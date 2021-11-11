X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand steps up crackdown on human traffickers

Authorities seek to arrest people smugglers and make it easier for migrant workers to enter the country

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 11, 2021 04:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 11, 2021 04:32 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Back to the future — governance in the Catholic Church

Nov 8, 2021
2

If it happens on your watch

Nov 8, 2021
3

Myanmar junta amends broadcasting law to curb media

Nov 8, 2021
4

People of integrity and virtue will save the planet

Nov 9, 2021
5

Cambodia takes cautious approach to Covid rebound

Nov 9, 2021
6

Indian martyr, six others to be canonized next year

Nov 10, 2021
7

Hun Sen warns he will crack down on protesters as ASEAN host

Nov 9, 2021
8

Polls show Marcos Jr. leading Philippine presidential race

Nov 9, 2021
9

China shuts down Christian school in Beijing

Nov 9, 2021
10

Climate of fear forces Indian Christians to document the faithful

Nov 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand steps up crackdown on human traffickers

Myanmar migrants are apprehended by Thai military personnel in Kanchanaburi province bordering Myanmar on Oct. 26. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities are stepping up their campaign against human traffickers who continue smuggling large numbers of migrants from neighboring countries.

Thy are issuing arrest warrants for people smugglers whose assets will be seized if they are convicted of human trafficking, money laundering and other crimes, according to Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin.

In addition, the Ministry of Labor is seeking to make it easier for migrant workers to enter Thailand legally in order to discourage migrants from relying on people smugglers for entry.

“Migrant workers should not have to wait longer than three weeks before they can enter the country legally under new memorandums of understanding [between Thailand and its neighbors],” Suchart said at a press conference this week.

Under these pacts with Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, up to 80,000 migrant workers from these nations will be allowed to work in Thailand in the first phase, especially in sectors such as construction and food processing that are experiencing severe labor shortages.

At the same time, however, large numbers of migrants continue streaming illegally into Thailand through porous national borders despite stepped-up border patrol measures.

Migrant workers, who often face discrimination once in Thailand, end up having to pay high recruitment fees just to get a job

Last week alone, nearly 3,000 illegal crossings were detected, though many more are likely to have managed to stay undetected.

Border patrol units of police officers and soldiers in the western Thai province of Kanchanaburi, which borders Myanmar, arrested 218 migrants from Myanmar on just one day, Nov. 9, as the migrants were waiting in a palm plantation to be picked up by agents of their prospective employers.

The migrants told police that had each paid either 25,000 baht (US$760) or 26,000 baht to job brokers before entering Thailand with the help of smugglers.

Most migrants from Myanmar are smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking networks, which usually require payment up front from financially disadvantaged migrants who then become indebted to brokers who set them up for jobs in exchange for a percentage of their earnings.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In the process, migrant workers, who often face discrimination once in Thailand, end up having to pay high recruitment fees just to get a job, according to labor rights advocates such as Finnwatch, a Finnish civic organization advocating for responsible corporate practices worldwide.

“This means migrants seeking legal employment might find themselves deeply indebted before [their] work begins — buried in debt that often takes years to repay,” explains Darian McBain, director of corporate affairs and sustainability at Thai Union.

Complicating the matters of law enforcement in the Thai government’s crackdown on human traffickers is that some senior police and military officers as well as government officials are suspected by experts and labor right advocates of being behind certain smuggling networks or receiving financial benefits from their operations.

Thai authorities have been faulted by the United States State Department in its latest report, published in July, for failing to do enough to stop the trafficking of migrant workers into key labor-intensive industries. The shortcomings of Thai law enforcement prompted US authorities to downgrade the status of Thailand to a Tier 2 Watch List nation.

Despite the scale of Thailand’s human trafficking problem, there were significantly fewer trafficking investigations in 2020 than the year before when there were only 194 trafficking-related convictions, down 17 percent from 2018, according to the State Department.

The report said Thai officials often lacked an understanding of labor trafficking while the government lacked standard procedures for effective law enforcement.

“Corruption and official complicity continued to impede anti-trafficking efforts,” the State Department said. “Labor laws prevented migrant workers from forming labor unions, which may have further contributed to exploitation.”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Indonesian governor blames flood disaster on palm oil firms
Indonesian governor blames flood disaster on palm oil firms
Philippines lifts ban on carol singing
Philippines lifts ban on carol singing
US sanctions Cambodian defense officials over corruption
US sanctions Cambodian defense officials over corruption
UN Security Council voices 'deep concern' over Myanmar violence
UN Security Council voices 'deep concern' over Myanmar violence
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Cambodian teenager jailed for posts vows to fight on
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Catholic church shelled again in battle-ravaged Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong's 'Captain America' protester jailed over slogans
Nov 11, 2021
COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
Indian police implicate priest in conversion case
Nov 11, 2021
Indonesian governor blames flood disaster on palm oil firms
Nov 11, 2021
Philippines lifts ban on carol singing
Nov 11, 2021
US sanctions Cambodian defense officials over corruption
Nov 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

COP26: Can India deliver on its promises?
Nov 11, 2021
The Vatican-China pact and Taiwan's diplomatic isolation
Nov 11, 2021
No way out for South Asia's child laborers
Nov 9, 2021
People of integrity and virtue will save the planet
Nov 9, 2021
If it happens on your watch
Nov 8, 2021

Features

'We are a country': Taiwanese embrace their identity
Nov 11, 2021
Lessons from Vietnam's Covid-19 field hospitals
Nov 10, 2021
The case for climate justice in Pakistan
Nov 10, 2021
Royal defamation takes center stage as protests roil Thailand
Nov 9, 2021
Bangladesh's deadly land dispute victims cry for justice
Nov 9, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Time is running out pope tells COP26 and warns of Gods judgement if it fails

Time is running out, pope tells COP26 and warns of God's judgement if it fails
Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France

Meet the woman who hopes to bring healing to Catholic sex abuse victims in France
Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery

Catholic kids in Senegal help clean up a Muslim cemetery
Pope calls on governments to act against child pornography

Pope calls on governments to "act" against child pornography
The true meaning of sacrifice

The true meaning of sacrifice
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.