X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

The vast majority of migrant workers from neighboring countries have yet to receive any inoculation against the virus

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: October 11, 2021 05:41 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2021 05:47 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
4

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

Oct 8, 2021
5

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Oct 8, 2021
6

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Oct 8, 2021
7

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern

Oct 8, 2021
8

Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers

Oct 8, 2021
9

Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops

Oct 8, 2021
10

Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Oct 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers

Students wait to be given the Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19 in Bangkok on Oct. 8. (Photo: AFP)

Observers and rights advocates have called on Thailand’s government to start vaccinating disadvantaged migrant workers en masse in the face of an ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Although Thai authorities have administered nearly 60 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines in a country of some 70 million citizens since the launch of a rollout in early June, the vast majority of migrant workers from neighboring countries, especially those working illegally in Thailand, have yet to receive any inoculation against the potentially deadly disease.

“Some foreigners do not hold legal documents but they have lived in Thailand for years. Though some call Thailand home, without legal status they are afraid to ask for help or fight for their right to receive Covid-19 vaccines and treatments,” the Bangkok Post noted in an editorial on Oct. 9.

“[The government’s] vaccination plan ignored this particular group simply because of their problematic legal status — most undocumented migrant workers were smuggled into the country. Yet the Covid-19 pandemic is an exceptional case that requires legal flexibility.” 

The newspaper’s call for undocumented migrants to be vaccinated is the latest in a series of such calls by organizations including prominent rights groups.

Back in July, during the height of the current third wave of Covid-19 in Thailand, Amnesty International urged Thailand’s government to make sure that migrant workers would also have easy access to inoculation regardless of their legal status.

“Thai authorities must urgently revise its national plan to ensure a vaccination process that is non-discriminatory, fair and accessible to all

“The current distribution plan reveals systemic discrimination towards marginalized groups such as prisoners, undocumented migrant workers, refugees, those living in poverty and homeless people. These groups struggle to access healthcare services, are disproportionately affected by Covid-19 and are also at a greater risk of dying from the disease,” the rights group said.

“Thai authorities must urgently revise its national plan to ensure a vaccination process that is non-discriminatory, fair and accessible to all.” 

Migrants from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos make up the bulk of workers in labor-intensive industries in Thailand such as fishing, food processing and construction.

Because many are undocumented, they often avoid seeking any help from officials for fear of being detained and deported.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

However, even migrants staying legally in Thailand often have a hard time gaining access to medical care and other government services, experts say.

Officially around 2.35 million migrants have work permits for employment, but the actual number could be double that figure, according to the International Organization for Migration, a United Nations-affiliated organization.

Regardless of their legal status, most migrant workers have yet to receive even their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

As a result, the Thai Red Cross Society launched a vaccination campaign last week for migrant workers, both documented and undocumented, and the charity seeks to inoculate 5,000 underprivileged migrants by the end of this month.

The more migrant workers we are able to vaccinate, the better for the Thai people too

Experts say the mass vaccination of migrants is a must not only for humanitarian but also for health reasons because most migrants live in overcrowded camps or dormitories with poor hygiene where Covid-19 can spread fast.

“The more migrant workers we are able to vaccinate, the better for the Thai people too,” stressed Tej Bunnag, secretary-general of the Thai Red Cross Society.

Many migrants in Thailand are desperate to get access to vaccination.

“We are so happy that we will be safe now. We all came in a big group because we are afraid to die,” a 35-year-old migrant was quoted as saying after receiving his first dose last week from the Thai Red Cross Society, along with some 300 others who were vaccinated the same day. 

“Finally, there’s someone who’s lending us help,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Philippine prelates begin preparations for Synod of Bishops
Philippine prelates begin preparations for Synod of Bishops
Indonesia reports steep rise in mental health cases
Indonesia reports steep rise in mental health cases
Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric
Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric
Myanmar mother pines for her husband
Myanmar mother pines for her husband
Support Us

Latest News

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Oct 11, 2021
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Oct 11, 2021
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
Oct 11, 2021
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Oct 11, 2021
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Oct 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Oct 11, 2021
What will life be like after the lockdown?
Oct 10, 2021

Features

Korean Catholics produce rosaries to support missionaries
Oct 11, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
Behind the scenes of the Synod listening to all Catholics

Behind the scenes of the Synod, listening to "all Catholics"
A shocked pope and the Churchs latest sex abuse report

A shocked pope and the Church’s latest sex abuse report
Relevance deprivation and the Cross

Relevance deprivation and the Cross
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.