Thailand eyes ASEAN troika to negotiate with Myanmar junta

Regime retakes key positions around Myawaddy on the Thai-Myanmar frontier
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends the Leaders’ Plenary at the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne on March 6. Malaysia will take over as chair of the 10-member regional grouping next year.

Thai military personnel stand guard on the Thai side under the Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge near Tak border checkpoint in Thailand's Mae Sot district on April 23, 2024. Mae Sot sits across the border from Myawaddy where intense fighting has taken place between rebel fighters and Myanmar junta forces in recent weeks. (Photo: AFP)

Luke Hunt
Published: April 26, 2024 06:24 AM GMT
Updated: April 26, 2024 08:52 AM GMT

Thailand has urged the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) to establish a troika comprising Indonesia, Malaysia and the current chair Laos to negotiate with the Myanmar junta which suffered substantial territory losses to anti-regime forces after a five-month offensive.

Foreign ministers from each country would lead negotiations, Thai foreign ministry spokesman Nikorndej Balankura said, and added a “troika” or a “troika-plus” could be expanded to include other nations.

ASEAN has been criticized for doing “too little too late” on the ongoing civil war in the Southeast Asian nation with some members accused of going soft on the military while paying lip service to the opposition made up of about 20 armed ethnic organizations (EAOs) and the People’s Defence Force (PDF).

The PDF is the armed wing of the Myanmar government-in-exile — the National Unity Government (NUG).

Its five-point roadmap for peace has been discredited as unworkable by NGOs and analysts while Laos was recently rebuked by the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights for failing to use its position as chair to place Myanmar firmly on the bloc’s agenda.

Malaysia will take over as chair next year and has often worked closely with Indonesia over Myanmar. The Philippines will assume the chair in 2026 and its inclusion could ensure continuity for engagement with the junta and the NUG.

A troika was initially proposed two years ago when Cambodia headed ASEAN, but even then it was described as “too little too late” as the 10-member regional bloc was accused of dragging its collective feet.

But five months of impressive victories by the EAOs-PDF has taken ASEAN by surprise and Balankura said troika meetings, proposed after senior Thai leaders visited the border town of Mae Sot on April 23, could be held in Thailand which remained “an advocate for peace.”

Mae Sot sits across the border from Myawaddy on the Thai-Myanmar frontier, which fell to the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) on April 10, following weeks of intense fighting that has resumed after the junta took back key positions around the city of about 200,000 people.

Reports say the local Border Guard Force (BGF) had sided with the remnants of the junta’s 275 battalion to retake their base on Myawaddy’s western flank and about 14 kilometers from the Thai border and control of two bridges linking the city with Mae Sot.

This was despite assurances the BGF had cut its ties with the junta. The BGF is made up of former militia groups charged with border control and counter-insurgency and has traditionally maintained close ties with the junta.

A resumption of heavy fighting is also anticipated in western Rakhine state where the Arakan Army has captured all of the state’s north, except for Buthidaung and Maungdaw townships bordering Bangladesh to the north.

United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Türk said recently that intensified fighting in Buthidaung and Maungdaw was ahead of an expected battle for the Rakhine state capital, Sittwe, noting both townships are home to large Rohingya populations who were at grave risk.

“Rakhine state has once again become a battleground involving multiple actors, and civilians are paying a heavy price, with Rohingyas at particular risk,” he said in a statement issued from Geneva.

