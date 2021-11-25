X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand ramps up crackdown on influx of drugs

Vast quantities of narcotics are being smuggled into the country from neighboring Laos and Myanmar

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: November 25, 2021 07:44 AM GMT

Updated: November 25, 2021 07:57 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A regime that abducts athletes is not fit to host Olympics

Nov 22, 2021
2

Indian bishop’s rape trial enters final stage

Nov 24, 2021
3

Honest evangelization needs honest journalism

Nov 22, 2021
4

Pope Francis revokes priesthood of Timor-Leste priest

Nov 22, 2021
5

On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan

Nov 24, 2021
6

Filipino clergy 'can speak out against sinful politics'

Nov 22, 2021
7

Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?

Nov 23, 2021
8

Anger as Thailand deports third Cambodian refugee

Nov 23, 2021
9

Myanmar junta targets Catholic institutions in Kayah state

Nov 23, 2021
10

Cambodian opposition activist hacked to death

Nov 22, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand ramps up crackdown on influx of drugs

Confiscated drugs, meant to be shipped to Malaysia and Australia, are displayed during a police press conference in Waeng district of the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on Sept. 2. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities have been stepping up measures to stop the intensifying influx of narcotics into the country from strife-torn Myanmar and communist Laos through porous borders.

As part of armed operations, a Thai army border patrol unit killed six drug smugglers at dawn on Nov. 23 in a shootout in the northern province of Chiang Rai after around a dozen smugglers had crossed into Thailand from Myanmar, according to an official account.

The alleged couriers opened fire when they encountered the army patrol, whose members returned fire during a shootout that lasted half an hour. The Thai soldiers killed six of the illegal border crossers, said Colonel Sutkhet Srinilthin, commander of a locally based unit.

The officers found nine straw bags, each of which contained about 200,000 methamphetamine pills, or 1.8 million in total.

Before this incident Thai officials had this month seized a total of 6.4 million methamphetamine pills, 300 kilograms of crystal meth and 200kg of marijuana in several cases, according to the police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau.

Meanwhile, police in Laos last month seized more than 55 million methamphetamine pills and 1.5 tons of crystal meth in what a senior official at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) called “by far the largest seizure in the history of East and Southeast Asia.”

Neighbors and the wider region are getting absolutely flooded with methamphetamines, and there is little doubt it is connected to the governance situation in Shan

The vast quantities of narcotics were about to be smuggled by truck into Thailand at a border crossing where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar converge in the so-called Golden Triangle when Lao police stopped the vehicle to search its cargo, discovering the illicit drugs packed into beer crates.

UNODC has warned that political unrest in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a coup in February, has led to an upsurge in the production and trafficking of narcotics, especially in Shan state where minority ethnic militias seek to finance their armed struggle against the military through the sale of locally produced narcotics.

“Neighbors and the wider region are getting absolutely flooded with methamphetamines, and there is little doubt it is connected to the governance situation in Shan [state],” Jeremy Douglas, the UN agency’s regional representative in Southeast Asia, said last month.

Drug traffickers are seeking to smuggle their illicit merchandise into Laos and Thailand as another smuggling route, into China, has been sealed shut because of rigorous Covid-19 measures in China’s Yunnan province, which borders Myanmar, Douglas said.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“This is related to the security and governance breakdown in the [Golden] Triangle and Shan [state] — spillover is hitting the region,” the UN expert said.

At the same time, demand for cheap methamphetamines remains considerable in Thailand where a severe economic downturn has worsened the already high rates of substance abuse and drug addiction, experts say.

Many Thais, including some officials, are seeking to profit from the sale of illegal narcotics.

In late September, acting on a tip-off, police in Chiang Rai arrested an assistant village chief and seized 3.8 million speed pills and 1kg of ketamine. 

The local official, who was also found to have a handgun on him without a license, was charged with being part of a trafficking ring in the area and other crimes. 

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Philippines opposes Nobel Peace Prize winner going to Oslo
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
Thai royalists want Amnesty International kicked out
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Catholic lawyers leap to aid of Philippine jeepney drivers
Support Us

Latest News

Ex-leader urges Timor-Leste to adopt papal fraternity deal
Nov 26, 2021
Korean saint Andrew Kim to be enshrined in Africa
Nov 26, 2021
One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Church group wants to replace synod with assembly of Catholics
Nov 26, 2021
Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
For the first time, India has more women than men
Nov 26, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

One rotten apple should not taint the rest
Nov 26, 2021
Papal call against pornography must resonate in Asian churches
Nov 25, 2021
Redemptorists must stay passionate about social justice
Nov 24, 2021
Building peace from our inner life
Nov 24, 2021
Is Jesus Christ a king or a president for Asia?
Nov 23, 2021

Features

Delhi's choked roads worsen India's toxic smog crisis
Nov 26, 2021
On a mission to end poverty and suffering in Indonesia
Nov 25, 2021
In Pakistan, poverty drives forced conversions
Nov 24, 2021
Traditions mark Christ the King feast in Bangladesh
Nov 24, 2021
On a mission to overcome adversities in Kalimantan
Nov 24, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Womens Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land

Women’s Christmas bazaar to foster interreligious dialogue in Holy Land
Urgently renew Church in innovative ways says key confidante of Pope Francis

Urgently renew Church in innovative ways, says key confidante of Pope Francis
Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Religious sister speaks up for the Blacks of Latin America

Catholics tell popes ambassador what kind of bishop they want

Catholics tell pope’s ambassador what kind of bishop they want
Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

Church in Nicaragua continues to stand up to Ortega regime

UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.