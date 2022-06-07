News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand told to end Rohingya detentions, boat pushbacks

Recently rescued asylum seekers must be provided with humanitarian assistance and refugee status, says Human Rights Watch

Thai navy and park officials offer food to Rohingya found stranded on the Thai island of Koh Dong on June 4

Thai navy and park officials offer food to Rohingya found stranded on the Thai island of Koh Dong on June 4. (Photo: Royal Thai Navy/AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 07, 2022 06:01 AM GMT

Updated: June 07, 2022 07:22 AM GMT

An international rights body has called on Thailand to provide humanitarian assistance and asylum to fleeing Rohingya people from Myanmar’s religiously divided Rakhine state.

“The Thai government should end its policy of summarily locking up rescued Rohingya boat people and throwing away the key,” said Elaine Pearson, acting Asia director at Human Rights Watch, on June 7.

She further sought assurances that the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees be permitted to screen all Rohingya arriving in Thailand to identify and assist them in seeking refuge status.

The Thai navy found 59 Rohingya including five children stranded on an island in the south on June 4, said media reports while adding that they were abandoned by smugglers who charged them about 60,000 baht (US$1,750) per person for a journey to Malaysia.

The latest incident followed the capsize of a boat that sailed from Rakhine’s capital Sittwe for Malaysia two weeks ago. At least 17 Rohingya including children died and more than 50 are still missing.

The Thai navy maintains a policy of intercepting Rohingya boats that come too close to their coast and providing them with fuel, food, water and other supplies before pushing them toward Malaysia or Indonesia.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as interlopers from neighboring Bangladesh despite most of their ancestors having lived in the country for decades

Human Rights Watch said this deadly pushback policy had resulted in Rohingya boats going missing on the high seas and people dying.

Denied citizenship and freedom of movement in Myanmar, tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled Rakhine and boarded overcrowded and unsafe boats heading for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand after falling prey to human trafficking gangs.

Rights groups say the Myanmar military’s brutal crackdown has forced more than 740,000 to flee to Bangladesh while more than 600,000 remain in Rakhine.

Those who remain in Myanmar are trapped in appalling conditions inside temporary camps and villages without freedom of movement and cut off from access to adequate food, medical care, education and livelihoods.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as interlopers from neighboring Bangladesh despite most of their ancestors having lived in the country for decades.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

What if Pope Francis steps down? What if Pope Francis steps down?
Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law Timor-Leste president slams 'unconstitutional' law
Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire Christians join efforts to help victims of Bangladesh fire
Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center Philippines begins work on Asia's first exorcism center
Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination Nigeria's Archbishop Kaigama marks 41 years since priestly ordination
Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia Police arrest leaders of caliphate rally in Indonesia
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Not your ordinary Catholic bishop

Robert Barron, “Word on Fire”, and pastoral ministry in today’s Church

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.