Thailand urged not to deport Montagnard activist to Vietnam

Y Quynh Bdap has lived in Thailand since 2018 and is currently detained at Bangkok Remand Prison pending an extradition trial
Y Quynh Bdap

Y Quynh Bdap (Photo: Private via Human Rights Watch)

UCA News reporter
Published: June 14, 2024 10:26 AM GMT
Updated: June 14, 2024 11:02 AM GMT

Rights groups have urged the Thai government not to deport a Vietnamese Montagnard religious freedom activist but to immediately release him as he faces the risk of an unfair trial under the communist regime.

Thai authorities should honor their obligation to international human rights laws and ensure that Y Quynh Bdap is not sent back to Vietnam, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a statement on June 13.

Thai police arrested Bdap, 32, the co-founder of Montagnards Stand for Justice, in Bangkok on immigration charges on June 11.

His organization has been vocal about the rights to freedom of religion and other rights for ethnic minority Christians in Vietnam’s central highlands.

The communist regime has long been accused of discriminating against Christian Montagnard people, who belong to independent house churches and demand autonomy.

The group also backed people who objected to transferring land and forests traditionally used by highlanders to Vietnamese businesses and settlers.

Bdap has been living in Thailand since 2018 and had refugee status determined by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), HRW said.

He is currently detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison pending an extradition trial.

According to the Thailand-based Peace Rights Foundation, Bdap was picked up by police a day after he met with Canadian Embassy officials with a request for asylum there, the Associated Press reported.

Vietnamese authorities leveled terrorism charges against Bdap, linking him to deadly anti-government riots in Dak Lak province in the central highlands last June when he was in Thailand.

The riots at two government offices stemmed allegedly from the state repression of minority Montagnard, a collective term for largely Christian ethnic minority groups.

The violence killed nine people, including four police officers and two government officials.

In January, a court convicted Bdap in absentia and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

About 100 people faced trial for their alleged involvement in the riots. Fifty-three were convicted and sentenced to various terms, state-run Vietnam News reported.

During the Vietnam War, Montagnard people fought alongside the US and allied troops, drawing the ire of the Communist forces.

Many Montagnard people have frequently complained of the government’s repressive policies like religious persecution and expropriation of land by local officials over the years.

“Returning the Vietnamese activist Y Quynh Bdap to Vietnam would place him in grave danger,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at HRW.

“Thai authorities should recognize Y Quynh Bdap’s refugee status, release him, and ensure he’s not put in harm’s way.”

On June 12, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights defenders, Mary Lawlor, said extraditing Bdap would mean that Thailand was “not fit to be elected” to the UN Human Rights Council later this year.

HRW’s recent report, ‘We Thought We Were Safe’: Repression and Refoulement of Refugees in Thailand,’ documents a pattern of “transnational repression” in which Thai authorities helped neighboring governments take unlawful actions against dissidents seeking shelter in Thailand.

HRW said Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should end the abusive practices of previous governments and ensure that Bdap is not extradited in violation of international and Thai law.

Thailand has ratified the United Nations Convention against Torture, which prohibits countries from returning anyone to a place where they would face a risk of severe ill-treatment or a threat to life.

