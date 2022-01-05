Thailand's Muslim insurgents mark new year with attacks

Motorists stop at a checkpoint manned by a Thai ranger along a road in a village where one ranger was killed and two others injured in an attack by suspected separatists in Ra-ngea district in southern Thailand's province of Narathiwat on Jan. 3. (Photo: AFP)

The New Year has brought no let-up in terrorism in Thailand’s restive Muslim-majority southernmost region with a series of bomb and gun attacks targeted at security forces.

Suspected Islamist insurgents attacked a military checkpoint in the province of Narathiwat on Jan. 3, killing a ranger and wounding two others, according to official sources.

During a shootout that lasted around half an hour, armed men exchanged fire with rangers at the checkpoint before retreating, officials said.

On New Year’s Eve, meanwhile, six bombs set by suspected insurgents exploded in the province of Yala, another of three violence-ridden provinces bordering Malaysia.

The bombs damaged power posts and a mobile phone signal tower, among other targets, leading to a blackout in the area, but there were no reported injuries.

The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), a shadow separatist group whose name translates as National Revolutionary Front, claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The insurgent movement is distinguished by its secrecy and reluctance to assert an organizational identity

The group said on its website that its “warriors of a new generation” were making their mark against the Thai state, whose rule over the predominantly Malay provinces the insurgents have sought to end.

Despite various peace-building initiatives aimed at local Muslims and heavy-handed crackdowns on suspected militants, Thai security forces have been unable to suppress militant cells that appear to operate with impunity at times since hostilities erupted in 2004.

Representatives of insurgent groups and Thai officials are scheduled to meet in Kuala Lumpur this month for a new round of peace talks.

Whether these talks will bear fruit remains in doubt as insurgent groups have so far rebuffed offers of increased autonomy from Thai officials while insisting on full independence for four Muslim-majority provinces in Thailand’s southernmost region.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In all, well over 7,000 people have died in hostilities since 2004 and tens of thousands of people have been injured.

Complicating matters for Thai security forces is that insurgent groups appear to operate independently from one another with no clear organizational structure and are manned by disgruntled local Muslim youths.

“The insurgent movement is distinguished by its secrecy and reluctance to assert an organizational identity. Insurgents tend to identify simply as juwae (fighters) rather than as members of a particular militant group,” said Matthew Wheeler, a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group, an organization that seeks to prevent wars worldwide.

“It remains a parochial nationalist insurgency — distinct from transnational jihadist movements — in which Islam is foremost a marker of Malay cultural identity.”

Thailand’s three southernmost provinces, because of their strategic location, have also served as conduits for traffickers of narcotics and other illicit goods from Malaysia to Thailand and vice versa.

In addition to international criminal networks, rogue Thai officials are alleged to have been involved in smuggling operations.

Often there are no clear distinctions between violence perpetrated in the cause of the insurgency and violence triggered by disputes over smuggling disputes among criminal groups, analysts say.