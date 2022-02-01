Thailand deports illegal migrants as country faces labor shortage

Myanmar migrants sit on the ground after being apprehended by Thai military personnel in Kanchanaburi province bordering Myanmar on Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

Even as Thailand is suffering acute labor shortages, authorities continue to arrest and deport job seekers from Myanmar for entering illegally.

The country, which has one of Southeast Asia’s most robust economies, urgently needs some 800,000 migrant workers in key sectors, according to the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI).

“The industrial sector needs the most migrant workers, with demand now soaring to 500,000,” FTI vice-chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul said.

In addition, another 300,000 workers are needed to fill vacancies in the tourism and services sectors, Kriengkrai noted.

“The business sector wants the government to speed up the process of importing migrant workers," he added.

At the same time, however, Thai authorities have been stepping up border patrols to stop migrant workers from Myanmar entering the country along porous borders.

Migrant workers have made huge changes to their lives and work to adapt to Covid-19. So too have the human traffickers that prey on them

Many migrants were detained last month for crossing the border illegally, scores of them over the past weekend alone.

Numerous economically disadvantaged men and women in Myanmar desperate for work in Thailand have been seeking to evade strict Covid-19 border control measures by paying people smugglers between 18,000 baht and 25,000 baht (US$540-750) each to be guided undetected across the border.

Before the pandemic, Thailand officially employed up to 5 million migrant workers from Myanmar, Laos and Cambodia, while many more worked in the country illegally.

However, the pandemic has caused borders to be largely sealed for people seeking to cross into Thailand legally.

To ease the labor shortage while abiding by Covid-19 control measures, the FTI has recommended setting up a scheme whereby newly employed migrants would be vaccinated and quarantined by the businesses that hire them.

There are also fears that migrants might be exploited by their prospective employers in Thailand where several sectors such as food processing and fishing have long been bedeviled by allegations of widespread abuse, including a form of modern-day slavery.

Unscrupulous employers and human traffickers alike have been taking advantage of the financial hardships endured by many people in neighboring countries during the pandemic by promising them well-paying jobs only to entrap them in exploitative arrangements once these workers are in Thailand.

Because they are employed illegally, many of these migrants are afraid to report allegations of abuse to authorities for fear of being detained and deported.

“Migrant workers have made huge changes to their lives and work to adapt to Covid-19. So too have the human traffickers that prey on them,” UN-affiliated experts warned in a recent op-ed.

“Migrant workers, and especially women migrant workers have been particularly hard hit by Covid-19. They have borne the brunt of quarantines, curfews, lockdowns and slow vaccine rollouts. Border closures and travel restrictions have prevented them from going home or coming back to work.”

The UN experts called on local governments to work more closely to ensure migrants desperate for work don’t fall into the clutches of traffickers.

“New strategies are required to address prevention and protection gaps that have emerged from or have been exacerbated by Covid-19. Tackling human traffickers as they ply their insidious trade online instead of in rural villages or at urban food stalls is just one example,” they said.

“Governments can put their long-standing commitments into action by reinvigorating coordination efforts, both within countries and across borders, drawing on support from non-governmental partners and women's rights groups closest to those most affected.”