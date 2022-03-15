Thailand

Thailand remains 'not free' under military-allied government

Southeast Asian nation scores low for political rights and civil liberties in Freedom House's latest survey

A man is detained in a police van at an October 2021 protest in Bangkok that led to two pro-democracy activists allegedly being tortured by police. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter, Bangkok Updated: March 15, 2022 04:28 AM GMT

Thailand continues to be “not free” under its military-allied government, according to Freedom House’s latest World Freedom ranking.

The Southeast Asian nation, whose incumbent prime minister seized power in a coup in 2014, has scored 29 out of a possible 100 points, one less than last year in the US-based group's global report.

In the two available categories, Thailand scored a mere five out of 40 when it comes to political rights and 24 out of 60 in civil liberties in the latest rankings.

These low scores should come as no surprise to observers in light of the severe repression of youth-led pro-democracy movements over the past year, which have seen hundreds of young Thais, including minors, charged with serious crimes such as sedition and royal defamation, both of which carry severe penalties.

“Following five years of military dictatorship, Thailand transitioned to a military-dominated, semi-elected government in 2019. The combination of democratic deterioration and frustrations over the role of the monarchy in Thailand’s governance has since triggered massive demonstrations,” Freedom House explains.

“In response, the regime continues to employ authoritarian tactics, including arbitrary arrests, intimidation, lese majeste charges and harassment of activists. Press freedom is constrained, due process is not guaranteed and there is impunity for crimes committed against activists.”

The report's authors note that despite a putative return to parliamentary democracy in 2019, opposition parties continue to face institutionalized obstacles put in place in a new military-drafted constitution in 2017.

In February 2020, the progressive Future Forward Party, which had won more than 6 million votes in parliamentary elections held the year before, was disbanded by a court over a legal technicality.

Since then the party’s head, Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, and other senior members have been charged with royal defamation and other crimes in what observers say have been politically motivated persecutions.

Freedom House also notes that most members of the cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former army chief who spearheaded the coup in 2014, are former military officers and members of the oppressive regime that came into being after the putsch.

In addition, millions of people in Thailand, including underprivileged minorities and migrant workers, continue to have their rights denied or violated on a routine basis, the report says.

“Members of minority groups, particularly ethnic minorities and stateless residents, are generally unable to choose their representatives or organize independently to assert their interests in the political sphere. Malay Muslims in southern Thailand remain politically marginalized,” Freedom House says.

“Migrant workers, mostly from neighboring Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, lack political rights and a path to citizenship.”

Gender rights are likewise often neglected or denied in Thailand, the group says.

“Women are under-represented in government at all levels, composing only 15.8 percent of the House of Representatives and 10.5 percent of the Senate. Few women hold leadership roles in political parties. Women’s interests are generally not prioritized in political life, although recent anti-government protests included demands for greater attention to such issues,” Freedom House says.

At the same time, the regime continues to try and silence critics through violating the freedoms of speech and conscience.

“The government placed pressure on the media during the anti-government protests that began in 2020. Several journalists were arrested while covering protests in 2020, while at least four outlets received shutdown orders,” Freedom House says.

More positively, however, religious freedoms are largely guaranteed in Buddhist Thailand, with other faiths such as Hinduism, Christianity and Islam widely tolerated.

“There is no state religion, and religious freedom is respected in the majority of the country. However, some restrictions exist. Speech considered insulting to Buddhism is prohibited by law,” Freedom House says.

“A long-running civil conflict in the south, which pits ethnic Malay Muslims against ethnic Thai Buddhists, continues to undermine citizens’ ability to practice their religions.”

