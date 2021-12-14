X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Vietnamese priests keep in step with foreign missioners

Thailand

Thailand poised to expand scope of marijuana use

New law will enable licensed growers of cannabis to use entire plants for medicinal and commercial purposes

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: December 14, 2021 04:52 AM GMT

Updated: December 14, 2021 05:04 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election

Dec 13, 2021
2

No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar

Dec 13, 2021
3

The ethical pitfalls of company-sponsored egg freezing

Dec 12, 2021
4

Letter from Rome: Not his finest moment

Dec 13, 2021
5

Singapore PM hails Church for nation building, harmony

Dec 13, 2021
6

Church honors freedom fighters on Bangladesh independence jubilee

Dec 13, 2021
7

Police probe Catholic-run orphanage in central India

Dec 13, 2021
8

Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?

Dec 13, 2021
9

Rise in attacks on Christians in southern Indian state

Dec 13, 2021
10

India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home

Dec 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand poised to expand scope of marijuana use

A vendor sells tea containing cannabis leaves at the ‘Ganja and Thai Traditional Medicine in the City’ trade fair at a shopping mall in Bangkok on March 21. The medical and commercial marijuana industry has grown in Thailand since the government's 2018 move to legalize medicinal use. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities are planning to expand the scope of marijuana use in a country plagued by the widespread availability of cheap narcotics.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters that he is pushing for a new law that will enable licensed growers of cannabis to use entire plants for medicinal and commercial purposes as opposed to the current law, amended last year, whereby they are only allowed to use leaves, stems, stalks and roots.

The partial ban on the use of other parts of cannabis plants was enacted during Thailand’s ongoing legalization process of marijuana because flowers, buds and seeds can be especially high in tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, a potent psychoactive ingredient.

Anutin said the use of the entire cannabis plans will be legalized likely next year as he also urged licensed growers to continue producing more plants for additional income.

“What we have achieved so far is to declare that cannabis stems, roots, leaves and sprigs are not drugs. Starting next year, we’ll remove everything — stems, roots, sprigs, leaves, buds, flowers and seeds — from the narcotics list,” the health minister said late last week.

Those with government-issued licenses can already grow as much cannabis as they wish but cannot use entire plants for commercial purposes, according to a recently passed law that made the growing and use of marijuana legal in a first for a nation in Southeast Asia.

Marijuana and hemp are both economic crops and it provides a new option for locals to generate revenue

In addition, each household is allowed to grow six pots of cannabis for personal use and for limited sale so as to supplement their income.

The idea behind the initiative has been that farming families may join forces to grow marijuana and sell their produce to government-run hospitals or use the crop themselves to make food and cosmetic products as part of an income-generating project.

“Marijuana and hemp are both economic crops and it provides a new option for locals to generate revenue,” Anutin told growers in northeastern Thailand earlier this year. “We are trying to ease restrictions to allow the public easier access to the plant, but please cooperate and use it correctly.”

At present, the use of marijuana remains banned for recreational purposes in Thailand, but people with certain medical conditions can use the narcotic for medicinal purposes at hospitals, wellness centers and other facilities.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Advocates of the legalization of marijuana around the region have lauded the Thai government’s initiative, saying it could pave the way for similar loosening of restrictions elsewhere.

Even as the Health Ministry is pushing for the further legalization of marijuana, Thailand has been battling an upsurge in the availability of cheap methamphetamines such as ya ba, or “crazy medicine,” as well as heroin. 

Last month alone law enforcement officials made several large seizures of illegally trafficked narcotics, including several million methamphetamine pills and hundreds of kilograms of crystal meth, according to the police’s Narcotics Suppression Bureau. They also seized hundreds of kilograms of illegally produced marijuana.

Most of the illegally produced and trafficked narcotics are believed to flood into Thailand from strife-torn Shan state in Myanmar through porous borders.

“Neighbors and the wider region are getting absolutely flooded with methamphetamines, and there is little doubt it is connected to the governance situation in Shan,” said Jeremy Douglas, regional representative in Southeast Asia of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Church calls for end to exploitation of nature in Myanmar
Support Us

Latest News

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia on alert after potential tsunami earthquake
Dec 14, 2021
Philippine bishops say no to political neutrality
Dec 14, 2021
Indian bishops' body launches synodal process for laity
Dec 14, 2021
Interfaith concert marks Macau handover anniversary
Dec 14, 2021
Indonesia sees sharp uptick in rights violations
Dec 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Life, works and enforced disappearance of a Lao activist
Dec 14, 2021
Thailand's parlous state of democracy
Dec 14, 2021
Abused women need support, not condemnation
Dec 14, 2021
Why do Catholics want their children to marry Catholics?
Dec 13, 2021
Voters should shun Hong Kong's sham election
Dec 13, 2021

Features

Hong Kong 'patriots only' polls usher in muted new era
Dec 14, 2021
On a mission to promote family values in Vietnam
Dec 14, 2021
No merry Christmas for Christians in Myanmar
Dec 13, 2021
India back to religious nationalism as farmers return home
Dec 13, 2021
Virus turns Indonesian holiday idyll into desert of despair
Dec 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work

Church in Benin gets serious about including laity in synod work
Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims

Bishop selling home to help compensate abuse victims
Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses

Synod phase for local listening gets an uneven start in US dioceses
French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

French bishops say pope backs their response to abuse report

Bishops call authorities in Brazil arsonists for denuding Amazon rainforests

Bishops call authorities in Brazil “arsonists” for denuding Amazon rainforests
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.