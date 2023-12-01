Thailand censured for deporting Myanmar refugees

Around 45,000 additional refugees fled to Thailand from Myanmar after the February 2021 coup

Myanmar refugees return to Thailand after Myanmar military airstrikes in Karenni State, Nov. 16. (Photo Courtesy: Human Rights Watch)

Global rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) has criticized Thailand for forcible repatriation of thousands of Myanmar refugees to their conflict-stricken country where they face risks of violence and death.

Thai authorities have denied protection to the refugees and have pushed them back into a life-threatening environment, the New York-based group said in a statement on Nov. 29.

“The Thai authorities should stop pushing back recent Myanmar refugees and allow them to seek protection in Thailand,” said Elaine Pearson, HRW’s Asia director. “The return of many of these refugees to Thailand just days after being pushed back indicates their fear for their safety in Myanmar.”

Beginning in October, the Thai military started forcible repatriation of refugees sheltering in border areas to Myanmar’s Karenni (Kayah) state. About 45 percent of the state’s estimated 350,000 people are Christians including 90,000 Catholics.

The mass pushbacks, coerced or otherwise, may amount to a breach of Thailand’s obligations as a party to the UN Convention Against Torture, HRW said.

Thailand has sheltered about 90,000 refugees from Myanmar across nine refugee camps since the mid-1980s, HRW noted.

Around 45,000 additional refugees fled to Thailand from Myanmar after the February 2021 coup.

The Thai government has reportedly allowed the newly arrived refugees to stay in informal temporary shelters near the border, but “has also intermittently pushed them back,” HRW alleged.

“None of these new arrivals are permitted to enter existing refugee camps and Thai officials place strict restrictions on their movement and access to humanitarian aid and services,” HRW added.

Frequent airstrikes in Karenni State in July forced around 9,000 refugees to seek safety in Thailand’s Mae Hong Son district.

The Thai authorities initially permitted them to stay in the informal temporary shelters.

On Oct. 21, the authorities verbally ordered them to vacate within two weeks and undertake a four-to-five-day journey back into Karenni State.

The pushbacks started in the month when the fighting between resistance forces and the military intensified.

This forced more than 2,300 Myanmar nationals to flee back to Thailand’s Mae Hong Son district by Nov. 27.

A 52-year-old unnamed woman told HRW that the Doh Noh Ku camp was hit by airstrikes on Nov. 14 and 15 and at least three bombs had fallen inside the camp.

“I had just reached the area outside Doh Noh Ku after walking five days with my family from here [in Thailand],” the woman said.

“We didn’t go into the camp, but we watched the planes from afar. When they started dropping bombs, we ran back straight away…. I’m so scared, I get scared at the sound of thunder now,” the woman added.

Thai military reportedly said the refugees had been in the country for more than three months when their stay should have been temporary.

Military officials allegedly said there had been no recent armed clashes on the border and the additional refugees were straining services meant for the existing refugees in camps.

A 45-year-old unnamed woman told HRW that lack of aid and safety continue to haunt the refugee communities.

“I’ve fled at least seven times since leaving my home earlier in the year because of the airstrikes. You run to one place because you think it’s safe but nowhere is safe,” the unnamed woman lamented.

Thousands have been killed and at least two million were displaced due to the military crackdown and fighting between the military and rebel forces in Myanmar since the 2021 military coup, aid groups say. At least 95,000 people have fled to other countries.

HRW urged Thailand to provide cross-border aid to internally displaced people in Myanmar and enable increased humanitarian aid to refugees in temporary shelters in the Mae Hong Son district and other areas along the border.

It also called on the Thai authorities to permit the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to undertake refugee status determination and provide aid.

“The Thai government should permit newly arrived Myanmar refugees’ access to humanitarian aid and help those seeking protection,” Pearson said.

“Thai authorities shouldn’t push back refugees facing grave risk in Myanmar,” she added.

