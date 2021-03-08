X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Thailand gets tough on Myanmar asylum seekers

Authorities intensify border controls to stop Myanmar nationals entering illegally following the coup

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Updated: March 08, 2021 04:41 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Hun Sen says he will rule Cambodia 'until I want to stop'

Mar 6, 2021
2

UN urged to take collective action against Myanmar junta

Mar 6, 2021
3

Top court favors Indian nuns' struggle for tax exemption

Mar 5, 2021
4

Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy

Mar 8, 2021
5

As deaths increase, archbishop says Tanzania must admit Covid-19 exists

Mar 5, 2021
6

Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year

Mar 5, 2021
7

Thailand slides to 'not free' in world rankings

Mar 5, 2021
8

Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion

Mar 5, 2021
9

Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Mar 7, 2021
10

Tripura Christians angry over church demolition in Bangladesh

Mar 5, 2021
Support UCA News
Thailand gets tough on Myanmar asylum seekers

Myanmar migrants in Thailand hold up pictures of detained Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a protest against the military coup in front of the United Nations ESCAP building in Bangkok on March 7. (Photo: AFP)

Thai authorities are refusing to grant asylum to people from Myanmar fleeing their conflict-torn nation through stepped-up patrols along the two countries’ long and porous border.

In the latest incident, police in the Thai province of Kanchanaburi detained 33 Myanmar nationals who had entered the country illegally last week.

The migrants, including nine Rohingya people from Myanmar’s Rakhine state, as well as a three-year-old girl and an 11-month-old baby, were discovered in a forest where they had sought refuge.

The asylum seekers had reportedly paid smugglers to take them to Thailand from where the nine Rohingya Muslim refugees were planning to head down south and cross over into Malaysia, a Muslim-majority nation that is a popular destination for stateless Rohingya asylum seekers.

Thailand does not recognize the right of stateless Rohingya to refugee status and routinely detains them in overcrowded immigration detention centers.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

One of the 33 migrants told police that a broker in Myanmar had promised to find them jobs in Thailand and arranged for local guides to help them cross the border through a clearing in a forest.

In the forest the guides left with the promise that a van would arrive to pick them up, but no one came for two nights, which indicated the migrants had been abandoned to their fate.

They were discovered after locals tipped police off about their presence in the forest, where the migrants were reportedly dehydrated and going without food.

All the migrants were taken to a hospital for checks before they were taken to a police station where they were charged with entering Thailand illegally and will likely be deported.

The plight of these 33 people from Myanmar is yet another indication of the desperation many citizens in the war-torn country feel after their economic prospects have been severely limited back home by the Covid-19 pandemic as well as severe repression in the wake of a military coup last month.

Related News

In recent weeks and months, numerous migrants from Myanmar have been smuggled into Thailand by unscrupulous people traffickers and left to their fate after crossing the border.

Migrants from Myanmar are widely seen as unwelcome in Thailand, where authorities have repeatedly blamed them for the second wave of the coronavirus by accusing them of bringing the virus in by evading disease control measures.

As protests in Myanmar have been picking up steam against the military, which seized power in a coup last month, Thai authorities have intensified border controls even further to stop Myanmar nationals entering illegally.

Thailand has closed several border crossings with Myanmar and stepped up border patrols for fear that a flood of asylum seekers might try to enter.

The chief of Thailand’s immigration police, Sompong Chingduang, said last week that as many as 400,000 Myanmar nationals might try to enter Thailand in order to escape a state of emergency back home and the military’s bloody crackdown on anti-junta protesters.   

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Two killed in Kachin as Myanmar crackdown intensifies
Two killed in Kachin as Myanmar crackdown intensifies
Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass
Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass
Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88
Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Women turn grief into courage
Women turn grief into courage
Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam
Caritas helps feed Covid-hit people in Vietnam

Latest News

Pope's trip 'influences Muslims beyond Iraq's borders'
Mar 8, 2021
Pakistan gets its first Sikh senator
Mar 8, 2021
Two killed in Kachin as Myanmar crackdown intensifies
Mar 8, 2021
Indonesian seminarian 'commits suicide' during Mass
Mar 8, 2021
Pope asks Christians to rebuild Iraq with spiritual legacy
Mar 8, 2021
Former Jesuit provincial in Philippines dies at 88
Mar 8, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Women turn grief into courage
Mar 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: A very worrisome trip
Mar 7, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021

Features

Vietnamese bishop fosters devotion to Divine Mercy
Mar 8, 2021
Covid-19 death highlights mistreatment of Pakistan's transgender people
Mar 8, 2021
'A heavy cross means abundant blessings'
Mar 7, 2021
Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The crucial meeting between Francis and Ayatollah Ali

The crucial meeting between Francis and Ayatollah Ali
The popes historic visit to Iraq

The pope’s historic visit to Iraq
The strength of weakness

The strength of weakness
Economic recovery after COVID according to the Vatican

Economic recovery after COVID, according to the Vatican
Women and Healing in the Church and in the World

Women and Healing -- in the Church and in the World
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Monday 8 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Third Week of Lent

Readings of the day: Tuesday of the Third Week of Lent
Lord, give me a forgiving heart

Lord, give me a forgiving heart
Give, O God, a contrite heart during this Lent

Give, O God, a contrite heart during this Lent
St. Frances of Rome | Saint of the Day

St. Frances of Rome | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.