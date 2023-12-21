Thais escape from Cambodian ‘slave compound’

Reports say another 200 Thais detained under threat at border casino, are being forced to work a call center scam operation

The family of a victim of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino fire in Poipet, Cambodia, pray with a Buddhist monk on the Thai side of the border in Aranyaprathet on Dec. 30, 2022. Following a daring escape by nine Thais on Dec. 18, Thai immigration police said at least another 200 people are still being held at a border casino. (Photo: AFP)

Nine Thais are recovering from their injuries after an escape from a scam centre, run out of a Cambodian casino in the border town of Poipet, where at least another 200 people are still being held. The eight men and one woman fled after setting fire to their bedroom at the PuLi casino.

Following the daring escape, early on Dec. 18, Thai immigration police said they were promised high-paid jobs as stock traders and had snuck over the border into Cambodia where they realized they would be forced to work a call centre operation.

“The gang threatened to beat or kill those who refused to make scam calls to deceive fellow Thais in Thailand,” the government-friendly Khmer Times reported. “They also claimed to have witnessed Thai victims being shot dead by the gang members.”

Major Assawin Saothong, commander of a ranger company in charge of the area, said the nine had suffered severe cuts to their hands, legs and bodies while some also had bruises. They were taken to a hospital in Aranyaprathet for treatment.

The Bangkok Post said the victims were aged between 23 and 47 years and were rescued by Immigration Bureau police and Ranger Forces Company 1201 officers at the border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district after receiving messages through a Facebook group.

It said their phones were seized and they were not allowed to leave the compound and one of the victims, Phoompat Chairat, said they were physically abused by employers if they did not work to expectations. Some female victims were pressured to work as prostitutes.

“Perpetrators and their networks are using modern technology for their crimes"

Phoompat said they began plotting their escape — by setting fire to their bedroom — after learning they were to be sold to a Chinese gang in Beijing. Another two people involved in the escape were caught by security guards.

“Slave compounds” and human trafficking have emerged as a major issue confronting the Cambodian government, which announced fresh measures to deal with the scourge.

Interior Minister Sar Sokha said his country was determined to further prevent and would crack down on human trafficking while presiding over the official inauguration of the Transit and Rehabilitation Centre, also in Poipet, while the escape was underway.

“The government will increase its cooperation with Thailand and other countries to fight against human trafficking and other crimes in the region and beyond,” he said in a statement released by the official Agence Kampuchea Presse on Wednesday.

“Perpetrators and their networks are using modern technology for their crimes, which will affect not only Cambodians but also foreigners in Cambodia,” he added.

He said human trafficking operations were complex and government priorities included the strengthening of the criminal justice system and better protection for the victims, especially women and children.

