukraine’s newly established International Legion, an armed outfit of foreign volunteers, by applying at the Eastern European country’s embassy in Bangkok.

The applicants need to have proof of former military training and a clean criminal record before they are considered by Ukrainian authorities.

On March 3 alone, several men went to the Ukrainian embassy with pictures of themselves in military uniforms to show that they once served in the Royal Thai Army.

Earlier in the week, a 27-year-old Thai man, who once served as a conscript in the Royal Thai Air Force, told a local newspaper that he was hoping to join the International Legion because he had been moved by media reports of the toll the Russian invasion was taking on people in Ukraine.

Children are dying and they [the Ukrainian people] are asking for help from anyone who can help them, and I want to help

“I can see that Ukrainians are fighting to protect their land and their civilians,” the man, identified only as Chanapong, said after he submitted his application at the embassy on March 1. 

“Children are dying and they [the Ukrainian people] are asking for help from anyone who can help them, and I want to help,” he added.

The man said he had strong pro-democratic leanings and had participated in youth-led pro-democracy rallies in Thailand last year when thousands of participants were calling for the military-allied government to resign after nearly eight years in power following a coup in May 2014.

However, he urged other Thais seeking to join the fight in Ukraine to think it through before applying as they may not make it back to Thailand alive.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“[The Ukrainian government] only consider people with military experience, so people who might be considering applying should think very carefully about this,” he said.

Developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have been dominating foreign news in Thailand, where many have been expressing shock at the Russian military offensive and sympathy for its victims.

Thailand’s government has sought to maintain a neutral stance for fear of alienating the Russian government, with which the Southeast Asian nation has close relations.

Thailand has been a popular travel destination for Russian and Ukrainian tourists for years.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province
Rebels kill eight civilians in Indonesia's Papua province
Cardinal Bo warns of 'global nuclear holocaust'
Cardinal Bo warns of 'global nuclear holocaust'
Philippine candidate backers see red at priests in pink
Philippine candidate backers see red at priests in pink
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Philippines wants to revive nuclear ambitions
Philippines wants to revive nuclear ambitions
Support Us

Latest News

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine
Mar 4, 2022
At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
Mar 4, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Mar 4, 2022
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Mar 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Mar 3, 2022
Better to take refuge in the Lord than trust princes
Mar 3, 2022
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022

Features

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Being ruthlessly honest Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God

Being ruthlessly honest: Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God?
Vatican takes weapons of the spirit to the front lines

Vatican takes “weapons of the spirit” to the front lines
Pope Francis to visit DR Congo South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong
Kyivs coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat

Kyiv’s coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.