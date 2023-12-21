News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thais escape from Cambodian ‘slave compound’

Reports say another 200 Thais detained under threat at border casino, are being forced to work a call center scam operation

The family of a victim of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino fire in Poipet, Cambodia, pray with a Buddhist monk on the Thai side of the border in Aranyaprathet on Dec. 30, 2022. Following a daring escape by nine Thais on Dec. 18, Thai immigration police said at least another 200 people are still being held at a border casino.

The family of a victim of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino fire in Poipet, Cambodia, pray with a Buddhist monk on the Thai side of the border in Aranyaprathet on Dec. 30, 2022. Following a daring escape by nine Thais on Dec. 18, Thai immigration police said at least another 200 people are still being held at a border casino. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 21, 2023 04:00 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2023 04:21 AM GMT

Nine Thais are recovering from their injuries after an escape from a scam centre, run out of a Cambodian casino in the border town of Poipet, where at least another 200 people are still being held. The eight men and one woman fled after setting fire to their bedroom at the PuLi casino.

Following the daring escape, early on Dec. 18, Thai immigration police said they were promised high-paid jobs as stock traders and had snuck over the border into Cambodia where they realized they would be forced to work a call centre operation.

“The gang threatened to beat or kill those who refused to make scam calls to deceive fellow Thais in Thailand,” the government-friendly Khmer Times reported. “They also claimed to have witnessed Thai victims being shot dead by the gang members.”

Major Assawin Saothong, commander of a ranger company in charge of the area, said the nine had suffered severe cuts to their hands, legs and bodies while some also had bruises. They were taken to a hospital in Aranyaprathet for treatment.

The Bangkok Post said the victims were aged between 23 and 47 years and were rescued by Immigration Bureau police and Ranger Forces Company 1201 officers at the border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district after receiving messages through a Facebook group.

It said their phones were seized and they were not allowed to leave the compound and one of the victims, Phoompat Chairat, said they were physically abused by employers if they did not work to expectations. Some female victims were pressured to work as prostitutes.

“Perpetrators and their networks are using modern technology for their crimes"

Phoompat said they began plotting their escape — by setting fire to their bedroom — after learning they were to be sold to a Chinese gang in Beijing. Another two people involved in the escape were caught by security guards.

“Slave compounds” and human trafficking have emerged as a major issue confronting the Cambodian government, which announced fresh measures to deal with the scourge.

Interior Minister Sar Sokha said his country was determined to further prevent and would crack down on human trafficking while presiding over the official inauguration of the Transit and Rehabilitation Centre, also in Poipet, while the escape was underway.

“The government will increase its cooperation with Thailand and other countries to fight against human trafficking and other crimes in the region and beyond,” he said in a statement released by the official Agence Kampuchea Presse on Wednesday.

“Perpetrators and their networks are using modern technology for their crimes, which will affect not only Cambodians but also foreigners in Cambodia,” he added.

He said human trafficking operations were complex and government priorities included the strengthening of the criminal justice system and better protection for the victims, especially women and children.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail Indian priest, 3 others get bail after 3 months in jail
Vatican endogamy probe sought against Indian archbishops Vatican endogamy probe sought against Indian archbishops
Filipino LGBT Catholics welcome Vatican's same-sex blessing Filipino LGBT Catholics welcome Vatican's same-sex blessing
Same-sex blessings draw mixed reactions from global bishops Same-sex blessings draw mixed reactions from global bishops
Increased migration in 2023 pressures church's ministry Increased migration in 2023 pressures church's ministry
Japan needs innovative ways to boost its fertility rate Japan needs innovative ways to boost its fertility rate
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Varanasi

Diocese of Varanasi

The diocese of Varanasi was formerly the prefecture of Banaras-Gorakhpur. It was separated from the diocese of

Read more
Diocese of Chifeng

Diocese of Chifeng

The diocese itself covers an area of 90,275 square kilometers, covering Chifeng city and its three districts, seven

Read more
Diocese of Chengde

Diocese of Chengde

The diocese of Chengde was formed, conjoining parts of the diocesan territories of Jehol (Jinzhou) and Chifeng. It was

Read more
Diocese of Talibon

Diocese of Talibon

In a land area of 2,243 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers half of the civil province of Bohol, a small

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolutiona

Pakistan’s Sacred Heart Church is a witness of the historic evolution

Sacred Heart Church in Keamari is a British colonial-era Catholic Church in Pakistan’s Karachi...

Read more
Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of timea

Japan’s oldest Catholic Church stands tests of time

The Sacred Heart Cathedral in Yamate of Yokohama is the oldest Catholic Church built in 1862 by...

Read more
India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritagea

India’s Santa Cruz Cathedral, a repository of Portuguese heritage

Santa Cruz Cathedral Basilica at Fort Kochi is one of the finest churches and a historic but also a...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.