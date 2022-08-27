News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait

The recognition of worship places seeks to promote religious harmony and moral education, says culture minister

Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait

The St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral of the Archdiocese of Tharae Nongsaeng of Thailand. The Buddhist-majority nation has officially recognized total of 60 Catholic churches so far. (File photo) 

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 27, 2022 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: August 27, 2022 04:50 AM GMT

The government of Thailand has officially recognized three Catholic churches after a 93-year wait in a bid to foster religious harmony in the Buddhist-majority nation, says a report.

The Ministry of Culture officially approved nine religious places of worship on Aug. 23, which included 3 Catholic Churches and 6 Buddhist temples, the Thai Post reported.

Itthiphol Khunpluem, Minister of Culture highlighted the recognition of churches as a move to address the need for religious harmony.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“This certification of the Catholic Church is considered a way to promote and foster religions in Thailand, to appropriate them in line with the current situation,” Khunpluem said.

The minister also added that the move is to encourage people to have places for their religious activities and, “receive education and instill morals that are correct according to religious principles.”

The Cultural Ministry has approved Saint Thomas the Apostle Church in Bangkok, Saint Monica Church in Nan Province, and Saint Joseph the Worker Church in Phrae Province.

The kingdom recognized only 57 Catholic churches until 1929. With the latest approvals, the count has now risen to sixty.

In 2021, the Thai Cabinet approved a formal law to enable the approval of religious places of worship.

The decree states that a new parish can be established only if it has a permanent resident priest and a minimum of 200 parishioners who can support the parish.

Under exceptional circumstances, a diocese can request that the criteria – resident priest and the minimum number of faithful – be waived.

The provisions of the law state that the list of parishes thus established shall be released annually by the Religions Department and have up to 2 years to seek approval.

The Social Communication Commission of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Thailand welcomed the new decree in 2021, stating that the recognition addresses the need of “the current situation and provides greater certainty and guarantees for the future” for the Catholic Church in the country.

As of 2019, Thailand has some 388,000 Catholics, forming roughly half a percent of some 69 million in the Buddhist-majority nation.

Catholic Church in Thailand has two archdioceses, nine dioceses, and 502 parishes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN Children 'going to bed hungry' in Sri Lanka: UN
Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text Russia blocks adoption of nuclear disarmament text
Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments Ukraine summons nuncio over papal comments
Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says Forgiveness only weapon against war, pope says
Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding Attacks on pregnancy centers in US due to misunderstanding
Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait Thailand recognizes Catholic churches after 93-year wait
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Ways of Seeing

Ways of Seeing

Maybe it is time to begin again the meditative handling of beads in time of prayer

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.